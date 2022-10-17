Have you seen them? Chesterfield Police searching for wanted fugitives
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching throughout the county and Colonial Heights area for two fugitives.
Preston Jeremy Long is wanted for Felony Assault, Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, Eluding Police and Possession of a Controlled Substance, according to police. Long, 32, is described by police as a 6-foot-3-inch-tall black male who weighs 180 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.School resource officer maces Highland Springs High School students during fight
Thomas C. Obrien is wanted for Credit Card Theft and Grand Larceny, according to police. Obrien, 50, is described by police as a 5-foot-11-inch-tall white male who weighs 160 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair.Virginia real estate agent and husband found guilty of stealing more than $630k using clients’ personal info
Anyone with information on Long or Obrien's whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department.
