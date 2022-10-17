Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WHSV
Police searching for Basye abduction suspect
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says they have located the truck believed to be driven by Mitchell Markley Jr., who allegedly kidnapped April Cline from her home in Basye on Wednesday. Cline is reportedly safe, and with police, but police are still looking for...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Three teens arrested in Saturday shooting in Downtown Mall area
Three teens ranging in age from 14 to 17 have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting near the Downtown Mall on Saturday. The Charlottesville Commonwealth’s attorney office announced the news on Thursday. According to a release, the teens – none of whom have been named publicly...
cbs19news
Three juveniles facing charges for weekend shooting in hotel parking lot
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred near the Omni Hotel in Charlottesville on Oct. 15. Around 5:15 p.m. that evening, two juvenile males were shot near the parking lot of the hotel. The Charlottesville Police Department opened an investigation...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police seek information on location of runaway teen
Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 16-year-old Dominique Brinson. Brinson is from the Charlottesville area and was last seen at CATEC on Rio Road. He was wearing black pants, a black puffer-type coat, White Air Jordans with purple details, and carrying a beige backpack. He has two razor stripes on his eyebrow.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Authorities release information on runaway teen
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Tristan Mac Cornelius, 16, is 5’11”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, dark colored sweat pants, and a dark colored beanie.
WDBJ7.com
Campbell County investigators looking for two people after car stolen, set on fire
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people in connection with a burglary. car theft and fire. Between 12:44 a.m. and 1:13 a.m. October 18, the utility room of Five Flags Car Wash on Lusardi Drive in Brookneal was broken into by two people, seen in the attached video, according to investigators. The thieves were driving a red 2008 Lincoln NKX that had been stolen during a burglary from the Hurt area of Pittsylvania County.
wsvaonline.com
Waynesboro Police Investigate Theft
WAYNESBORO, Va – The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation. Investigators are currently investigating a debit card theft where the person involved was able to gain access to a bank account and withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash.
wsvaonline.com
Staunton man escapes jail time
A Staunton man accused of shooting another man in the leg earlier this year may have escaped jail time, but it will be costly. John Mohler pleaded guilty to a pair of charges, including reckless handling of a firearm, during a hearing yesterday in Staunton Circuit Court. A judge then...
cbs19news
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg City Schools on lockdown after shots fired
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a report of shots fired yesterday afternoon, which resulted in nearby City Schools being placed on a brief lockout. According to LPD, they received a call of shots fire in the 2100 block of Westerly Drive on Tuesday, Oct....
WHSV
WHSV
cbs19news
Police investigated incident near UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred Monday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 9:10 p.m. in the area of 14th Street NW and Wertland Street. Police say several calls were received regarding a person firing what was believed...
cbs19news
Police say active shooter call at city middle school was hoax
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville middle school was on lockdown for about 45 minutes Thursday afternoon after someone called in an active shooter threat. The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating the incident, but an all-clear has already been given. The call came in around 12:35 p.m. Police say...
WSLS
Lynchburg authorities investigating reports of shots fired
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 2100 block of Westerly Drive. On Tuesday around 3:23 p.m., police said they responded to the area to find several casings in the street. There were no reports of injury as a result of...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Man dead in head-on collision with tractor-trailer on South Main Street
A Harrisonburg man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crossed the centerline on South Main Street and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. The name of the 51-year-old male victim has not been released. The incident occurred Tuesday, Oct. 18, at approximately 3:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of...
Waynesboro Police arrest 26-year-old shooting suspect
According to to the Waynesboro Police Department, officers responded to the 2500 block of Village Drive for a report of a shooting. When they got there, they found a 27-year-old man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Gunman Apprehended Following Mass Shooting At Gathering In Harrisonburg That Wounded Eight
A 20-year-old convicted felon is in custody following a mass shooting that left eight with gunshot wounds over the weekend not far from James Madison University in Virginia, authorities announced. Harrisonburg resident Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 17 following the shooting, which happened in the 1500 block...
UV Cavalier Daily
Aggravated Assault reported in the area of 14th Street and Wertland St
The Charlottesville Police Department responded to an aggravated assault incident Monday at 9:09 p.m. in the area of 14th Street and Wertland Street, per a community alert sent Monday evening by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. CPD received several notifications...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police Department looking for two suspects in a robbery
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is looking for two suspects who are connected to an armed robbery that happened at a food store Sunday night. According to LPD, around 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 16, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that had occurred at a Quick-E Food Store.
