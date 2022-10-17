ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Tell-All Netflix Series Delayed To 2023 After Attacks On 'The Crown'

By Haley Gunn
 2 days ago
Source: mega

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all documentary Netflix series has been delayed until 2023 following attacks on the latest season of Netflix’s The Crown, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Since the release of the latest season of The Crown, which follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II, critics have been outspoken about the season’s depiction of the late Queen’s marriage, including a steamy scene involving the late Prince Philip confiding in a woman on issues within his marriage.

Source: mega

Season 5 of The Crown is expected to be released on November 9 and the documentary was set to premiere in December. However, critics have been railing about the plot lines from the upcoming season of the Netflix royal drama. The palace is reportedly upset with storylines that feature a then-Prince Charles having engaged in a plot to overthrow the late Queen. The new season is also set to feature the event leading up to Princess Diana's death.

The tell-all series from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was met with animosity from the Royal Family over its potential damaging claims regarding the inner workings of the monarchy.

Previously, RadarOnline reported, sources said Harry and Meghan were attempting to stall the release due to alleged threats made by King Charles III, including withholding titles for their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Source: mega

In addition to delaying the release of their Netflix series, Prince Harry has also found himself to be the center of a feud with King Charles over a tell-all book deal.

It’s been alleged that King Charles wants to squash the book deal over potentially damning statements from Harry on his step-mother, Camilla Parker Bowles.

Previously, RadarOnline learned of “nasty” comments made by Prince Harry on the Queen Consort, which created a further divide within the Royal family prior to King Charles’ reign.

Source: mega

Since then, it’s rumored that King Charles is prepared to “ban” his own son if he moves forward with the memoir, making further damaging remarks about Camilla.

While the Royal family continues to feud over long, drawn-out drama, rumors of new spats between Kate Middleton and Camilla have come to light, furthering the chaos that appears to be taking place behind palace walls.

Nonetheless, it appears that the Queen Consort could be extending an olive branch to the estranged Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as their picture was displayed on a table behind Camilla in newly released official photographs over the weekend.

