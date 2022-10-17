Read full article on original website
Johnson Co. stabbing suspect arrested, sheriff says
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say a woman wanted for aggravated assault is in custody after she allegedly stabbed a man earlier this month. According to Tricia Morefield, public information officer for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Angela Tenorio was arrested Thursday. Her bond is set at $15,000, and her arraignment is scheduled for […]
Bicyclist suffers serious injuries in Kingsport crash, police say
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police say a bicyclist was injured in a crash Thursday afternoon. Officers responded around 4:25 p.m. to a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist in the 3200 block of East Stone Drive, according to police. The bicyclist, identified as an adult man, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, […]
Manhunt continues for domestic assault, Abingdon pursuit suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A suspect who reportedly fled Washington County, Virginia deputies by topping speeds of 100mph could be in Northeast Tennessee, according to Sheriff Blake Andis. Authorities reported that Smyth County deputies responded to a domestic assault Wednesday night; however, the suspect, identified as Craig Smith, left the scene in his 2021 […]
Morristown woman shot in face, police say
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a Morristown police report obtained by WVLT News. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m., the report said, at a home on Wendy Street. Officers responded, and upon arrival reportedly found Tiffany Purkey lying on the ground in front of the home’s front door with “apparent gun shot wounds to the face.”
Driver charged with DUI after alleged crash near Johnson/Carter Co. line
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver has been charged after a reported crash into a utility pole on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a Lexus 350 was going east on State Route 67 near the Johnson County/Carter County line at 1 p.m. The Lexus was going downhill […]
Kingsport police respond to crash involving vehicle, bicycle
The Kingsport Police Department responded to a crash Thursday afternoon involving a bicyclist and a vehicle, KPD spokesman Tom Patton said. At about 4:25 p.m., KPD patrol officers responded to the 3200 block of East Stone Drive in reference to the crash involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle.
Update: Infant girl found safe, Johnson County police say
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A missing 11-month-old girl has been found safe, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. Authorities are searching for an infant who is believed to have been taken from a home by a non-custodial parent, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. Police...
‘Heavily Armed Suspects’: TN business still searching for 12-foot skeleton’s missing arms
The staff of Jones Chiropractic Clinic know that the choice to mount a 12-foot tall skeleton on its roof wasn't exactly a normal one, but they were happy to see him up there all the same.
VSP investigating after 2 vehicles collide in Dickenson County
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash in Dickenson County that sent one person to a local hospital. According to the VSP, the crash occurred at 6:39 a.m. Wednesday on Dickenson Highway (Route 83). Two vehicles “collided” near Dewdrop Drive, police report. The VSP reports at least one […]
Pet killed in Carter County house fire, cause of fire under investigation
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — An investigation is underway following a house fire in Carter County early Wednesday. Crews responded to Pierce Town Road in the Butler community just after 4:30 a.m. The family was able to make it out of the home without injuries, however, a pet was...
Court date set for teen accused of killing brother, grandmother with hammer in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A court date for a 16-year-old juvenile accused of killing his brother and grandmother with a hammer has been set. Jordan Allen is scheduled to appear in court on November 30. Allen will be tried as an adult after the district attorney's office filed...
Boy accused of killing brother, grandmother with hammer to be tried as adult
A 16-year-old boy accused of killing his little brother and grandmother with a hammer in April will be tried as an adult, according to an Oct. 11 Greene County Juvenile Court order.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Greeneville (Greeneville, TN)
The Baileyton Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident in Greeneville on Monday. The crash involved a tractor-trailer and Kia SUV on Baileyton road. The tractor-trailer was traveling south and Kia SUV was traveling north. Both the vehicles veered near each other. The tractor-trailer driver over-corrected and right-side wheels dropped into the ditch, according to Baileyton Police Chief Joshua Ferguson.
Man charged with reckless endangerment after standoff in Carter County
A man was arrested following a standoff Monday evening in Carter County, according to authorities.
Local law enforcement agencies use unclaimed guns as credit for needed equipment
KINGSPORT — Law enforcement agencies like the Sullivan County and Hawkins County sheriff’s offices sometimes come in contact with unclaimed guns. Both the SCSO and the HCSO choose to trade or sell the guns as a way to get needed equipment and supplies they can use to benefit the communities they serve.
Trial reset for Hawkins County man accused of killing baby
A murder trial originally slated for Oct. 17, 2022, has been pushed back to Feb. 13, 2023, according to Hawkins County officials.
