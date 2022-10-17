Read full article on original website
Related
theriver953.com
Gov. Youngkin announces Operation Bold Blue Line
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced by email the launch of Operation Bold Blue Line. The initiative hopes to help Law Enforcement combat violent crime in Virginia. The plan will invest $13 million over the next two years in new group violence intervention efforts. To combat staffing issues the Governor’s plan is...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia invests $5M to fight violent crimes in cities like Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Operation Ceasefire is an initiative from Attorney General Jason Miyares to combat violent crimes across Virginia. Roanoke is one of the cities taking part, and as many of you know is no stranger to shootings. Roanoke City Police Chief Samuel Roman is appreciative of the new funding and says it will help law enforcement be more successful.
Virginia Department of Elections sends incorrect voting information in Southwest Virginia
An error from the Virginia Department of Elections sent incorrect information to voters across Southwest Virginia.
Virginia schools superintendent wants another delay in revising history standards
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow wants to push back when the Board of Education votes on changes to state standards for history and social science, the second time the Youngkin appointee asked for a delay in the process.
Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways
With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations
A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Inside Nova
Gov. Youngkin on new transgender policies: ‘It’s the law’
The public has only a few days left to comment on Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policy changes for transgender students in schools, and Youngkin is making it clear that he expects school systems to follow the changes once they are finalized. “It’s the law,” Youngkin said in an...
woay.com
Virginia receives initial payment of $67.4 million from Johnson & Johnson settlement
Richmond, VA (WOAY) – Attorney General Miyares announces the Virginia Commonwealth has received its first initial payment from the opioid manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary. The initial payment of $67.4 million includes approximately $11.3 million for the state, $16.3 million for Virginia’s localities, and $39.8 million...
WDBJ7.com
Transgender policy provokes strong response during Board of Education meeting
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s model policies for transgender students brought strong reaction from supporters and opponents during a meeting of the Virginia Board of Education Thursday morning. Members of the board listened to speakers for well over two hours, and most of the comments involved the policies that...
WSLS
Curbing crime in Virginia: Att. Gen. Miyares announces Operation Ceasefire
RICHMOND, Va. – Violent crime is on the rise in Virginia, and officials are working to find a solution. On Monday, in partnership with partner cities, local elected officials, and law enforcement, Miyares announced Operation Ceasefire. According to the Office of the Attorney General, Operation Ceasefire is a proven...
2022 Virginia general election: What Petersburg voters will see on their ballots
Redistricting didn't change Petersburg's congressional district, so voters will still cast a ballot for the 4th District representative. Petersburg voters will see candidates for City Council and School Board on their ballots this year.
Virginia Beach voters reminded about new system for this year's electoral process
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Just a few weeks before Election Day, people are making their voices heard at the polls early this year, especially those in Virginia Beach who have a few more rules to follow. 2022 is the first year Virginia Beach voters are seeing the new 10-1...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Virginia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia law enforcement works to reduce crashes during most dangerous month
(WDBJ) - Statistically, October is the most dangerous month on Virginia roadways, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and Virginia State Police. To promote safe driving and reduce crashes, both agencies are joining 19 local law enforcement agencies to participate in Operation Crash Reduction. On Here @ Home,...
COVID-19 cases start to rise in Virginia, with 2 new omicron subvariants
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — COVID-19 cases are rising across Virginia, with new data from the Virginia Department of Health showing hundreds of new cases. VDH data shows 942 new cases reported Tuesday. Just one day later, that number went up to 1,274 cases. Maps from the Centers for Disease...
Seaview Lofts tenants, landlord, trying to come to resolution outside of court
The owner of a now-condemned Newport News apartment building may avoid more time in court.
wcyb.com
Gov. Youngkin slams Guzman's bill that would make it illegal to not affirm LGBTQ children
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — For the first time, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacted to Del. Elizabeth Guzman's (D) legislation she said she wanted to introduce in the upcoming legislative session. At a campaign event in Fredericksburg, Gov. Youngkin blasted Guzman's legislation when he was asked about her bill by...
Former police chief in Virginia weighs in on the search for Norfolk's new top cop
NORFOLK, Va. — Finding Norfolk’s new police chief is not an easy task. City leaders are about to post an advertisement for the position, more than six months after former Police Chief Larry Boone abruptly retired. Throughout the process, they’ve asked community members what qualities they want in...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Beach mass shooting commission seeks resident input
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two members of the state commission investigating the 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach are asking residents with any insight about the killer or shooting to speak with them. The Virginian-Pilot reports that David Cariens and Rebecca Cowan are offering private appointments in Virginia Beach on...
Comments / 0