‘The Voice’ finalist to visit Glens Falls
From a national TV stage to a hometown one, music from many paths can come to Glens Falls. The Charles R. Wood Theater is getting set to host artists with a long track record.
Troy Record
Two musical businesses celebrate grand opening as Saratoga Sound Center
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Two musical businesses – Sixth Generation Strings and Off-Track Records – recently celebrated their grand opening in the Spa City as Saratoga Sound Center. A ribbon cutting ceremony with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce marked the official opening of Saratoga Sound Center,...
George Takei to visit Glens Falls
He's an iconic face from "Star Trek;" a vocal fighter for LGBTQ+ rights; and next week, he's coming to town. George Takei himself will be visiting the North Country, to spend an evening in Glens Falls.
Famous Comedian Announces Show In Capital Region! Ready to Rant?
We are very fortunate in the Capital Region to have so many different places to experience live entertainment. A chance to step away from television or our phones and tablets to enjoy a concert at SPAC, a play at Proctors in Schenectady or perhaps the symphony at the Palace Theatre in Albany.
Relive the Murder at Cherry Hill in Albany
In May of 1827, a murder occurred at Cherry Hill resulting in two trials and the last public hanging in Albany. Cherry Hill invites the public to come and relive the historic night with a stirring walkthrough.
“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed
Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
USA Today’s “Wildest Horror Film” Of 2022 Secretly Shot In Albany
While the Capital Region is an up-and-coming hotspot for big Hollywood productions, some fly further under the radar than others. Not all productions want the same pomp and publicity that HBO’s ‘Gilded Age’ enjoys. Some prefer staying secret until the opportune time. Now a thriller that filmed...
Colonie Center plans Halloween trunk or treat event
Colonie Center will be hosting a "Spooktacular" Trunk or Treat event on Halloween, Monday, October 31, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Best bakeries in the Albany area, according to Yelp
If you're looking for some baked goods such as bread, cake, and cookies, you have quite a few options in the Albany area. These are the highest-rated bakeries near Albany, according to Yelp.
Albany restaurant owner surprised with new catering van
Owner and head chef of Allie B's Cozy Kitchen Kizzy Williams was surprised with a new branded catering and delivery van, from Business for Good.
The history of Albany’s oldest building
Albany has many historic buildings including the State Capitol, Ten Broeck Mansion, the Schuyler Mansion, and Cherry Hill, but there's one building that's the oldest. The Historic Albany Foundation said the building at 48 Hudson Avenue, also known as the Van Ostrande-Radliff House, was built in 1728 and is documented to be the oldest in Albany.
Troy Record
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week Seven Previews and Predictions
TROY, NY – The Troy Record and Saratogian sports department picked up its first full sweep of the year, going one hundred percent on predictions last week to improve to 29-7 on the 2022 season (we will just skip over only picking four games and not the normal six).
TAKE 5 top prize winner sold at Latham Stewart’s
The New York State Lottery announced on Sunday that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the October TAKE 5 drawing.
Troy Record
Free car wash with food donation on Oct. 22-23
ALBANY, N.Y. — For the second time in 2022 and for the 11th consecutive year, the staff at Hoffman Car Wash will be collecting non-perishable food items to support local area food pantries. On Saturday, Oct, 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, Hoffman Car Wash will provide a free ultimate...
Police Boot 100s of Partygoers at Landmark Building in Upstate NY
Police were sent in to disperse hundreds of people partying over the weekend inside a beautiful, old and historic Troy building that was built back in 1936. The problem is, they weren't supposed to be there!. "Police said patrols noticed the large parties on both Friday and Saturday nights. Officers...
Want a Career in Cannabis? The Upstate NY Weed Expo in Coming!
The 2022 New York State Cannabis Convention and Expo is happening soon in downtown Albany, and if you're interested in finding a career in cannabis, here's what you need to know. "This event aims to bring together many facets of the newly established New York State Adult Recreational Marijuana Industry."
Clifton Park’s Harbor House Fish Fry closing its doors
Harbor House Fish Fry on Route 9 in Clifton Park is closing. The restaurant's last day will be Friday, November 11, said the owner in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
WNYT
SPCA breaks ground on new Amsterdam facility
The Montgomery County SPCA is now working on a new home. They broke ground Tuesday on the new property in Amsterdam. When complete, it will be a new shelter and animal welfare center. The building they are currently based out of was built back in 1955. The president of the...
City Church plans grand opening of new forever home
City Church—now located at 445 North Pearl Street—will be hosting its Grand Opening "Housewarming Party" on Sunday, October 23 at 11 a.m.
New York State cannabis expo and career fair October 30
The New York State (NYS) Cannabis Expo and Career Fair will be held on Sunday, October 30 at the Albany Capital Center in downtown Albany.
