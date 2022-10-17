ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 19, episode 3 (10/20/22): How to watch, livestream, time, date, channel

“Grey’s Anatomy” is back with the third episode of season 19. Here’s how you can watch the long-running medical drama including fuboTV. Episode three will air tonight, Thursday, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC. If you’re one of the streaming types, you can sign up for “Grey’s Anatomy” via fuboTV and get a 7-day free trial. FuboTV’s pricing starts at $64.99 monthly.
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?

The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
How to watch “Inside Amy Schumer” season 5 premiere on Paramount+

Get your popcorn ready, and get ready for some laughs because a new season of “Inside Amy Schumer” premieres Thursday, October 20 on Paramount+. The comedian’s formerly Comedy Central show is returning for its fifth season on the popular streaming service with five episodes in this new season.
