Germantown, MD

WUSA9

Montgomery Co. Police search for carjacking suspect

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department are asking the public to help identify suspects that were involved in a carjacking of a 2019 dark blue/grey Toyota Corolla in Silver Spring, Maryland. According to officials, the carjacking happened in the 3700 block of Bel Pre...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Rockville Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit Seeking Public’s Assistance After Several Recent Firearm Discharges

The Rockville City Police is asking the public’s assistance regarding recent firearm discharges on Monroe Street. On Thursday evening, the RCPD tweeted the following:. “RCPD’s Criminal Investigations Unit is seeking the public’s assistance reference to recent firearm discharges in the area of 700 Monroe St. Any members of the community are encouraged to contact CIU at 240-314-8938 or a suspicious activity form here: https://rockvillemd.gov/FormCenter/Police-3/Suspicious-Activity-Report-41… which can be done ANONYMOUSLY or email detectives@Rockvillemd.gov.”
ROCKVILLE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault reported in parking garage at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Tuesday evening, October 18, 2022. The assault was reported in a parking garage at the mall at 6:21 PM. This is the 11th assault reported at the mall since May 18.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Attempted Armed Carjacking

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating an attempted armed carjacking that occurred in the 8000 block of 13th St. in Silver Spring on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male suspect. At approximately 8:41 p.m., 3rd District officers responded to the location for the report of an attempted armed carjacking that just occurred.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint behind Montgomery Co. shopping center, police say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are searching for a suspect after a USPS mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Montgomery County on Thursday. The United States Postal Service Letter Carrier claims she was in the process of delivering mail when she was approached by the suspect who demanded property from her while showing a gun he had in the waistband area. After getting the USPS property, detectives say the suspect fled the location. This happened in the vicinity of the 7600 block of Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, Maryland.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Update: Bomb Squads Investigate Suspicious Package in Germantown

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Units, including the MCFRS Bomb Squad, are on the scene assisting the Department Of Energy (19901 Germantown Rd) in the investigation of a suspicious package. According to a report from WJLA, a FedEx truck was searched after a package was found Wednesday morning near the entrance of the building. Per MCPD:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Accident That Killed 33-Year-Old Waldorf Woman

ACCOKEEK, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision in Accokeek. The deceased driver is 33-year-old Tiffanie Bunch of Waldorf. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 3:00 am, officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway near Berry Road for a single-vehicle collision.
ACCOKEEK, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville auto dealership broken into

Rockville City police responded to a burglar alarm at an auto dealership early yesterday morning, October 18, 2022. The burglary took place at a dealership in the 1400 block of Rockville Pike at 3:41 AM. Officers arriving at the scene found evidence of forced entry.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspect sought in Latrobe Homes shooting

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are searching for a suspected shooter who gunned down two people at Latrobe Homes on Friday, according to authorities.The double shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. in the 800 block of Harford Court, police said.The shooter shot a 27-year-old man and a 42-year-old person, according to authorities. The police did not make public the gender of the second gunshot victim.Anyone who has information about the shooting can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

County police identify man killed in Germantown collision

Montgomery County police have announced the identity of a man killed Saturday night in a two-car collision in Germantown. Jose Vidal Urias Beltran, 30, of Germantown was killed when the Jeep he was riding in was involved in a collision with a pickup truck, police said Monday in a press release.
GERMANTOWN, MD
mymcmedia.org

Silver Spring Couple Arrested for Cyberstalking, Harassment, Identity Theft

Jason Michael Leidel, an active duty U.S. naval officer from Silver Spring, has been charged with cyberstalking, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy in connection with a campaign to harass his ex-wife, according to the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland. His girlfriend, Sarah Elizabeth Sorg, of Silver...
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police identify woman killed in MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Police have identified Elaine Jackson as the 40-year-old woman shot and killed Tuesday evening at an MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore, according to a release.The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard.Offices found Jackson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.She was then taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Pepper spray sales soar along with crime in Montgomery County

Violent crime continues to rise in Montgomery County, with assaults, armed robberies and carjackings regularly making headlines. Now pepper spray sales are also rising. This pepper spray section at Target in downtown Bethesda was virtually cleaned out yesterday. Maryland's highly-restrictive gun laws leave residents few options for self-defense beyond staying...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Officer hospitalized after head-on collision in Prince George’s County

BOWIE, Md. - A police officer was hospitalized after a head-on collision in Prince George's County. The crash happened overnight in the 3300 block of Church Road in Bowie. Officials say the officer sustained non-life threatening injuries. It is unclear if the driver of the other vehicle was injured. The...
BOWIE, MD
WTOP

Man identified in fatal Montgomery Co. crash

Police have identified a man who died in a car crash in Montgomery County, Maryland on Saturday night. Jose Vidal Urias Beltran, 30, of Germantown, was a passenger in the blue 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was involved in the crash. Montgomery County police said around 11:15 p.m., officers got...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

