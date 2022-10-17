Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs Trade Rumors: Are the Chiefs in the market for OBJ? Pass rushing help?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Related
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate spike in fentanyl deaths including toddler
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are issuing an urgent warning over the rise in fentanyl deaths. In less than two weeks, at least four people have died from fentanyl poisoning, including a toddler. KMBC 9 is investigating the growing threat and how officers are responding. A...
Kansas City teenager sentenced for shooting over $20 drug deal
Kansas City teenager sentenced for shooting another teen over a disagreement involving a $20 marijuana deal.
Shot 8 times, survivor of Grandview double shooting describes ambush
He survived getting shot eight times in a Grandview park. Now James Patrick Stowe is speaking out about the ambush that killed his friend.
Argument led to deadly shooting in Grain Valley duplex, police say
Grain Valley police said an argument among people living in a duplex NW Scenic Lane and NW Sawgrass Drive led to a deadly shooting Wednesday.
KCTV 5
15-year-old dead in Blue Springs shooting identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified. According to the Blue Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. A 15-year-old was found dead...
KMBC.com
Blue Springs police identify teen gunned down outside of church last weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Blue Springs have released the name of a teenager gunned down outside a church last weekend. Police said officers found Wyatt Conroy, 15, dead in the parking lot of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection on Saturday evening. Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police rule two found dead in wooded area of KC as murder-suicide
Police have identified two people who were found dead in a wooded area of Kansas City last weekend.
KMBC.com
Two 19-year-olds charged for smash-and-grab gun store thefts caught on video
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arrests have been made in a string of gun store thefts that have struck the Kansas City area in the past week. Two Kansas men have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to the alleged firearms thefts. An additional...
KCTV 5
Police identify 2 found dead in Northland woods, medical examiner makes preliminary ruling
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: In a Thursday evening update, the police department said that the preliminary ruling from the medical examiner’s office is that this was a murder-suicide. However, homicide investigators are still on the case and are still investigating. No further information is available at this...
One person found shot, killed in Grain Valley
Grain Valley's Police Department said one person was found dead from gunshot injuries near Northwest Scenic Lane and Northwest Sawgrass Drive.
Kansas City police investigate 2 shootings within 3 miles
Kansas City police are investigating two separate shootings that happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Human skeletal remains found in Harrisonville, police say
Harrisonville police are investigating after human skeletal remains were discovered Tuesday near Industrial Boulevard and Commercial Street.
Woman won’t be charged in shooting death of Kansas City firefighter
Jackson County prosecutors said the woman who shot and killed Kansas City firefighter Tony Santi won't be charged because it was self defense.
Toddler dies from fentanyl overdose, Kansas City police say
Kansas City police say a toddler and three other people have died from fentanyl overdoses in a two-week span during October.
Kansas City mom’s stolen car found less than 2 miles away
A Kansas City woman's car was found two days, and less than two miles, after it was stolen while she worked at a Minsky's restaurant.
KCTV 5
4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon. The high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff around 1:45 p.m. The area is just south of I-70.
KMBC.com
3 in custody in connection with break-ins at KC-area gun stores
BASEHOR, Kan. — Three suspects are in custody after smash-and-grab burglaries at three different area gun stores this week. Two of those suspects are scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday. The first incident was 12:31 a.m. Sunday at Free State Gun Company in Basehor. Co-owner John Hutchison estimates...
Independence police find shooting suspect hiding under car at dealership
Independence police arrest suspect hiding under a car at a dealership after a shooting near East 23rd Street South and South Dodgion Avenue.
Former Kansas City officer pleads guilty to stealing, not working off-duty shifts
Former Kansas City police officer Brandon Sherman has pleaded guilty to stealing in Jackson County for not working off-duty security shifts.
Comments / 2