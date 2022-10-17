ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Gov. Youngkin announces Operation Bold Blue Line

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced by email the launch of Operation Bold Blue Line. The initiative hopes to help Law Enforcement combat violent crime in Virginia. The plan will invest $13 million over the next two years in new group violence intervention efforts. To combat staffing issues the Governor’s plan is...
Virginia invests $5M to fight violent crimes in cities like Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Operation Ceasefire is an initiative from Attorney General Jason Miyares to combat violent crimes across Virginia. Roanoke is one of the cities taking part, and as many of you know is no stranger to shootings. Roanoke City Police Chief Samuel Roman is appreciative of the new funding and says it will help law enforcement be more successful.
Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways

With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations

A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Gov. Youngkin on new transgender policies: ‘It’s the law’

The public has only a few days left to comment on Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policy changes for transgender students in schools, and Youngkin is making it clear that he expects school systems to follow the changes once they are finalized. “It’s the law,” Youngkin said in an...
Virginia receives initial payment of $67.4 million from Johnson & Johnson settlement

Richmond, VA (WOAY) – Attorney General Miyares announces the Virginia Commonwealth has received its first initial payment from the opioid manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary. The initial payment of $67.4 million includes approximately $11.3 million for the state, $16.3 million for Virginia’s localities, and $39.8 million...
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Virginia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Virginia law enforcement works to reduce crashes during most dangerous month

(WDBJ) - Statistically, October is the most dangerous month on Virginia roadways, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and Virginia State Police. To promote safe driving and reduce crashes, both agencies are joining 19 local law enforcement agencies to participate in Operation Crash Reduction. On Here @ Home,...
Virginia Beach mass shooting commission seeks resident input

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two members of the state commission investigating the 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach are asking residents with any insight about the killer or shooting to speak with them. The Virginian-Pilot reports that David Cariens and Rebecca Cowan are offering private appointments in Virginia Beach on...
