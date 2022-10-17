WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester County Sheriff's office was out in Worcester Wednesday handing out new winter coats to people in need. Saint John's Food for the Poor is just one of more than 20 stops the sheriff's office is making this month to prepare people for the cold winter. With help from their community partners, they're handing out coats they collected from a drive earlier in the month.

WORCESTER COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO