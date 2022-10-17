Paul Haggis Smiles As He Appears For Rape Trial Where Director Is Set To Blame Church Of Scientology For 'False Allegations'

mega

UPDATE - 8 PM EST: A rep for the Church of Scientology tells RadarOnline.com, "The church has nothing to do with the claims against Haggis nor does it have any relation to the attorneys behind the case or the accusers."

"From day one, Haggis conspired with anti-Scientologists to shame his own accusers by “accusing” them of making their claims on behalf of the Church of Scientology. The claim is absurd and patently false," the church continued.

The church said "Haggis himself stated he invented the conspiracy theory, writing: “Who the fuck knows if it is the case?” — which was revealed in emails revealed in the case.

The rep added, " Smoking-gun evidence has long exposed Haggis’ lies, from his sham “resignation” from the Church of Scientology to his latest conspiracy theory. But Haggis, a con man, continues to shop his scripted story to any who will buy it."

Paul Haggis ’ smiles as he made his way into court for day one of jury selection in the civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault, in the case where the director argued the Church of Scientology was responsible for the “false” allegations, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Crash director was sued by publicist Haleigh Breest over an alleged 2013 rape that included forced oral copulation.

Haggis has been adamant that since leaving the Church of Scientology, he’s been the “victim” of lies and “false” allegations.

Haggis was recently arrested in Italy for a separate assault incident, however, the charge was dropped.

mega

Breest, along with three other unnamed women , are expected to testify on Monday, October 17, at a Manhattan courtroom over the alleged sexual assaults, including rape, by Haggis.

According to the lawsui t filed by Breest, while she was working an after-party following the premiere of the movie, Side Effects , Haggis insisted on giving her a ride downtown. During the ride from the Upper West Side party, Haggis invited her to join him for a drink.

Haggis claimed that she asked to go to a public bar for the drink, however, Haggis “insisted” on going back to his Manhattan apartment.

Due to widespread support from the #MeToo movement, Breest felt empowered to come forward and filed a 12-page complaint against Haggis, detailing the assault, in 2017.

mega

According to the filing, while at Haggis’ apartment, the then-26-year-old claimed that Haggis — who was 60 years old at the time —led her to a bedroom, where he removed her tights and his boxers, before forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

Breest claims that Haggis told her to, “Put my d---- in your mouth.”

The filing alleged that Haggis digitally penetrated Breest, while telling the 26-year-old, “you’re nice and tight,” and that he “liked a--- sex.”

Breest said Haggis then allegelly raped her without a condom.

In court documents, the publicist also alleged that Haggis told her, “I've had a vasectomy, so you're fine. You can't get pregnant.”

mega

Breest claims that following the rape she “lost consciousness” in the bedroom where Haggis originally took her but woke up in a different part of his apartment.

The publicist claimed that she felt “trapped,” as the only way out of Haggis’ apartment was by a personal elevator that opened into the home.

Haggis has denied Breest’s allegation that he raped her, as well as an additional allegation from an arrest in Italy. Additionally, the director claimed that his public comments condemning S cientology are behind the allegations .

Haggis was a member of the Church of Scientology but left prior (2009) to the incident with Breest that allegedly took place in 2013.

Haggis’ lawyers also claim that prior to filing the civil suit against their client, Breest “demanded” $9 million from the director in what his attorney called “simple extortion.”