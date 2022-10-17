Furpeeps lab’s newly developed and much-anticipated product, “Smarter Water,” has hit the market this week on Amazon and at Furpeepslabs.com. Smarter Water is an easy-to-use product that turns your pet’s water bowl into drinkable oral care in seconds. For pet parents who hate brushing their pet’s teeth, a pinch in the water bowl transforms the water bowl into a molecular toothbrush, keeping your pet’s breath fresh, gums healthy, and teeth clean all day long. Periodontal disease is the #1 health issue plaguing dogs today. It’s estimated to affect more than 80% of adult dogs. Because periodontal disease is so prevalent, chances are your dog is affected too. Most Veterinarians recommend brushing your pet’s teeth and frequent dental cleanings under anesthesia. Brushing will clear away some of the plaque, but a bacteria-biofilm begins to re-colonize immediately after the plaque is removed. Smarter Water is a natural, non-toxic prebiotic product that works all day long, keeping bacteria and bad breath in check. Furpeeps Labs Smarter Water additive coats and protects your pets’ teeth and works above and below the gum line with every drink.

7 DAYS AGO