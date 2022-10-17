Read full article on original website
Daily Cardinal
Madison residents speak out against proposed police budget
Residents voiced their concerns over Madison Police Department’s proposed budget at the city’s Finance Committee meeting Monday night, citing anxieties over added funding to hire six new officers. In the proposed executive operating budget, public safety and health services are set to receive $163 million of the city’s...
WIFR
Stephenson County Board votes against CNA pay increase
STEPHENSON COUNTY (WIFR) - A contested vocal and lengthy debate carries on well into the night. At stake: the wages of Certified Nursing Assistants at Freeport’s longest-running senior living center. It took the board until almost 9:45 Thursday night to finally vote 11-10 against opting into a state program...
WIFR
Rockford University names interim president
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University named Dr. Patricia Lynott as the school’s interim president. She will succeed current President Dr. Eric Fulcomer on December 12th. Lynott served as an Associate Professor at Elmhurst College, working all the way up to Executive Director of Elmhurst Partners. Lynott will be...
WIFR
Boylan unveils Vincent E. McGuire Performance Center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After years of work and planning, the Vincent E. McGuire Performance is open for the students of Boylan High School. The center renovated over 21,000 square feet of the school’s auxiliary gym. The new center adds 8,700 square feet of turf plus a 3,000 square foot lifting room as well as a revamped wrestling room.
Fake school shooting calls reported in Madison, across Wisconsin
Several fake school shooting reports have been called into law enforcement agencies across the state Thursday morning, including one in Madison.
nbc15.com
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Watertown community organization is celebrating a multi-million-dollar gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, pointing out that rural regions are far less likely to get such money. On Tuesday, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation revealed Scott has given $5 million to the organization. “We are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Echo Lake dam: Burlington voters to voice support, opposition
BURLINGTON, Wis. - Some Wisconsin voters this fall will weigh referendum questions on guns, marijuana, abortion – and even the future of a lake. These are advisory referenda, meaning the votes won't change law but will tell elected officials what voters think of the topics. Burlington voters will weigh...
captimes.com
A ‘Midwest goodbye’: The town of Madison merges with Madison and Fitchburg
The town of Madison often flies under the radar and is just fragments of what it used to be. Many people traveling through it don’t know it is separate from the city of Madison at all. That is, until Oct. 31. Created in 1846, the town originally covered 36...
UWPD investigating after photos, video of UW volleyball team members shared without consent
The University of Wisconsin athletic department says it has contacted UW-Madison police to investigate who may have leaked private photos and video of members of the women's volleyball team without their consent.
WIFR
Janesville police respond to multiple swatting calls
JANESVILLE, WIS. (WIFR) - The Janesville Police Department tries to stop a flood of swatting calls across southeast Wisconsin on Thursday. These are fake calls that try to deceive emergency services into responding to an untrue, emergency event. Police say one call reported an active shooter shot and killed people...
WIFR
New campaign to promote why you can thrive in northwest Illinois
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Pretzel City leaders want people who grew up in and around Freeport to come home and build their careers in the region. The “Come Home” Campaign started before COVID as the population in the Freeport area dropped drastically. The promotional effort is based on the stories of seven people who explain why living in Stephenson County and Northwest Illinois can be the path to success.
oregonobserver.com
Village Board considers wheel, streetlight tax as solutions to budget shortfalls
Oregon’s Village Board reconvened on Monday, Oct. 17 to continue discussing the 2023 budget and the financial future of the community. No action was yet taken to send the budget to the public, but debates about the impact of implementing a wheel tax and streetlight special charge to raise revenue ensued.
CBS 58
Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man involved in robberies at Culver's across SE Wisconsin
MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man in Southeast Wisconsin is hitting the Culver's drive-thru -- but not for a butter burger or some cheese curds. Police say he is suspected of robbing three separate Culver's locations across a three-week period. The man, who is described in a news release...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Culver’s robber strikes two more times
MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
WIFR
Demolition begins at Founders Landing in Rockford’s Davis Park
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Demolition began Tuesday on a seven-story building in the center of Davis Park. The Lorden Building became vacant more than 25 years ago and is now the focus of a major renovation of the park. Rockford City Council members officially approved phase one of the Davis...
WIFR
Rockford arena announces new name, partnership extension with IceHogs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Along with new renovations, a downtown Rockford arena gets a new name and a new multi-year partnership with of the region’s beloved sports teams. The announcement came Thursday during a news conference at the now BMO Center with mayor Tom McNamara, IceHogs president of business operations Ryan Snider and BMO Center general manager, Gretchen Gilmore.
wwisradio.com
Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again
(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
wearegreenbay.com
Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
WIFR
Rockford entrepreneur credits female empowerment for success
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Amazon Prime hit series, ‘A League of Their Own’ shows how the drive of the all women’s baseball team, Rockford Peaches, led to championship after championship. That female empowerment across the Stateline still holds true today. A national travel website puts the...
WIFR
RRVBC to host Halloween-themed blood drive Oct. 28
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Spooky season is upon us and the Rock River Valley Blood Center wants you to help out by having a Vein-y good time at their upcoming blood drive. RRVBC is hosting a Halloween-themed blood drive Friday, Oct. 28 at two of their donation centers: 418 N. Longwood St. in Rockford, and 3065 N. Perryville Rd. Ste 105 in Rockford.
