This month, drug take-back day is occurring on October 29, 2022. Drug take-back day is organized through the DEA (the United States Drug Enforcement Agency) for people to dispose of the unnecessary prescription medication they may have in their households. In April of 2022, Wyoming collected 1,659 pounds of unused medication. Having prescription medication that is not being used can get into the wrong hands. That’s why it is excellent to have drug take-back days, where people can safely turn in their unused medication anonymously.

WYOMING STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO