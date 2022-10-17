Read full article on original website
mybighornbasin.com
Governor Gordon Cuts the Ribbon for the New Veterans Home of Wyoming
Governor Gordon attended the opening of an innovative new facility for veterans and their families to call home, allowing them to live an independent lifestyle while receiving skilled medical care. Governor Mark Gordon celebrated the newly constructed Veterans Home of Wyoming with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 20. The...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody & Wyoming Conservatives Rally to Remove Books, Change Schools, and Save Children
Prominent political candidates and local leaders agree that change must happen in Cody, which means restoring a conservative educational philosophy free of the “sexualization” of children. Scents of Domino’s pizza permeated the air in the crowded meeting room at the Cody Hotel. By the time the first speaker...
cowboystatedaily.com
CDC Says COVID Vax Should Be Required For All Public Schools, Wyoming Says No Way
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel voted Thursday to add the COVID-19 vaccine to its list of recommended shots to attend public school, but Wyoming isn’t taking the recommendation. The vote was unanimous in favor. The CDC’s guidance...
Douglas Budget
What manufacturing workers make in Wyoming
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Wyoming using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wyo4news.com
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater Country
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 10/20/2022 –...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Wallop’s Use Of Port-A-Potty Ad Helped Make Biggest Wyoming Political Upset Ever
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A port-a-potty. In a Wyoming rancher’s pasture? Really?. Here during the final days of this year’s election season, it is appropriate to recall once again one of the great political campaigns in the Cowboy State. Possibly the biggest campaign...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Insulated From Full Recession Impacts, Says State’s Chief Economist
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The latest housing and labor numbers show Wyoming’s economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, in some cases even bucking national trends. But the threat of a global economic recession is hanging overhead as well, with the Federal Reserve...
wrrnetwork.com
Harvesting Potatoes from Wyoming Fields to Help Feed Wyoming Families
A couple of years ago, Steve Paisley had almost too much of a good thing on his hands: Potatoes. Paisley, the director of the University of Wyoming’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC), said the potato research program at the university’s farm outside of Lingle has grown and harvested potatoes for years.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Move Forward With Ranked Choice Voting
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming may be slowly moving toward ranked choice elections. The Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee has approved a draft bill allowing municipalities to try out ranked choice elections for nonpartisan races through a pilot test program. Ranked choice voting, also...
wyo4news.com
Southwest Counseling: Drug Take Back Day
This month, drug take-back day is occurring on October 29, 2022. Drug take-back day is organized through the DEA (the United States Drug Enforcement Agency) for people to dispose of the unnecessary prescription medication they may have in their households. In April of 2022, Wyoming collected 1,659 pounds of unused medication. Having prescription medication that is not being used can get into the wrong hands. That’s why it is excellent to have drug take-back days, where people can safely turn in their unused medication anonymously.
Another Reason Wyoming Is A Better Place To Live Than Colorado
We know we don't pay as much as other states. I think that's pretty obvious with us not having to fork over cash to the state like some have to. So, we can safely assume that we pocket more than most. While that's true, it's still interesting to see how...
wyo4news.com
Ariel Marie Clay (August 13, 1991 – October 14, 2022)
Ariel Marie (Bell) Clay, age 31, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3309 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming, and at a later date in Indiana.
county17.com
Wyoming’s 2022 graduating class ACT scores highest among states requiring all students to test; ~70% qualified for Hathaway
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming’s high school graduating class of 2022 achieved the highest average composite score on the ACT among the six states across the country that require all high school students to take the test. The Wyoming class of 2022’s average composite score for the ACT was...
county17.com
Wyoming Game and Fish honors seven families as 2022 Landowners of the Year
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is recognizing seven families and ranches in the state as its 2022 Landowners of the Year. The awards are given to landowners who have “demonstrated outstanding wildlife management and implemented habitat improvement and conservation techniques on their properties,” Game and Fish said in a news release Monday. The department honors landowners who have supported research and recreation on lands across Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Author C.J. Box Rides Wave Of Success
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When “Open Season” debuted in 2001, Chuck Box hadn’t a clue that his life was about to change. Box was then owner/operator of an international tourism marketing company, Rocky Mountain International, which he and his wife ran for 24 years – 10 of which he balanced against his time writing novels.
wyo4news.com
Dennis Pineda (April 24, 1950 – October 17, 2022)
Dennis Pineda, 72, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home in Reliance, Wyoming. Mr. Pineda died following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
Internet Company Entering Wyoming Market Says 1GB Is Minimum Speed, 10GB For Business
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Spending up to $80 million to build out high-speed fiber-to-home networks in four Wyoming communities is just the tip of a multimillion-dollar spear aimed at piercing an internet veil for Western and Midwestern states. Wyoming ranks near the bottom of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Another Wyoming County GOP Snubs Primary Winner In Favor Of Write-In
SUNDANCE – One of the Wyoming Legislature’s longest-serving members is challenging efforts within the Crook County Republic Party to support other candidates ahead of the party’s own primary winners. Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, is in line to be the next Wyoming Senate president, but first will...
cowboystatedaily.com
Energy Expert: Opposition To Wyoming Wind and Solar Will Grow
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Robert Bryce maintains a database of wind and solar projects that have been denied approval since 2015 because of local and state opposition. So far, only one Wyoming project has made the list, but even that project managed to eventually get a green light to proceed.
wyo4news.com
John Paul Demshar, O.D. (August 29, 1948 to September 22, 2022)
John Paul Demshar, 74, known by many as “Dr. John” or “Dr. D,” passed away peacefully on the morning of September 22, 2022, surrounded by his family. His passing was associated with a rare form of cancer, Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia, which has been associated with exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Debbie; three children, Jeanie, Jonathan (Edna), and Austin (Sarah); three grandchildren, Bryce, Murphy, and Ira; siblings Jim (Vicky) and Joe (Deena); the family cat, Romeo; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
