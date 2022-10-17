ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSDK

Family Partners Home offers a unique approach to dementia care

Many times, individuals with dementia get lost in the shuffle of living in large retirement communities. These communities are many times hard to manage and they have a poor staff to resident ratio that does not give individuals with dementia the care and direction they need. Family Partners assisted living...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Hi-Pointe Drive-In spinoff concept to open Sunday in Ballwin

BALLWIN, Mo. – Hi-Pointe Drive-In’s spinoff concept, “a Little Hi” will open in Ballwin on Sunday. The restaurant at 15069 Manchester Road will be “a mini version of the popular concept in both size and menu.” a Little Hi will serve Hi-Pointe burgers, fries, and shakes, from its 2,000 square foot space as well as a drive-up window.
BALLWIN, MO
KMOV

Railway looking to hire, hosting job fair in Metro East

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Kansas City Southern Railway Company is holding a hiring event for Conductors on Wednesday in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The event is in being held with the help of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. They’re looking to hire 100 people. The interviews...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
electrek.co

Tesla has secured a massive new building in Illinois

Tesla has secured a long-term lease on a massive new building located in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, near St. Louis. It’s not clear what the building will be used for, but it’s likely going to be a giant parts distribution center. Tesla likes big buildings, and it has built...
PONTOON BEACH, IL
CJ Coombs

The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan city

St. Louis, Missouri Union Station.Dustin Batt, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The St. Louis Union Station is a train station in Missouri and is a National Historic Landmark. When this station opened in In 1894, it was the largest in the world. During the 1940s, the traffic of people was reaching 100,000 a day. Fast forward to 1978, the last Amtrak passenger train left the station.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Consignment bridal boutique opens in Arnold

Crystal Fodge wants every bride to have the full gown shopping experience, even those who are purchasing a secondhand bridal dress. To meet that goal, the 39-year-old Imperial resident opened The Bridal Collection, a consignment bridal boutique, on Sept. 10 at 13 Fox Valley Center in Arnold. Fodge said the...
ARNOLD, MO
mymoinfo.com

James Hardie manufacturing coming to Crystal City

(Crystal City) After a lot of speculation, Project Redbird was officially announced at Crystal City city hall today (Thursday). During the economic announcement, it was shared that James Hardie manufacturing will be building a plant in Crystal City on the Festus airport property and the neighboring properties. Mackenzie Smith Ledet is the Director of Government Relations for James Hardie. She made the official announcement in front of a large crowd.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
KMOV

$400 million lithium battery plant is coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - ICL, a leading global specialty minerals company, plans to build a $400 million lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode active material manufacturing plant in St. Louis- and it will be the first large-scale plant of its kind in the United States. The company was awarded $197...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy