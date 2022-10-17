ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

WHSV

Police searching for Basye abduction suspect

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says they have located the truck believed to be driven by Mitchell Markley Jr., who allegedly kidnapped April Cline from her home in Basye on Wednesday. Cline is reportedly safe, and with police, but police are still looking for...
BASYE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County: Police seek information on location of runaway teen

Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 16-year-old Dominique Brinson. Brinson is from the Charlottesville area and was last seen at CATEC on Rio Road. He was wearing black pants, a black puffer-type coat, White Air Jordans with purple details, and carrying a beige backpack. He has two razor stripes on his eyebrow.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County: Authorities release information on runaway teen

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Tristan Mac Cornelius, 16, is 5’11”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, dark colored sweat pants, and a dark colored beanie.
WDBJ7.com

Campbell County investigators looking for two people after car stolen, set on fire

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people in connection with a burglary. car theft and fire. Between 12:44 a.m. and 1:13 a.m. October 18, the utility room of Five Flags Car Wash on Lusardi Drive in Brookneal was broken into by two people, seen in the attached video, according to investigators. The thieves were driving a red 2008 Lincoln NKX that had been stolen during a burglary from the Hurt area of Pittsylvania County.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Waynesboro Police Investigate Theft

WAYNESBORO, Va – The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation. Investigators are currently investigating a debit card theft where the person involved was able to gain access to a bank account and withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash.
WAYNESBORO, VA
wsvaonline.com

Staunton man escapes jail time

A Staunton man accused of shooting another man in the leg earlier this year may have escaped jail time, but it will be costly. John Mohler pleaded guilty to a pair of charges, including reckless handling of a firearm, during a hearing yesterday in Staunton Circuit Court. A judge then...
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating Harrisonburg crash that left one person dead

HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a crash that left one individual dead on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred at the 2900 block of South Main Street when a sedan traveling in the northbound lane crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound tractor-trailer.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg City Schools on lockdown after shots fired

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a report of shots fired yesterday afternoon, which resulted in nearby City Schools being placed on a brief lockout. According to LPD, they received a call of shots fire in the 2100 block of Westerly Drive on Tuesday, Oct....
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Sheriff: Woman believed to be abducted from Basye

BASYE, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The woman has been found safe as of Oct. 20, 1:30 p.m. according to reports. The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating two people, one of whom is believed to have been abducted from a Basye home Wednesday morning. According to...
BASYE, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg man killed in head-on crash on S. Main Street

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Investigators said a 51-year-old Harrisonburg man was killed after a head-on crash along South Main Street on Tuesday afternoon. According to a Harrisonburg city spokesman, the man was driving north along the 2900 block South Main Street in his sedan when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on into a southbound tractor-trailer near Steven Toyota.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Police investigated incident near UVA Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred Monday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 9:10 p.m. in the area of 14th Street NW and Wertland Street. Police say several calls were received regarding a person firing what was believed...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Police say active shooter call at city middle school was hoax

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville middle school was on lockdown for about 45 minutes Thursday afternoon after someone called in an active shooter threat. The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating the incident, but an all-clear has already been given. The call came in around 12:35 p.m. Police say...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg authorities investigating reports of shots fired

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 2100 block of Westerly Drive. On Tuesday around 3:23 p.m., police said they responded to the area to find several casings in the street. There were no reports of injury as a result of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Aggravated Assault reported in the area of 14th Street and Wertland St

The Charlottesville Police Department responded to an aggravated assault incident Monday at 9:09 p.m. in the area of 14th Street and Wertland Street, per a community alert sent Monday evening by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. CPD received several notifications...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg Police Department looking for two suspects in a robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is looking for two suspects who are connected to an armed robbery that happened at a food store Sunday night. According to LPD, around 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 16, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that had occurred at a Quick-E Food Store.
LYNCHBURG, VA

