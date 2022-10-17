Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Related
Montgomery Co. Police search for carjacking suspect
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department are asking the public to help identify suspects that were involved in a carjacking of a 2019 dark blue/grey Toyota Corolla in Silver Spring, Maryland. According to officials, the carjacking happened in the 3700 block of Bel Pre...
mocoshow.com
Rockville Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit Seeking Public’s Assistance After Several Recent Firearm Discharges
The Rockville City Police is asking the public’s assistance regarding recent firearm discharges on Monroe Street. On Thursday evening, the RCPD tweeted the following:. “RCPD’s Criminal Investigations Unit is seeking the public’s assistance reference to recent firearm discharges in the area of 700 Monroe St. Any members of the community are encouraged to contact CIU at 240-314-8938 or a suspicious activity form here: https://rockvillemd.gov/FormCenter/Police-3/Suspicious-Activity-Report-41… which can be done ANONYMOUSLY or email detectives@Rockvillemd.gov.”
rockvillenights.com
Assault reported in parking garage at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Tuesday evening, October 18, 2022. The assault was reported in a parking garage at the mall at 6:21 PM. This is the 11th assault reported at the mall since May 18.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Attempted Armed Carjacking
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating an attempted armed carjacking that occurred in the 8000 block of 13th St. in Silver Spring on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male suspect. At approximately 8:41 p.m., 3rd District officers responded to the location for the report of an attempted armed carjacking that just occurred.
WUSA
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint behind Montgomery Co. shopping center, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are searching for a suspect after a USPS mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Montgomery County on Thursday. The United States Postal Service Letter Carrier claims she was in the process of delivering mail when she was approached by the suspect who demanded property from her while showing a gun he had in the waistband area. After getting the USPS property, detectives say the suspect fled the location. This happened in the vicinity of the 7600 block of Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, Maryland.
mocoshow.com
Update: Bomb Squads Investigate Suspicious Package in Germantown
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Units, including the MCFRS Bomb Squad, are on the scene assisting the Department Of Energy (19901 Germantown Rd) in the investigation of a suspicious package. According to a report from WJLA, a FedEx truck was searched after a package was found Wednesday morning near the entrance of the building. Per MCPD:
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Accident That Killed 33-Year-Old Waldorf Woman
ACCOKEEK, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision in Accokeek. The deceased driver is 33-year-old Tiffanie Bunch of Waldorf. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 3:00 am, officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway near Berry Road for a single-vehicle collision.
Man removes woman from car at gunpoint in attempted carjacking
Montgomery County Police Department detectives are investigating an armed attempted carjacking in Gaithersburg.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville auto dealership broken into
Rockville City police responded to a burglar alarm at an auto dealership early yesterday morning, October 18, 2022. The burglary took place at a dealership in the 1400 block of Rockville Pike at 3:41 AM. Officers arriving at the scene found evidence of forced entry.
Police locate caregiver for young man found walking on I-495
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Police say they have located the caregiver for a man walking down Interstate 495 Wednesday night. Police tweeted the caregiver had been located just before 11:30 p.m. According to a tweet from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the unidentified...
Suspect sought in Latrobe Homes shooting
BALTIMORE -- Detectives are searching for a suspected shooter who gunned down two people at Latrobe Homes on Friday, according to authorities.The double shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. in the 800 block of Harford Court, police said.The shooter shot a 27-year-old man and a 42-year-old person, according to authorities. The police did not make public the gender of the second gunshot victim.Anyone who has information about the shooting can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.
bethesdamagazine.com
County police identify man killed in Germantown collision
Montgomery County police have announced the identity of a man killed Saturday night in a two-car collision in Germantown. Jose Vidal Urias Beltran, 30, of Germantown was killed when the Jeep he was riding in was involved in a collision with a pickup truck, police said Monday in a press release.
mymcmedia.org
Silver Spring Couple Arrested for Cyberstalking, Harassment, Identity Theft
Jason Michael Leidel, an active duty U.S. naval officer from Silver Spring, has been charged with cyberstalking, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy in connection with a campaign to harass his ex-wife, according to the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland. His girlfriend, Sarah Elizabeth Sorg, of Silver...
Silver Alert Issued For Vulnerable 77-Year-Old Man Missing In Maryland
The Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons (MCMUP) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 77-year-old man who has not been seen since Tuesday, Oct. 18. A Silver Alert was issued on behalf of the Howard County Police Department for Ervin Milton Norgren who was last seen...
fox5dc.com
Car stolen, crashed with baby in back seat in Northeast DC; 14-year-old suspect arrested
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 14-year-old female has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car with a baby inside and crashing the car in Northeast D.C. According to the police report, the victim stopped her car in the 3200 block of Dubois Pl SE with her baby in the backseat.
Police identify woman killed in MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- Police have identified Elaine Jackson as the 40-year-old woman shot and killed Tuesday evening at an MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore, according to a release.The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard.Offices found Jackson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.She was then taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
rockvillenights.com
Pepper spray sales soar along with crime in Montgomery County
Violent crime continues to rise in Montgomery County, with assaults, armed robberies and carjackings regularly making headlines. Now pepper spray sales are also rising. This pepper spray section at Target in downtown Bethesda was virtually cleaned out yesterday. Maryland's highly-restrictive gun laws leave residents few options for self-defense beyond staying...
Elderly Man Dead After Horrific Four-Vehicle Crash In Oxon Hill
An elderly man is dead after a multiple vehicle collision in Oxon Hill over the weekend, authorities say. James Charles Johnson, 86, was rushed to the hospital after getting into the crash around 2:45 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14 in the area of Livingston Road and Crisfield Drive, according to Prince George's County Police.
fox5dc.com
Officer hospitalized after head-on collision in Prince George’s County
BOWIE, Md. - A police officer was hospitalized after a head-on collision in Prince George's County. The crash happened overnight in the 3300 block of Church Road in Bowie. Officials say the officer sustained non-life threatening injuries. It is unclear if the driver of the other vehicle was injured. The...
WTOP
Man identified in fatal Montgomery Co. crash
Police have identified a man who died in a car crash in Montgomery County, Maryland on Saturday night. Jose Vidal Urias Beltran, 30, of Germantown, was a passenger in the blue 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was involved in the crash. Montgomery County police said around 11:15 p.m., officers got...
Comments / 0