Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43
A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
Who’s leading the title race? Girls soccer power points as of Tuesday, Oct. 18
The state cutoff date is this Saturday, Oct. 22, and the seeding meeting for the state playoffs is Monday, Oct. 24. Check out the latest power points report, as of Oct. 18, by clicking through the links below. POWER POINTS. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
Haddonfield over Haddon Heights - Girls soccer recap
Allison Tighe paced Haddonfield with one goal and one assist in its 3-1 win over Haddon Heights in Haddonfield. Grace Duffey and Lilah Jacovini added one goal each for Haddonfield, which led 3-0 at halftime. Kylee Ferranto netted one goal for Haddon Heights. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament girls soccer semifinal roundup, Oct. 20
Lauren Pascal paced second-seeded Monroe with one goal and one assist in 4-0 win over third-seeded Woodbridge in the semifinals of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament. Jennifer Ward, Shaine Magee and Karly Winfough added one goal each in the victory while Gracen Regan made six saves. Monroe will face top-seeded East Brunswick in the final round on Sunday at Woodbridge High School at 10:30 AM.
Cherry Hill East over Lenape in OT - Boys soccer recap
Eitan Volodarski converted a pass from Omar Pollard in overtime as Cherry Hill East won at home, 1-0, over Lenape. Tom Piotrowski stopped eight shots to earn the shutout for Cherry Hill East (10-3-2). Lenape is now 3-10-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Girls volleyball: Conference Players of the Week, Oct. 12-18
Note: This edition of NJ.com’s Conference Players of the Week is based on performances that coaches and school officials entered for matches between Oct. 12-18. Any match that is played on October 19 will be considered for next week.
No. 3 Kingsway defeats No. 14 Moorestown - Field hockey recap
Colleen Finnan scored four goals as Kingsway, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, bested No. 14 Moorestown 8-0 in Moorestown. Kingsway (13-2) took control early as it went into halftime sporting a 5-0 lead. Isabella Sanchez also had a big day with three goals and one assist while Soren Kipphut made eight saves.
No. 16 Wayne Valley over West Milford - Girls soccer recap
Megan Jozak scored twice, Wayne Valley - No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to a 4-1 victory over West Milford in West Milford. Daniel Joyner and Madeline Testa also scored for the Indians, who improved to 13-2-1 on the season. West Milford (9-9) received its lone goal from...
Delsea over Triton - Boys soccer recap
Triton is now 1-14. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
No. 10 North Hunterdon over Phillipsburg - Field hockey recap
Maggie Sampson and Lauren Masters each scored, as North Hunterdon - No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20 - notched a 2-1 overtime victory over Phillipsburg in Phillipsburg. Kendall Varty added an assist for the Lions, who improved to 13-4 with the victory. Gracie Merrick scored the lone goal off...
No. 20 Bergen Catholic over Ridgewood - Boys soccer recap
Javier Torres and Sebastian Londono scored one goal each for Bergen Catholic, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 2-1 win over Ridgewood in Oradell. Kyle Tencza made four saves in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Pitman over Gloucester Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Charlie Duffield and Hayes Hulitt scored as Pitman won at home, 2-0, over Gloucester Catholic. Chris Denney saved four shots to earn the shutout for Pitman (9-5-1), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Gloucester Catholic is now 5-6-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
No. 19 Chatham over Hunterdon Central - Field hockey recap
Brooke DiBiase scored twice as Chatham, No. 19 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won 2-1, over Hunterdon Central in Flemington. Emmy Chazen added an assist for Chatham (11-1-1), which played to a scoreless tie at the game’s midpoint. Hunterdon Central is now 2-13. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Wallkill Valley over Newton - Girls soccer recap
Alexa Letelier scored the game-winning goal with five minutes remaining on a free kick for Wallkill Valley in its 2-1 win over Newton in Hamburg. Delana Einreinhofer added one goal for Wallkill Valley, which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Sophia May netted one goal for Newton. The N.J. High School Sports...
Pemberton over Doane Academy - Girls soccer recap
Ameile Jones completed a hat trick while Sabrina Perry added a goal as Pemberton won at home, 4-0, over Doane Academy. Madison Mangas saved three shots to earn the shutout for Pemberton (9-8), which led 2-0 at halftime. Nadia Bhuiyan stopped 22 shots for Doane Academy (8-7). The N.J. High...
Girls volleyball: Daily stat leaders for Oct. 20
NOTE: Stat totals reflect what coaches and school officials have entered as of 11:00 p.m. on Thursday. Any stats added after this list was published will not appear. Some teams play more than one match in a day and all accumulative stats from that day will count for each player.
No. 17 Kent Place over No. 6 Ridge - Field hockey recap
Sophia Miller scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the second half, to help Kent Place - No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to a 2-1 victory over No. 6 Ridge in Summit. Ella Levy turned away 14 shots for Kent Place, which improved to 13-4 on the season.
Belvidere over Warren Hills - Girls soccer recap
Sierra Crisafulli starred for Belivdere with two goals and two assists in its 5-1 win over Warren Hills in Belvidere. Natalie sroka added one goal and one assist for Belvidere, which led 3-0 at halftime. Allie Tiedemann and Rylee Canfield chipped in with one goal each in the victory. The...
Madison over Whippany Park - Girls soccer recap
Claire Sheeleigh, Rileigh Baggett and Katherine Finnegan scored one goal each for Madison in its 3-0 win over Whippany Park in Madison. Anna Gominiak, Gwen Eilender and Erin Kleiven had one assist each in the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Parsippany over Dover - Boys soccer recap
Amanda Dean scored twice, helping Parsippany take a 2-1 victory over Dover in Dover. Sara Hoffman and Bhumika Chavan also scored for the Red Hawks, who improved to 9-7 with this victory. Charlene Rubio and Michelle Estacio also scored for Dover, which dropped to 3-13. The N.J. High School Sports...
