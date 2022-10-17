Read full article on original website
Related
oldmonterey.org
Stokes Adobe Open for Lunch on Weekends
Stokes Adobe is now open for lunch on weekends, Friday-Sunday, 12pm-2:30pm. Recognized in the 2022 edition of the Michelin Guide and voted Best New Restaurant in Monterey County Weekly's 2022 readers' poll, don't miss a chance to try this great neighborhood spot at 500 Hartnell Street in Downtown Old Monterey. Make your reservations online.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Stick Figure sells out Santa Cruz’s Catalyst Club in 48 seconds
Wednesday, October 5th was a very special night in Santa Cruz, California when Stick Figure brought his album release show to the Catalyst Club to celebrate the latest studio album, Wisdom, released on September 9th, 2022. Typically, you can normally catch the Billboard chart-topping reggae sensation Stick Figure headlining festivals or touring extensively on larger stages. The last time Stick Figure played the intimate Catalyst Club was 2016, so it came as a real surprise and treat when it was announced that tickets would be going on sale for a special album release party. When tickets went on sale the following day at 10am PST on September 15th, they sold out in record-breaking time.
visitgilroy.com
Breakfast Hot Spots in Gilroy
Who doesn’t love breakfast?! It’s the one meal that many of us eat at all hours of the day. Brunches have also grown very popular. And you know you’ve made “breakfast dinner” more often than you’d like to admit—long after the kids have left the nest. Let’s not forget that even cereal is a favorite late-night snack!
pajaronian.com
New family resource center to open in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE—A new bilingual center, aiming to provide services and resources to families across Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito counties, will open its doors Monday in Watsonville. Located at 1205 Freedom Blvd., Raíces y Cariño: A Community Collective for Families (RC Fam) will offer a variety of workshops, classes,...
KSBW.com
Hollister hosts ribbon-cutting event for grand opening of 3 new stores
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The city of Hollister is planning a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the grand opening of Ross, Boot Barn and Famous Footwear. The event will take place at 1240 E. Park Street on Oct. 20. from 12 to 1 p.m. as the city plans a formal presentation and photo opportunities with the Hawkins Companies Team and the community.
Fisherman’s Wharf in Monterey aims to keep outdoor dining
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): For both locals and tourists alike, Old Fisherman’s Wharf offers a different number of places to look at. The popular places to stop by are the local restaurants with an option of eating outdoors. However, this could be taken away due to certain requirements from the California Coastal Commission. According to these The post Fisherman’s Wharf in Monterey aims to keep outdoor dining appeared first on KION546.
andnowuknow.com
Monterey Mushrooms Celebrates 50th Anniversary at International Fresh Produce Association Global Produce & Floral Show; Shah Kazemi Shares
WATSONVILLE, CA - It’s all golden for Monterey Mushrooms as the company rings in its 50th anniversary, commonly referred to as the golden anniversary. To celebrate, the supplier is urging International Fresh Produce Association Global Produce & Floral Show attendees to stop by their booth, #3361, and reminisce on the past five decades in business.
KSBW.com
Wild pigs destroying parks in south Monterey County
KING CITY, Calif. — Wild pigs on the Central Coast continue to be a growing problem as they extend their range of damage and county park leaders now looking at hiring a private hunter to help eradicate the problem. “It gets very very frustrating. Our parks are the jewels...
A fresh look on lower Pacific: Six downtown Santa Cruz businesses you can’t miss
With the holiday season fast approaching, it’s time to start making plans for the impending festivities. Luckily for you, Downtown Santa Cruz is bursting with new and exciting local establishments to fulfill every last one of your holiday needs. With new developments popping up around Pacific Avenue and Laurel,...
Bird flu has been detected in San Benito County
SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): San Benito County announced that bird flu has been detected in wild birds and there are currently no active cases. The San Benito Health and Human Services Agency warns residents of the potential risk of coming into close contact with a diseased or dead bird. “It is best practice to never The post Bird flu has been detected in San Benito County appeared first on KION546.
Salinas woman wins brand new car courtesy of American Cancer Society
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Last week, Virginia Mendoza's life forever changed thanks to a raffle done for the Relay for Life Event. The Salinas resident won a brand new 2022 Honda HR-V, courtesy of Salinas Honda dealership. She won the car via a raffle she entered through the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life Event which took The post Salinas woman wins brand new car courtesy of American Cancer Society appeared first on KION546.
Gilroy Dispatch
PHOTOS: Gilroy, Christopher high schools celebrate Homecoming
Students and staff at Gilroy and Christopher high schools got into the spirit with a series of activities for Homecoming Week on Oct. 10-14. The festivities featured parades through Gilroy on Oct. 13, and culminated in the teams’ football games. Gilroy edged Independence 14-8 on Oct. 13, while Christopher dominated Leland 30-6 on Oct. 14.
KSBW.com
Natividad medical center has expanded to North Monterey County
PRUNEDALE, Calif. — The Natividad Medical Center has expanded to North Monterey County by opening a medical group in Prunedale. Formerly Family Care Medical Group, Natividad has partnered with the doctors at the clinic located on Moro Road in Prunedale to enhance and expand medical services to the community.
Mosquitoes with potentially deadly viruses invade Santa Cruz County
A specific breed of mosquito, that potentially carries deadly viruses, has surfaced in Santa Cruz County. The insects could carry dengue, chikungunya, Zika, and yellow fever; diseases which are not currently found in California.
KSBW.com
Prescribed burn conducted east of Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — A prescribed burn began east of Salinas in Monterey County on Wednesday. Cal Fire says the purpose of the burn was to reintroduce fire to the ecosystem and reduce the fuel supply in the area. The burn was on a private property in the Gablian Range.
Community members react to fire at St. Patrick’s Church
WATSONVILLE, Calif., (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police arrested 36-years-old Alberto Melgoza in connection with a fire that sparked at St. Patrick’s Church. The Watsonville Fire Department was able to determine the point of origin for the fire. St. Patrick's church said it has surveillance video showing the incident as arson. People who live in the neighborhood near The post Community members react to fire at St. Patrick’s Church appeared first on KION546.
American Airlines to use larger aircrafts from Monterey Regional Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Regional Airport has announced that American Airlines will use larger aircraft for its flights to Dallas- Fort Worth beginning in February. “American Airlines is excited to introduce mainline service between Monterey Regional Airport and DallasFort Worth International Airport this February,” said Philippe Puech, American’s Director of Short Haul Network Planning. “We The post American Airlines to use larger aircrafts from Monterey Regional Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth appeared first on KION546.
Watsonville arsonist arrested for setting St. Patrick’s Church on fire
On Monday evening around 10 pm firefighters in Watsonville responded to the report of a fire at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church The post Watsonville arsonist arrested for setting St. Patrick’s Church on fire appeared first on KION546.
Another Monterey County Jail death claim settled
Monterey County officials have agreed to a $2.5 million settlement in the latest in a series of jail death lawsuits, this one involving a schizophrenic inmate who died from consuming a huge amount of water after having received almost no psychiatric care for months on end. Rafael Ramirez Lara was...
KSBW.com
St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Watsonville catches fire
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Watsonville caught fire Monday night. The fire was reported just after 10:00 p.m. According to the Watsonville Fire Department, the fire was put out just before 11:00 p.m. So far, there is no information on any damage or injuries. This is...
Comments / 0