Early voting kicks off in Cobb

Voters wait in line at the Cobb main elections office on Monday, Oct. 17. Hunter Riggall hriggall@mdjonline.com

MARIETTA — Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election kicked off Monday as thousands of Cobb County residents cast ballots across a dozen locations.

As of 11:40 a.m., roughly 3,500 voters had cast ballots, according to Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler.

And statewide, more than 60,000 Georgians voted in-person Monday, as of 1:30 p.m., according to the secretary of state’s office.

Voters at the main elections office on Roswell Street in Marietta reported waiting 10-20 minutes, and said the process was quick and simple.

Georgia’s voting machines require voters to tap their choices on a touch screen. Once complete, the ballot is printed out, and voters can review their choices before inserting the ballot into a scanner.

“I love that they print out who you voted for on the casting ballots, so you can see,” said voter Cynthia Cox. “So it was really easy.”

Voter Cathy Carlson was glad that, before printing and casting her ballot, the machine reminded her that she had skipped one race. Carlson had not intended to skip it, so she went back and filled in that race.

Eveler said there were few issues Monday. One machine displayed the wrong time of day, which had to be reset.

Several locations, such as the North Cobb Senior Center and the South Cobb Recreation Center, had virtually no wait at some points.

Other locations saw longer lines, however. According to Cobb Elections’ live wait time tracker, wait times reached 30 minutes at the East Cobb Government Service Center and up to 60 minutes at the Smyrna Community Center.

“The Smyrna location is big,” Eveler said.

Eveler said another location that tends to move slow is the South Cobb Regional Library, which reported wait times of up to 45 minutes at one point.

“It's a very small location. So the line really kicks up there quite a bit,” she said.

At the main elections office, a separate line and voting room was set up for seniors and disabled people who need more time or assistance. Some senior living centers shuttled residents to the polls Monday.

“That also helps not mess up this line, because the voters that need extra time can be over there and do that while these voters flow through a little faster,” Eveler said.

Among the early voters at the main elections office were Deane Bonner, president emeritus of the Cobb County NAACP, and her husband Jesse Bonner. The couple saved time by making use of the senior line, since Jesse Bonner is a disabled veteran.

“To me, it is wonderful to see this early voting … Everything that's happening here today is what we need to be doing. This is democracy, the right to vote is a privilege,” Deane Bonner said.

Early voting will run for three weeks at 12 locations (a 13th polling place, at Jim Miller Park, will be added for the final week). Monday through Friday, locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturdays, they’ll be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The final day of early voting will be Nov. 4, the Friday before Election Day.

New for this year will be a Sunday early voting option, though it’ll be limited to one day at one location. Voters can cast a ballot at the main elections office on Oct. 30 from noon to 4 p.m.

Worth noting for voters is that the main Cobb elections office, which was previously on Whitlock Avenue west of downtown Marietta, has moved. The office is now at 995 Roswell Street near the Big Chicken.

The list of early voting locations is as follows:

♦ Cobb Elections Main Office, 995 Roswell Street, Marietta

♦ East Cobb Government Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta

♦ Tim Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta

♦ North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 S. Main Street, Acworth

♦ Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle, Smyrna

♦ Collar Park Community Center, 2625 Joe Jerkins Boulevard, Austell

♦ South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton

♦ South Cobb Recreation Center, 875 Riverside Parkway, Austell

♦ Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs

♦ West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw

♦ Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw

♦ Ron Anderson Recreation Center, 3820 Macedonia Road, Powder Springs

♦ Jim Miller Park Event Center, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta (Oct. 31 — Nov. 4 only)

Voters can check their registration status at mvp.sos.ga.gov. More information about early voting hours can be found on the county’s website at cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/advance-voting.