Register for Adult Sports in Mesa

Adult sports programs are a great way to stay active while having fun with friends and building community. Registration is underway for Recess for Adults and begins soon for several adult recreational and competitive women’s, men’s and corecreational leagues.

The City of Mesa Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Department offers several new sports this fall and winter, including indoor pickleball, hiking, cornhole and Ultimate (Frisbee). You can also sign up for softball, senior softball, flag football, kickball and Recess for Adults.

Created in 2019, Recess for Adults is a recreation program for those who would like to try multiple activities while competing, mingling and having fun. Each week, a new sport or game will be offered, such as pickleball, dodgeball, indoor volleyball, cornhole and small sided soccer. The program is geared towards adults, ages 18 and older, at all skill levels.

More information, including registration, is available at www.mesaparks.com/adultsports.