Hopedale Police Growing It Out To Help Little Girl With Incurable Disease

Scarlett Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe, "Support for Scarlett"

A police department in central Massachusetts will be growing out their facial hair to help raise money for a little girl with an incurable disease.

The Hopedale Police Department will be donating proceeds during their "No Shave November" campaign to the family of Scarlett Hubsch, the department said on Facebook.

Five-year-old Scarlett suffers from a condition known as Batten disease (CLN2) – a neurodegenerative disorder that attacks the nervous system.

CLN2 symptoms, including recurrent seizures and difficulty coordinating movements, generally start between the ages of 2 and 4, according to a GoFundMe organized on Scarlett's behalf.

Scarlett started having seizures when she was around three and was officially diagnosed with CLN2 in July 2021, the campaign said. While there is no cure for Batten's disease, there are treatments to help slow the progression of certain symptoms.

Therefore, Hopedale Police hopes their contributions will help Scarlett's family cover their medical bills as she receives treatment. More information about Scarlett's journey can be found here.

