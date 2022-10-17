Read full article on original website
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Grant's Farm, under family control, looks to boost attendance, be 'self-sustaining'
ST. LOUIS — A group of Busch family heirs are looking to more than double attendance at Grant's Farm over the next five years, part of their push to turn the iconic South County tourist destination into a self-sustaining operation. Note: The video above is from 2021. In order...
KSDK
Family Partners Home offers a unique approach to dementia care
Many times, individuals with dementia get lost in the shuffle of living in large retirement communities. These communities are many times hard to manage and they have a poor staff to resident ratio that does not give individuals with dementia the care and direction they need. Family Partners assisted living...
St. Louis area companies Esse Health, Navvis announce merger
ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis area companies are merging in an effort to expand healthcare services. Esse Health and Navvis have agreed to merge through a company called Surround Care. The two companies are expected to officially merge on October 31. According to a news release, Surround Care...
Thrift store secrets help shoppers save even more money
ST. LOUIS — Thrift store shops are seeing a big boom right now thanks to inflation. According to CNBC, experts say the average person saves close to $1,800 a year just by buying secondhand. And thrift stores have also upped their games as well -- with donations down and...
KSDK
Vintage KSDK: The St. Louis Globe Democrat newspaper folds
On November 7, 1983, the struggling St. Louis Globe Democrat newspaper announced it would stop publishing. In October 1986, the newspaper published its last edit.
Hi-Pointe Drive-In spinoff concept to open Sunday in Ballwin
BALLWIN, Mo. – Hi-Pointe Drive-In’s spinoff concept, “a Little Hi” will open in Ballwin on Sunday. The restaurant at 15069 Manchester Road will be “a mini version of the popular concept in both size and menu.” a Little Hi will serve Hi-Pointe burgers, fries, and shakes, from its 2,000 square foot space as well as a drive-up window.
KSDK
Today in St. Louis team taste tests Global Foods Market snack box
Global Foods Market in Kirkwood is launching a three-month snack box subscription. The Today in St. Louis team tried some of the snacks.
VIDEO: See St. Louis from 260 Miles Up
International Space Station camera captures an "exceptionally clear" view of the Lou
itechpost.com
The Massive Warehouse in Illinois Acquired by Tesla Might Be a Distribution Hub
The massive warehouse in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, acquired by Tesla, might be used as a distribution center for its service division in the middle of the country. However, Tesla did not say how it will utilize the new building. Gigafactories. A local newspaper, Courier Tribune, reported that the electric car...
edglentoday.com
KSDK
The big reveal! Local deserving woman receives a style makeover
ST. LOUIS — A little over a month ago, we asked you all at home if you know an amazing woman who works hard and never expects anything in return. That led us to Jessica Brown, nominated by her sister Maureen. "I was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer...
KMOV
Railway looking to hire, hosting job fair in Metro East
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Kansas City Southern Railway Company is holding a hiring event for Conductors on Wednesday in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The event is in being held with the help of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. They’re looking to hire 100 people. The interviews...
electrek.co
Tesla has secured a massive new building in Illinois
Tesla has secured a long-term lease on a massive new building located in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, near St. Louis. It’s not clear what the building will be used for, but it’s likely going to be a giant parts distribution center. Tesla likes big buildings, and it has built...
myleaderpaper.com
Consignment bridal boutique opens in Arnold
Crystal Fodge wants every bride to have the full gown shopping experience, even those who are purchasing a secondhand bridal dress. To meet that goal, the 39-year-old Imperial resident opened The Bridal Collection, a consignment bridal boutique, on Sept. 10 at 13 Fox Valley Center in Arnold. Fodge said the...
mymoinfo.com
James Hardie manufacturing coming to Crystal City
(Crystal City) After a lot of speculation, Project Redbird was officially announced at Crystal City city hall today (Thursday). During the economic announcement, it was shared that James Hardie manufacturing will be building a plant in Crystal City on the Festus airport property and the neighboring properties. Mackenzie Smith Ledet is the Director of Government Relations for James Hardie. She made the official announcement in front of a large crowd.
Sweetie Pie’s auctioning off assets weeks after St. Louis restaurant closes doors
The ownership group for Sweetie Pie's, a longtime St. Louis restaurant that closed doors last month, is now liquidating many of its assets in an online auction.
KMOV
$400 million lithium battery plant is coming to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - ICL, a leading global specialty minerals company, plans to build a $400 million lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode active material manufacturing plant in St. Louis- and it will be the first large-scale plant of its kind in the United States. The company was awarded $197...
KSDK
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
James Hardie, Piston Automotive and I.C.L all will be coming to the St. Louis area after recent announcements. Governor Mike Parson talked about the recent news.
