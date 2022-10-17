ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

WJHL

Johnson Co. stabbing suspect arrested, sheriff says

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say a woman wanted for aggravated assault is in custody after she allegedly stabbed a man earlier this month. According to Tricia Morefield, public information officer for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Angela Tenorio was arrested Thursday. Her bond is set at $15,000, and her arraignment is scheduled for […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bicyclist suffers serious injuries in Kingsport crash, police say

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police say a bicyclist was injured in a crash Thursday afternoon. Officers responded around 4:25 p.m. to a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist in the 3200 block of East Stone Drive, according to police. The bicyclist, identified as an adult man, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Manhunt continues for domestic assault, Abingdon pursuit suspect

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A suspect who reportedly fled Washington County, Virginia deputies by topping speeds of 100mph could be in Northeast Tennessee, according to Sheriff Blake Andis. Authorities reported that Smyth County deputies responded to a domestic assault Wednesday night; however, the suspect, identified as Craig Smith, left the scene in his 2021 […]
ABINGDON, VA
wvlt.tv

Morristown woman shot in face, police say

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a Morristown police report obtained by WVLT News. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m., the report said, at a home on Wendy Street. Officers responded, and upon arrival reportedly found Tiffany Purkey lying on the ground in front of the home’s front door with “apparent gun shot wounds to the face.”
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

Driver charged with DUI after alleged crash near Johnson/Carter Co. line

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver has been charged after a reported crash into a utility pole on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a Lexus 350 was going east on State Route 67 near the Johnson County/Carter County line at 1 p.m. The Lexus was going downhill […]
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport police respond to crash involving vehicle, bicycle

The Kingsport Police Department responded to a crash Thursday afternoon involving a bicyclist and a vehicle, KPD spokesman Tom Patton said. At about 4:25 p.m., KPD patrol officers responded to the 3200 block of East Stone Drive in reference to the crash involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Update: Infant girl found safe, Johnson County police say

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A missing 11-month-old girl has been found safe, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. Authorities are searching for an infant who is believed to have been taken from a home by a non-custodial parent, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. Police...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

VSP investigating after 2 vehicles collide in Dickenson County

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash in Dickenson County that sent one person to a local hospital. According to the VSP, the crash occurred at 6:39 a.m. Wednesday on Dickenson Highway (Route 83). Two vehicles “collided” near Dewdrop Drive, police report. The VSP reports at least one […]
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
Nationwide Report

2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Greeneville (Greeneville, TN)

The Baileyton Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident in Greeneville on Monday. The crash involved a tractor-trailer and Kia SUV on Baileyton road. The tractor-trailer was traveling south and Kia SUV was traveling north. Both the vehicles veered near each other. The tractor-trailer driver over-corrected and right-side wheels dropped into the ditch, according to Baileyton Police Chief Joshua Ferguson.
GREENEVILLE, TN
WBIR

MPD: Woman shot in the face early Wednesday morning

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A woman was shot in the face in Morristown early Wednesday morning, according to the Morristown Police Department. Officers arrived at Wendy Street around 12:36 a.m. and found Tiffany Purkey with an apparent gunshot wound to her face. She was transported to the UT Medical Center, according to MPD.
MORRISTOWN, TN
supertalk929.com

Two dead following Sullivan County house fire

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says two people have died following a house fire in Bristol on Sunday. According to a report, the fire happened on Arnold Way off of Highway 421. Upon arrival, first responders found one victim outside lying on the ground. That person was flown to a hospital where they later died from their injuries. Another victim was found deceased inside the residence.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

