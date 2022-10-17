Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bars made with crescent dough, cream cheese & spiced pumpkin! Cheesecake pumpkin bars have great Fall flavors & are perfect for brunch or dessert!. These easy pumpkin cheesecake bars are an incredibly tasty and flavorful dessert, perfect for any occasion and any time of day too! This recipe for pumpkin bars is simple to make, some of the ingredients you will already have at home and the rest are inexpensive to buy.

10 DAYS AGO