411mania.com
Latest On Hangman Page’s Injury Suffered On AEW Dynamite
UPDATE: A new report has an update on Hangman Page’s status following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider has confirmed that Page appears to have been legitimately jurt and was checked out backstage by medical staff before being taken to a local hospital to be examined. One source...
411mania.com
Update on Becky Lynch’s Recovery
After suffering an injury at this year’s Summerslam, Becky Lynch has been benched for the last few months. Rumors purported that she might return in September, but of course that didn’t happen. Fightful Select had asked about those rumors at the time and WWE sources would not confirm the September estimates, stating further that the promotion “had yet to follow up” Lynch about returning, and that no such schedule had been addressed.
411mania.com
Bret Hart Refutes Earl Hebner’s Claim That the Montreal Screwjob Was a ‘Work’
– During a recent virtual signing with K & S Wrestlefest, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart once again revisited the infamous Montreal Screwjob from WWE Survivor Series 1997. Bret Hart addressed referee Earl Hebner talking about the match many years later, expressing his belief that the whole event was in fact a work.
411mania.com
Kevin Nash on a Potential nWo Reunion Appearance in WWE
– During the latest edition of the Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the recent DX reunion on WWE and discussion a possible nWo reunion appearance. Kevin Nash indicated he would be interested in a reunion-type of appearance that would put the spotlight on his late friend and former nWo member, Scott Hall. Nash stated on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “I would do anything that the spotlight was on Scott. They wanted to do something at WrestleMania and for me, it was just too soon. Depending on what they would want to do moving forward. I don’t want to break down [crying] on TV. It’s not time yet, I know that. That’s my opinion, and I’m entitled to that.”
411mania.com
Mick Foley, Big E., Saraya & More React to Hangman Page’s Injury
Hangman Page’s injury on last night’s AEW Dynamite brought reactions from the wrestling world both in and out of AEW, with Mick Foley, Big E., Saraya taking to social media to react. As noted, Page was stretchered out after suffering an injury during his match with Jon Moxley, and you can see some reactions from the above names, Kip Sabian, Evil Uno and more below.
Tristen Nash Dies at 26: WWE Fans React to the Death of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s Son
Tristen Nash, the son of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died. And wrestling fans everywhere were paying tribute. Sean Ross Sapp shared a statement from the family, adding “Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash.”. The family didn’t share any details on how Tristen Nash died, even...
411mania.com
Ace Steel Was Reportedly Surprised By His AEW Firing
It was reported yesterday that Ace Steel was fired from AEW following his involvement in the brawl with The Elite and CM Punk at AEW All Out. While the backstage reaction was that this was expected, it apparently caught Steel by surprised. A user on the F4WOnline boards noted that Steel had tweeted out ‘Freedom’, which seemed to suggest he knew it was coming.
411mania.com
Johnny Gargano Would Least Want To Be Stuck On An Desert Island With Brock Lesnar
Johnny Gargano respects Brock Lesnar, naming The Beast as the WWE star he’d least want to be stuck on a desert island with. Gargano did a Q&A on WWE’s TikTook account answering random questions about the WWE locker room, and you can see a couple of his tongue-in-cheek responses below:
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch Recalls Getting Arrested In Ireland For Punching a Fan Who Came At Randy Orton
Trevor Murdoch and Lance Cade once got arrested after getting in a fight with a couple of fans in Ireland, and Murdoch recently recalled the situation. Murdoch was being interviewed by NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall and was asked about crazy road stories, and recounted the incident, which went down when he was with WWE and was World Tag Team Champions with Lance Cade and Randy Orton was World Heavyweight Champion (which places the timeframe in the October 2007 European tour).
411mania.com
MJF Reportedly Does Not Want To Turn Face
MJF is enjoying his life as AEW’s top heel and may not want that to change any time soon. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that even though MJF is getting babyface reactions from audiences, he does not want to become a good guy in AEW.
411mania.com
AEW Video Engineer Passes Away Suddenly, GoFundMe Launched
Brian Muster, who worked as the lead video engineer for AEW since 2019, passed away suddenly yesterday. A GoFundMe has been launched to help support his fiancée and two children. Top donations include two from Tony Khan (for $15,000 and $10,000), Chris Jericho ($10,000), Darby Allin, Malakai Black and more. In less than 24 hours, the GoFundMe already hit it’s goal of $75,000 and currently sits at $76,647.
411mania.com
WWE News: Note on Next Week’s Airing of Raw in Canada, More Raw Video Highlights
– It was announce during last night’s Sportsnet360 broadcast of WWE Raw (via PWInsider) that next week’s show will be airing live on the network due to programming conflicts. The episode will instead air live on OLN and it will stream on SN Now. – WWE released the...
411mania.com
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 10.18.22
We’re here for a big show as there are several titles on the line. The main event will see Jon Moxley defending the World Title against Hangman Page, with MJF hanging over their heads. The Trios Titles and the Interim Women’s Title are on the line too as the card is rather stacked. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
WWE NXT Premium Live Event Reportedly Planned for December, Same Date as ROH Final Battle
– Fightful Select has an update on the next premium live event for WWE NXT. According to the report, WWE has listed December 10 for the next Peacock special for NXT. According to the report, the event is rumored to be associated with the recently filed NXT Deadline trademark that was filed earlier this month. However, it has not yet been confirmed that the official name of the event will be Deadline. Additionally, several NXT talents and staff member shave reportedly been made aware of the date and to keep it open.
411mania.com
Spoiler On WWE Alumnus Headed To Impact Wrestling
A former WWE roster member is on their way to Impact Wrestling in the very near future, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that PJ Black, who was Justin Gabril in his WWE run, is on his way to the company. The site reports that Black is expected to work the Impact tapings this weekend in Las Vegas.
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Has Plans For 30th Anniversary of RAW
The 30th anniversary of WWE RAW happens next year and WWE is planning a big show to celebrate the occasion. According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, there are “plans in motion” for the event in January. When Vince McMahon was still in charge, holding the show in the Manhattan Center was ‘on the table’, but it’s unknown if that’s still true.
411mania.com
Full Brackets Revealed For Impact X-Division Tournament
Impact revealed the full brackets for the X-Division Title Tournament on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s show, the brackets for the now-vacant title were revealed as follows:. * Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid. * Yuya Uemura vs. PJ Black. * Trey Miguel vs. Alan Angels.
411mania.com
WWE News: Top 10 Superstar Halloween Costumes, Special Edition Shotzi Halloween Shirt, Humberto Turns
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Superstar Halloween costumes:. – Also, WWE Shop has a new Shotzi special edition Halloween t-shirt and limited edition Damage CTRL shirts now available. You can check out the new Shotzi one below:. – WWE Superstar Humberto celebrates his birthday today. He turns...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling Taping In Las Vegas This Weekend
Impact Wrestling is taping several episodes of their AXS series tomorrow night and Saturday night in Las Vegas. The tapings happen at Sam’s Town Casino and are called ‘Sin City Showdown’. They will cover the show up to next month’s Overdrive PPV. You can find tickets here.
