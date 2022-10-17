Read full article on original website
Latest On Hangman Page’s Injury Suffered On AEW Dynamite
UPDATE: A new report has an update on Hangman Page’s status following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider has confirmed that Page appears to have been legitimately jurt and was checked out backstage by medical staff before being taken to a local hospital to be examined. One source...
Update on Becky Lynch’s Recovery
After suffering an injury at this year’s Summerslam, Becky Lynch has been benched for the last few months. Rumors purported that she might return in September, but of course that didn’t happen. Fightful Select had asked about those rumors at the time and WWE sources would not confirm the September estimates, stating further that the promotion “had yet to follow up” Lynch about returning, and that no such schedule had been addressed.
AEW Video Engineer Passes Away Suddenly, GoFundMe Launched
Brian Muster, who worked as the lead video engineer for AEW since 2019, passed away suddenly yesterday. A GoFundMe has been launched to help support his fiancée and two children. Top donations include two from Tony Khan (for $15,000 and $10,000), Chris Jericho ($10,000), Darby Allin, Malakai Black and more. In less than 24 hours, the GoFundMe already hit it’s goal of $75,000 and currently sits at $76,647.
Ace Steel Was Reportedly Surprised By His AEW Firing
It was reported yesterday that Ace Steel was fired from AEW following his involvement in the brawl with The Elite and CM Punk at AEW All Out. While the backstage reaction was that this was expected, it apparently caught Steel by surprised. A user on the F4WOnline boards noted that Steel had tweeted out ‘Freedom’, which seemed to suggest he knew it was coming.
Kevin Nash on a Potential nWo Reunion Appearance in WWE
– During the latest edition of the Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the recent DX reunion on WWE and discussion a possible nWo reunion appearance. Kevin Nash indicated he would be interested in a reunion-type of appearance that would put the spotlight on his late friend and former nWo member, Scott Hall. Nash stated on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “I would do anything that the spotlight was on Scott. They wanted to do something at WrestleMania and for me, it was just too soon. Depending on what they would want to do moving forward. I don’t want to break down [crying] on TV. It’s not time yet, I know that. That’s my opinion, and I’m entitled to that.”
Tristen Nash Dies at 26: WWE Fans React to the Death of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s Son
Tristen Nash, the son of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died. And wrestling fans everywhere were paying tribute. Sean Ross Sapp shared a statement from the family, adding “Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash.”. The family didn’t share any details on how Tristen Nash died, even...
Bret Hart Refutes Earl Hebner’s Claim That the Montreal Screwjob Was a ‘Work’
– During a recent virtual signing with K & S Wrestlefest, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart once again revisited the infamous Montreal Screwjob from WWE Survivor Series 1997. Bret Hart addressed referee Earl Hebner talking about the match many years later, expressing his belief that the whole event was in fact a work.
Mick Foley, Big E., Saraya & More React to Hangman Page’s Injury
Hangman Page’s injury on last night’s AEW Dynamite brought reactions from the wrestling world both in and out of AEW, with Mick Foley, Big E., Saraya taking to social media to react. As noted, Page was stretchered out after suffering an injury during his match with Jon Moxley, and you can see some reactions from the above names, Kip Sabian, Evil Uno and more below.
Carmelo Hayes On Shawn Michaels Being a Mentor To Him, Being Paired With Trick Williams
Carmelo Hayes has been a highlight of NXT television since he arrived, and he recently weighed in on being mentored by Shawn Michaels and his pairing with Trick Williams. Hayes, who is competing for the NXT North American Championship at Halloween Havoc this weekend, spoke with The Ringer for a new interview and you can check out a few highlights below:
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 10.18.22
We’re here for a big show as there are several titles on the line. The main event will see Jon Moxley defending the World Title against Hangman Page, with MJF hanging over their heads. The Trios Titles and the Interim Women’s Title are on the line too as the card is rather stacked. Let’s get to it.
What Happened After AEW Dynamite Ended
A new report has details on what went down after AEW Dynamite went off the air. PWInsider reports that Jon Moxley asked everyone to say a prayer for Hangman Page due to his injury and said he hoped Page would be okay, noting that it’s a dangerous business. Moxley was not pleased as the ring microphones kept going out, continuing to talk about he makes make sure to bring his best stuff for Cincinnati, calling it an “A-wrestling town.”
WWE News: Top 10 Superstar Halloween Costumes, Special Edition Shotzi Halloween Shirt, Humberto Turns
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Superstar Halloween costumes:. – Also, WWE Shop has a new Shotzi special edition Halloween t-shirt and limited edition Damage CTRL shirts now available. You can check out the new Shotzi one below:. – WWE Superstar Humberto celebrates his birthday today. He turns...
WWE NXT Premium Live Event Reportedly Planned for December, Same Date as ROH Final Battle
– Fightful Select has an update on the next premium live event for WWE NXT. According to the report, WWE has listed December 10 for the next Peacock special for NXT. According to the report, the event is rumored to be associated with the recently filed NXT Deadline trademark that was filed earlier this month. However, it has not yet been confirmed that the official name of the event will be Deadline. Additionally, several NXT talents and staff member shave reportedly been made aware of the date and to keep it open.
Spoiler On WWE Alumnus Headed To Impact Wrestling
A former WWE roster member is on their way to Impact Wrestling in the very near future, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that PJ Black, who was Justin Gabril in his WWE run, is on his way to the company. The site reports that Black is expected to work the Impact tapings this weekend in Las Vegas.
MJF Offers Prayers For Hangman Page, Later Regrets It
As previously reported, Hangman Page suffered a concussion on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, forcing his match with Jon Moxley to get stopped. It was scary enough that even MJF seemed to break character for a moment, tweeting, “Prayers for Hangman.”. Once it was revealed that Hangman...
Full Brackets Revealed For Impact X-Division Tournament
Impact revealed the full brackets for the X-Division Title Tournament on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s show, the brackets for the now-vacant title were revealed as follows:. * Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid. * Yuya Uemura vs. PJ Black. * Trey Miguel vs. Alan Angels.
Impact Wrestling Taping In Las Vegas This Weekend
Impact Wrestling is taping several episodes of their AXS series tomorrow night and Saturday night in Las Vegas. The tapings happen at Sam’s Town Casino and are called ‘Sin City Showdown’. They will cover the show up to next month’s Overdrive PPV. You can find tickets here.
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
All-Atlantic Title Match Added to AEW Rampage
Orange Cassidy will defend his newly-won AEW All-Atlantic Championship on this week’s AEW Rampage. It was announced that the match between RUSH and Preston Vance is now a three-way match with Cassidy defending the title he won from PAC against the two competitors on Friday’s show. The match...
Shawn Michaels Recalls Decision To Return To WWE In NXT Role, Talks Evolving With Changes In Wrestling Business
In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Shawn Michaels discussed his decision to return to WWE in an NXT role, evolving with the changes in the wrestling business, and much more. You can read his comments below. Shawn Michaels on his decision to return to WWE...
