KCTV 5

15-year-old dead in Blue Springs shooting identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified. According to the Blue Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. A 15-year-old was found dead...
KMBC.com

Blue Springs police identify teen gunned down outside of church last weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Blue Springs have released the name of a teenager gunned down outside a church last weekend. Police said officers found Wyatt Conroy, 15, dead in the parking lot of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection on Saturday evening. Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
KCTV 5

4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon. The high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff around 1:45 p.m. The area is just south of I-70.
KMBC.com

3 in custody in connection with break-ins at KC-area gun stores

BASEHOR, Kan. — Three suspects are in custody after smash-and-grab burglaries at three different area gun stores this week. Two of those suspects are scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday. The first incident was 12:31 a.m. Sunday at Free State Gun Company in Basehor. Co-owner John Hutchison estimates...
