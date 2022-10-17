ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Have you seen them? Chesterfield Police searching for wanted fugitives

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=224Kq5_0icW9E8X00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching throughout the county and Colonial Heights area for two fugitives.

Preston Jeremy Long is wanted for Felony Assault, Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, Eluding Police and Possession of a Controlled Substance, according to police. Long, 32, is described by police as a 6-foot-3-inch-tall black male who weighs 180 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

School resource officer maces Highland Springs High School students during fight

Thomas C. Obrien is wanted for Credit Card Theft and Grand Larceny, according to police. Obrien, 50, is described by police as a 5-foot-11-inch-tall white male who weighs 160 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLYPd_0icW9E8X00
Preston Jeremy Long (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U4Toq_0icW9E8X00
Thomas C. Obrien (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)
Virginia real estate agent and husband found guilty of stealing more than $630k using clients’ personal info

Anyone with information on Long or Obrien’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

5 arrested, charged in connection to murder of Richmond 15-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police have charged five people for the murder of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, who was shot in Gilpin Court in September. On Monday, Sept.12, around 7:27 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of North 1st Street for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Humphrey down and unresponsive on a sidewalk. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Police investigate after body found in Fairfield Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police and forensics are on the scene where a body was found on Wednesday afternoon in Fairfield Court. Officials arrived at the 2200 block of 23rd street around 2:37 p.m. on Oct.19. Once on the scene, police found a male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy