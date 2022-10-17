Read full article on original website
Collider
'The Morning Show' Season 3 Adds Natalie Morales
Natalie Morales is joining the ever-expanding cast of the Apple TV+ The Morning Show according to a report by Variety. Morales has been cast in the role of Kate Danton, the best friend of Stella (Greta Lee) from Stanford. Both characters were part of a start-up incubator programme run by Paul Marks, who will be portrayed by Jon Hamm, who was cast in August.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?
The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
Collider
'Yellowstone,' 'Tulsa King' Season Premieres to Be Shown at Select AMC Theaters
The folks behind Yellowstone and Tulsa King must have been incredibly moved by Nicole Kidman’s unforgettable AMC theaters ad, because they’ve made the decision to release both the Season 5 premiere of the former and the series premiere of the latter to over 100 AMC locations. Both Taylor Sheridan created productions will hit over 100 of the chain’s theaters on October 29, with tickets now available on AMC’s website and its mobile app. With both Season 5 of Yellowstone and the debut season of Tulsa King landing on Paramount Network and Paramount+, respectively, beginning November 13, the news means that you could catch both episodes two weeks before everyone else - just be kind and don’t give away spoilers!
Collider
What's Up With Ser Criston's Disturbing Fanaticism For Alicent in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.Episode 9 of House of the Dragon entitled, "The Green Council" begins calmly enough as we observe the members of the small council gathered to discuss the revelation that Alicent (Olivia Cooke) heard Viserys' final wish that Aegon succeed him as Lord of the Seven Kingdoms. A longtime close ally of King Jaehaerys and King Viserys, Lyman Beesbury, (Bill Paterson) the Lord of Honeyholt, immediately objects to the legitimacy of Alicent's claim calling it, "seizure, theft" and tantamount to, "treason." His outburst is met with a quick death at the swift hand of Ser Criston Cole (Fabian Frankel) who thrusts his head so forcefully into the table that he immediately succumbs to the blunt force trauma. Whether his actions were merely to subdue Lord Beesbury or to actually inflict a fatal blow is unclear, but what is clear is that Criston has got some serious anger issues that likely come from his growing affection toward Alicent and his inability to act on them on account of his sworn oath to chastity as a Knight of the Kingsguard.
Collider
What Are the Lands of Rhûn From 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.The epic season finale of Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power revealed a shocking twist about the mysterious Stranger (Daniel Weyman) that has befriended the Harfoot Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh). Although some suspected that the Stranger may in fact be Sauron himself, the harfoots use a magical staff to reveal his true nature. The Stranger is in fact one of the Istari, or the “wizards” that we know from Peter Jackson’s films.
Collider
How to Watch 'Wendell and Wild'
When fiendishly talented filmmakers work together to make a movie, it becomes more than a movie, it’s alchemy. Henry Selick, the stop-motion genius behind The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline, joins Jordan Peele, the horror master behind Get Out, to bring an overabundance of tricks and treats this Halloween with Wendell and Wild, the wickedly hilarious and visually spectacular stop-motion animated film coming to Netflix this Halloween. As if these two geniuses aren’t enough, Wendell and Wild reunites Peele with his longtime collaborator Keegan-Michael Key (Keanu), with the two voicing the titular demon brothers trying to get out of hell by making a deal with Kat Elliot, an orphaned teenage girl living in a hell of her own. Their offer? Release them into the mortal world by becoming their hellmaiden, and they’ll bring her dead parents back to life.
Collider
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Featurette Breaks Down That Pivotal June/Serena Episode
In this week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) find themselves in a tough situation after the events of the previous episode. Serena is finally in labor, but the women are stranded, and it’s up to June to help Serena. Will the two find common ground?
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik Explain Aegon's Unwillingness to Rule
In the penultimate episode of House of the Dragon, the Green council has taken its stand. King Viserys is dead and in the aftermath of it, the Iron Throne is usurped by the Hightowers, as Alicent (Olivia Cooke) believes her husband’s final wish was to see his son Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne. In a new featurette, co-showrunner, Ryan Condal reveals that they saw this episode as a “real Hitchcockian suspense film.” He further explains that Alicent’s horrified because she realizes not only her husband is dead, and she has to process that, but secretly, her council has been plotting for this very day to come. Adding, “Which is the thing that she wanted, but she didn’t want to do it through dastardly deeds.”
Collider
'The Handmaid's Tale's Ann Dowd Teases Season 5 Consequences and 'The Testemants'
Ahead of the Season 5 premiere of The Handmaid's Tale, Collider had the opportunity to chat with the cast of the series and discuss some of the more spoilery aspects that have now come to pass. While previous seasons have shown that Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) does have something resembling a moral compass, even though she still causes emotional and physical damage to the girls she thinks she's protecting, Season 5 shows her in a slightly new light. After teenage Esther (Mckenna Grace) suffers at the hands of Commander Putnam (Stephen Kunken), leading the young girl to attempt suicide and kill Janine (Madeline Brewer) in the process, Aunt Lydia goes to Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) with the crime. Gilead doesn't have the best track record with protecting its women, so everyone is surprised when Lawrence has Nick (Max Minghella) kill Putnam.
Collider
Unanswered Questions From 'The Rings of Power' Season 1
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.The final episode of Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brought a resolution to more questions than some might have expected: after all, most of the first season served as a long and elaborately drawn-out opening act to an overarching five-season storyline, there were only so many resolutions that could be reasonably expected from the finale. It was rather surprising, then, that the storyline revealed as much as it did: audiences found out the masquerade Sauron had been hiding under for the whole season, the (likely) identity of The Stranger, and, of course, the forging of the first three Rings of Power.
Collider
Who Are Ser Arryk and Ser Erryk Cargyll in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood.House of the Dragon has so many characters that some slip by unnoticed for a while. Until they suddenly become integral to the story. One example (or really two) is the Cargyll twins. They appeared briefly in the first episode and a few times since then. But in Episode 9, "The Green Council," the brothers are brought to the forefront to illustrate a significant conflict as they grapple with the argument facing Westeros: should they side with the Greens or the Blacks?
Collider
'The English': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far About Emily Blunt's Revenge Western Series
Emily Blunt (Jungle Cruise) has more than proven herself as one of the biggest names in the acting world today. Whether it be the time-loop science fiction of Edge of Tomorrow (2014), the silent horror of A Quiet Place (2018), or the thrilling intensity of Sicario (2015), she has consistently delivered performances that have led to a justifiably prestigious career. It's a successful run that's showing no signs of stopping, with Blunt set to be one of many massive names in Christopher Nolan's latest, Oppenheimer (2023). Come by the end of this year, Blunt aims to stake her claim on one of the few facets of entertainment she's yet to conquer: television.
Collider
We Need to Talk About That Conversation Between Rhaenys and Alicent in 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.For those whose loyalty have remained on the side of the Greens, House of the Dragon’s penultimate episode of the season seems to have made it a bit difficult to stay there. Beginning in its first cold and quiet moments, we were immediately thrust right in the midst of different variations of scheming from subtle exchanges of information between the servants to the reveal of an all-out coup presumably years in the making. Upon Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) last breath, bloodshed was sure to quickly follow. It is Westeros, after all. The one beacon of hope lies in Alicent (Olivia Cooke) who seems to be trying her best to keep everything peaceful despite her gross misunderstanding of Viserys’ last words. Unlike her father Otto (Rhys Ifans), Alicent’s rose-colored glasses allow her to continue believing in the possibility of a peaceful succession following the usurpation of Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) as heir to the throne.
Collider
‘The School for Good and Evil’ Cast and Character Guide
Based on the first novel of Soman Chainani’s six-book series, The School for Good and Evil tells the story of two misfit best friends who get swept away into a fantasy world beyond the Endless Woods. Chainani wrote the story as a way to deviate from the classic male-centered storylines and focus on a female friendship that transcends labels and preconceived notions. In the dramatic, dreamy film, Sophie and Agatha find themselves attending the aptly named School for Good and Evil, a place where the true stories behind fables and fairytales begin. With enchanting twists and magical turns along the way, the two ladies attempt to find their happy endings while on opposing sides of a truly epic, magical battle.
Collider
'Call the Midwife' Holiday Special to Premiere on PBS This Christmas
Get ready to cook up some figgy puddings, hang up some mistletoe and, oh yeah, Call the Midwife, because PBS has just announced that the holiday special for the beloved and long-running series will air on Christmas Day. The holiday special will certainly be a warm and welcome addition to your holiday festivities.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Shows That Rhaenys Always Had What It Takes to be Queen
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.Since the beginning of House of the Dragon, Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) has been referred to as "the Queen Who Never Was." Best's performance has stolen more than one episode as she brilliantly plays the character's complexities. Throughout the series, Rhaenys has proven herself a levelheaded player in the infamous game. Her husband, Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), listens to her council, a rarity with Westerosi marriages. But they disagree about one major issue. Corlys has never stopped trying to get Rhaenys' bloodline back on the throne, where he believes she rightfully belongs. Corlys isn't wrong.
Collider
Guillermo del Toro Details The ‘Pinocchio’ Shot That Took Over 2 Months to Set Up
It’ll probably surprise no one when I tell you that Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio looks incredible. I was able to see the first thirty-five minutes and was floored at every aspect of the stop-motion film, including the level of artistry in every shot. In addition, unlike previous versions of Pinocchio, del Toro sets the film in Mussolini's Italy, against a Fascist backdrop, which adds a fantastic and surprising layer to the well-known story.
Collider
How to Watch Black Adam' Starring Dwayne Johnson
In the past decade or so of cinema, there has been one genre that continues to dominate our screens. Superhero films have long been a staple of modern media dating all the way back to the first known comic strip in 1936, with Lee Falk's 'The Phantom' character. That being said, much of their time in cinema has been often forgettable, and superhero films have struggled to battle other major blockbusters of their era. However, upon the release of Jon Favreau's Iron Man in 2008 and the birth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it, superhero movies have become unmissable.
Collider
'She-Hulk' Director Kat Coiro on the Daredevil Hallway Fight and Recreating 'The Incredible Hulk'
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. From creator Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro (based on the Marvel Comics character), the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows the fourth-wall-smashing antics of lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) both in and out of the courtroom — especially after an unexpected blood-swap with her more famous cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) leads to her inheriting some of his gamma-infused abilities... and an inconvenient tendency to turn green. The first episodes of the show revolve around Jen's new employment at the firm of Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway — even if her boss only wants her to practice law in Hulk form — and her first client who has his own personal ties to her family, Emil Blonsky, aka the Abomination (Tim Roth). After Jen successfully gets Blonsky out of jail and freed on parole, it turns out that's only the beginning of her problems — she's not just navigating the legal system, but also the modern dating world, when it comes to people who would rather deal with She-Hulk rather than Jennifer Walters. However, the threat of an anonymous enemy in the online site Intelligencia throws yet another wrench into her world.
Collider
Gary Oldman Gathers His ‘Slow Horses’ to Solve a Cold War Mystery in Season 2 Trailer
Apple TV+ has revealed a new trailer for Season 2 of Slow Horses, a drama series starring Gary Oldman as the unwilling leader of a group of disgraced spies. The series adapts the best-selling novels by author Mick Herron, and Season 2 is set to tell the story of the second book in the collection, Dead Lions.
