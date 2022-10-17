Read full article on original website
“Fiber Arts” opens at White Mountain Library
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On display at the White Mountain Library is a collection of fiber arts by four Sweetwater County artists now through the month of October. Deon Quitberg has been involved with the arts in Wyoming and areas of Utah with media of watercolor, oil, acrylic, pen and ink, mixed media, and sculpture. She has also served on the Sweetwater county Library Exhibits committee for about thirty years helping find artists, organizing group shows as well as participating as an artist. Fiber art is a new art medium for her. Deon’s pieces are a combination of weaving and felting using the wool both in its natural state as well as spun.
Halloween activities happening around Sweetwater County
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — There are a lot of activities happening around Sweetwater County this Halloween season. Below are some of the events going on. 10/24/2022 thru 10/31/2022 – Autospa & Wash along with Wash & Glow are hosting Haunted Car Washes. Go to either location at 1275 Dewar Drive or 2512 Foothill Blvd. from Monday, October 24 thru Sunday, October 31 from 7 P.M. – 9 P.M. Also, the WyoRadio run will be at each location Monday, October 31 (Wash & Glow 7p-8p, Autospa 8p-9p) — Don’t miss the Big Event Halloween (RSHS vs GRHS) from 5 P.M. to – 10 P.M. on October 31.
Wyo4News Entertainment Report
Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p. Trivia Night @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 6p. Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center...
Spooky time at the car wash this Halloween
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — With many events going on this Halloween, don’t miss out on the drive-thru haunted car washes. Wash and Glow Car Wash and AutoSpa Car Wash are both hosting haunted car washes from October 24 through October 31. The car wash will close down from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night and turn into a spooky fun time. All money made during October 31 (Halloween) will be going to either Rock Springs High School or Green River High School, depending on which location you choose. You can go to either location at 1275 Dewar Drive or 2512 Foothill Blvd.
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater Country
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 10/20/2022 –...
The SEDC and Genesis Alkali’s expansion project is getting a Pre-Obligation Grant Awarded
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition and Genesis Alkali’s Granger expansion project is getting a $665,000 boost through the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services’ Pre-Obligation Grant Program. This grant provides funding to support training in maintenance and operations, safety, technology, and engineering. Shaye Moon,...
Day of the Dead event held by the Actor’s Mission
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Actors’ Mission is well known in the community for putting on great entertainment with their plays and gala events. This year is no exception: in celebration of their 20 years in existence, they are celebrating with a Dia De Los Muertos, Day of the Dead, gala event on Saturday, October 29, at the Holiday Inn Ballroom.
John Marion Hewitt (August 14, 1962 – September 28, 2022)
John Marion Hewitt, 60, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Hewitt died of a sudden illness. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.
Ariel Marie Clay (August 13, 1991 – October 14, 2022)
Ariel Marie (Bell) Clay, age 31, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3309 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming, and at a later date in Indiana.
Elsie Louise Proffitt Mann (April 23, 1937 – October 14, 2022)
Elsie Louise Proffitt Mann, 85, peacefully left this earth to be with the angels on October 14, 2022, at her home in Pinedale, WY surrounded by her family and the mountains she loved. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. A viewing will be held from 6-8 pm, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Thursday. Interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery in Green River, Wy.
Dennis Pineda (April 24, 1950 – October 17, 2022)
Dennis Pineda, 72, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home in Reliance, Wyoming. Mr. Pineda died following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Lorenzo “Ren” Romero (February 15, 1938 – October 13, 2022)
Lorenzo “Ren” Romero, 84, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Romero died in Rock Springs following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place; a graveside service, Military Honors, and Inurnment will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. October 24, 2022, at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. at the Farson-Eden Valley Community Center 4039 US-191, Farson, Wyoming.
Rock Springs Mayor/City Council candidate debate tonight
October 18, 2022 — There is a new start time for tonight’s debate between candidates in the Rock Springs mayor’s race and Rock Spring City Council seats. Tonight’s debate will start at 6 p.m., moved earlier from its original 7 p.m. start time. The public can attend in person at Western Wyoming Community College, room 1302, or view the debate via live-stream on the Wyo4News Facebook page.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 18 – October 19, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
John Paul Demshar, O.D. (August 29, 1948 to September 22, 2022)
John Paul Demshar, 74, known by many as “Dr. John” or “Dr. D,” passed away peacefully on the morning of September 22, 2022, surrounded by his family. His passing was associated with a rare form of cancer, Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia, which has been associated with exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Debbie; three children, Jeanie, Jonathan (Edna), and Austin (Sarah); three grandchildren, Bryce, Murphy, and Ira; siblings Jim (Vicky) and Joe (Deena); the family cat, Romeo; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
RS City Council Meeting heats up during discussion of Public hearing regarding massage establishment ordinance
Rock Springs, Wyoming – During the regular session of Rock Springs City Council at City Hall tonight, the initial reading of 2 proposed ordinances aimed at tackling a human trafficking issue within the community. Human trafficking became a topic of discussion following a presentation by Uprising, an anti-trafficking organization out of Sheridan Wy, and Seargent Hall of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office. The presentation took place during the September 20 council meeting with the goal of urging city officials to create an ordinance allowing law enforcement to further investigate massage establishments where illegal sex acts are being committed under the guise of legal massage.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 20, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 7 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming south-southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
