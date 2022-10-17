Read full article on original website
Janice Burton
3d ago
That would be Joe's pay cut for Americans.Pay cut prices out of control.Thanks Joe while you live in your expensive home.
Five IRS employees stole COVID relief funds to buy Gucci, trips to Las Vegas, Justice Department says
Five IRS workers have been charged with obtaining COVID-19 relief funds through false applications and spending the money on luxury goods.
Social Security COLA update coming this week - and it could be huge
Retired Americans collecting Social Security benefits will find out this week just how big their cost-of-living adjustment will be in 2023 as stubbornly high inflation rapidly diminishes their buying power. The Social Security Administration will announce on Thursday the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment for people who receive retirement or disability benefits....
Manchin says OPEC+ decision to cut oil production shows US must emphasize 'energy independence and security'
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said the U.S. needs to refocus on domestic energy security in the wake of the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production on Wednesday.
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct $270 check payments arriving now for millions of people
Stimulus checks worth $270 are already on their way for eligible New Yorkers, according to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. The checks are part of the latest stimulus payments issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) last month. She said that the taxation department would release the child and earned income tax payments by the end of this month to help fight rising inflation. It is estimated that 1.75 million New York residents will receive this payment.
To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food
After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
Where is the housing market headed in 2023? Here are the predictions
Many real estate analysts have downgraded their forecasts as mortgage rates continue to hover around 7%. Here are the varying predictions for what will happen to U.S. home prices in 2023.
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
How to Prepare for a Recession—Three Things You Should Do Right Now
While the discomfort of a recession will be felt by most of us, there are ways to prepare your finances to see yourself through any economic turmoil.
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
American cities are preparing for the worst and bracing for ‘stagflation and a possible economic downturn’
City governments are increasingly pessimistic about their budgets.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
Equifax fired at least two dozen employees after it used its own tool to suss out if workers had a second job
Equifax fired at least 24 workers for having a second job, and it figured that out by using one of its own tools.
Bank of America warns US economy could lose 175,000 a month soon
One of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America, is warning that the pace of job growth in the U.S. is expected to be cut by around half during the fourth quarter of this year. Bank of America expects the U.S. economy to continue to lose jobs each...
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
Consumers warned Friday is last day paper banknotes can be spent
Friday is the last day that people can use the Bank of England’s paper £20 and £50 notes in shops or to pay businesses. After September 30, the paper banknotes will lose their legal tender status. The paper £20 banknotes featuring economist Adam Smith and the £50...
Stimulus Check Update: $400 Direct Payment To Automatically Hit Your Account Within Four Days; Who Is Eligible
According to New Mexico Human Services Department, numerous low-income New Mexicans are qualified for stimulus checks of at least $400. The time to submit a claim for the New Mexico stimulus check is approaching quickly, though. The deadline for low-income residents who qualify to apply for the relief checks is October 7.
