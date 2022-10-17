A man who lived in Jeffrey Dahmer’s building has described the shock he and other residents felt when they learned their neighbor was a serial killer.Vernell Bass is a participant in Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, a new documentary coming to Netflix on 7 October in the US and in the UK.”I had no idea that this is what was occurring right across the hall from where we lived,” Bass says in the documentary about Dahmer’s crimes.“Everyone in the building felt suckered. We all felt that Jeffrey Dahmer had played us. It’s really hard to become...

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 17 DAYS AGO