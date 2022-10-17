ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alert Carolina – UNC at Chapel Hill: Alert Carolina Informational Message: UNC Police Investigating Larcenies from Biology Buildings

 3 days ago
unc.edu

From Morehead City to the Galapagos, UNC undergrad takes the path less traveled

As a high school senior in Japan in 2020, Emma Rudy Srebnik couldn’t visit any colleges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In place of visiting the UNC campus, she arranged a virtual meeting with Professor John Bruno to discuss his research at UNC. Little did she know, a few summers later she would board a flight to the island of San Cristóbal, Galápagos to help support Bruno’s lab.
