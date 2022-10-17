ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

Famous Comedian Announces Show In Capital Region! Ready to Rant?

We are very fortunate in the Capital Region to have so many different places to experience live entertainment. A chance to step away from television or our phones and tablets to enjoy a concert at SPAC, a play at Proctors in Schenectady or perhaps the symphony at the Palace Theatre in Albany.
TROY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed

Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Albany’s oldest building

Albany has many historic buildings including the State Capitol, Ten Broeck Mansion, the Schuyler Mansion, and Cherry Hill, but there's one building that's the oldest. The Historic Albany Foundation said the building at 48 Hudson Avenue, also known as the Van Ostrande-Radliff House, was built in 1728 and is documented to be the oldest in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week Seven Previews and Predictions

TROY, NY – The Troy Record and Saratogian sports department picked up its first full sweep of the year, going one hundred percent on predictions last week to improve to 29-7 on the 2022 season (we will just skip over only picking four games and not the normal six).
TROY, NY
Troy Record

Free car wash with food donation on Oct. 22-23

ALBANY, N.Y. — For the second time in 2022 and for the 11th consecutive year, the staff at Hoffman Car Wash will be collecting non-perishable food items to support local area food pantries. On Saturday, Oct, 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, Hoffman Car Wash will provide a free ultimate...
ALBANY, NY
WIBX 950

Police Boot 100s of Partygoers at Landmark Building in Upstate NY

Police were sent in to disperse hundreds of people partying over the weekend inside a beautiful, old and historic Troy building that was built back in 1936. The problem is, they weren't supposed to be there!. "Police said patrols noticed the large parties on both Friday and Saturday nights. Officers...
TROY, NY
Q 105.7

Want a Career in Cannabis? The Upstate NY Weed Expo in Coming!

The 2022 New York State Cannabis Convention and Expo is happening soon in downtown Albany, and if you're interested in finding a career in cannabis, here's what you need to know. "This event aims to bring together many facets of the newly established New York State Adult Recreational Marijuana Industry."
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

SPCA breaks ground on new Amsterdam facility

The Montgomery County SPCA is now working on a new home. They broke ground Tuesday on the new property in Amsterdam. When complete, it will be a new shelter and animal welfare center. The building they are currently based out of was built back in 1955. The president of the...
AMSTERDAM, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy