Litter of puppies abandoned, caregivers say they will be available for adoption soon
A litter of puppies abandoned earlier will be ready for adoption in a few weeks. The puppies were being cared for by the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. The seven puppies turned 4-weeks-old. Their caregiver, Morgan May, said they would be ready for adoption in about three weeks after they are spayed and neutered.
According to experts, some dog breeds are better than others to have as pets and as your best friend. A Labrador Golden Retriever.Image by Manuela Hoppe from Pixabay. Science has shown that certain dog breeds make the best pets. Suppose you're looking for a furry friend to add to your family. In that case, these are the ten dog breeds you definitely should consider, according to experts.
Increase in animal surrenders to US shelters; one animal was "returned in droves." As a result of pet owners giving up their dogs, cats, and guinea pigs due to inflation, shelters are overflowing. Reeling from Inflation. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the great...
We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
Many cat owners assume that the stinky smell of their pets’ litter boxes is the price they have to pay for their cuteness. But it’s not really true. The potty situation can be turned around with these simple and effective tips. Scoop every day. This is probably the...
We may receive a commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. There are pros and cons to every litter box. Pro: you don’t have to potty train the cat or...
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK), a leading global omnichannel brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, today announced the expansion of its breed-specific food offering to include seven additional breeds plus puppy formulas. Following an initial rollout of premium kibble, supplements, broths, toppers and treats tailored to Chihuahuas, Labs and Pit bulls in August, BARK is expanding its food lineup to include a full suite of products for Dachshunds, French Bulldogs, Boxers, Australian Shepherds, German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers and Doodles, as well as mixes of those breeds. In addition, the Company is launching food tailored to puppies, ensuring the happy and healthy development of dogs from a young age.
If you’re like me, you love dogs. I have one of my own, and while I can’t imagine life without him, there are times when it’s hard to get him out of the house. Sometimes, because of work or a busy schedule, we must leave our furry friends’ homes. But what if there was a way that your dog could go places with their owner? A personalized pet collar might be just what the doctor ordered! 4inbandana offer the most customizable dog collar for your pet. They also offer a wide variety of individualized choices for you to consider.
BarkBox just announced BARK Food, a dog food delivery service tailored to specific breeds and available at one stabilized price for the duration of your dog’s life when you subscribe. They’ve got varieties for dogs of all shapes and sizes, formulated with key vitamins and minerals and are clearly designed to be a competitor to The Farmer’s Dog and similar pet subscriptions. Read More: SPY The Farmer’s Dog Review Taking care of a dog is tough, so it’s crucial to accept all the help you can get from dog walkers, vets and pet subscription services. Getting your pet’s food delivered is a...
One of the first steps of training your puppy involves the dreadful crate. Some dogs have no problem sleeping in there, while others need time to get used to it. And on the rare occasion where it seems impossible for your puppy to get comfortable in the crate, try this trick from TikTok user @pamandpretzel.
Although dog harnesses predate the modern-day leash by hundreds and hundreds of years, the technology is still being evolved and adapted all the time. Invented for sledding sometime around the turn of the first millennia, these devices are now used as a way to keep our pets safe when out and about. Inarguably a better option for owners with larger dogs who pull, harnesses can also be invaluable for those traveling with their pups in the car or tethering them down.
The Pet Object Litter Box features a dodecahedron shape for a unique design that not only hides kitty litter and messes, but makes clean-ups simple. It includes an integrated scoop, engineered to align with the interior box panels, that hangs flush on the outside of the litter box. The scoop has spaced vents for easy clean up, no matter what type of litter your cat uses. An included charcoal filter helps mask that unwanted odor that cat owners know all too well.
They are unusual and some of them not affectionate as a loving dog or even a cat but they make for great company even if they don't like to be held. Any animal can be an emotional support animal so it is never too late to welcome a pet into your home. Here are some small and low maintenance pets.
BARK has announced the expansion of its breed-specific food offering to include seven additional breeds plus puppy formulas. Following an initial rollout of premium kibble, supplements, broths, toppers and treats tailored to Chihuahuas, Labs and Pit Bulls in August, BARK is expanding its food lineup to include a full suite of products for Dachshunds, French Bulldogs, Boxers, Australian Shepherds, German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers and Doodles, as well as mixes of those breeds. In addition, the company is launching food tailored to puppies, ensuring the happy and healthy development of dogs from a young age.
Furpeeps lab’s newly developed and much-anticipated product, “Smarter Water,” has hit the market this week on Amazon and at Furpeepslabs.com. Smarter Water is an easy-to-use product that turns your pet’s water bowl into drinkable oral care in seconds. For pet parents who hate brushing their pet’s teeth, a pinch in the water bowl transforms the water bowl into a molecular toothbrush, keeping your pet’s breath fresh, gums healthy, and teeth clean all day long. Periodontal disease is the #1 health issue plaguing dogs today. It’s estimated to affect more than 80% of adult dogs. Because periodontal disease is so prevalent, chances are your dog is affected too. Most Veterinarians recommend brushing your pet’s teeth and frequent dental cleanings under anesthesia. Brushing will clear away some of the plaque, but a bacteria-biofilm begins to re-colonize immediately after the plaque is removed. Smarter Water is a natural, non-toxic prebiotic product that works all day long, keeping bacteria and bad breath in check. Furpeeps Labs Smarter Water additive coats and protects your pets’ teeth and works above and below the gum line with every drink.
Eliminate matted furs, odor, and dirt using Amuca’s self-cleaning slicker brush. The industry-leading cat supply company, Amuca, has introduced the most efficient and effective way to groom cats using a top-quality self-cleaning slicker brush. With the self-cleaning slicker Amuca cat brush, cat owners can get rid of matted furs in just a couple minutes without breaking a sweat. The slicker brushes are uniquely designed using advanced technologies to produce cutting-edge solutions for cat grooming. While the brush helps to trim long-haired pets and detangle matted furs, it also works to remove trapped dirt, odor, grease stain, dead hair, etc.
(PRESS RELEASE) WESTMONT, IL — Pet King Brands, Inc. announced they have expanded their veterinarian-recommended line of ZYMOX Enzymatic Dermatology products to include three new products to provide relief of ear and skin conditions in cats and kittens. These new products will feature feline-focused packaging with images of cats and will include the prestigious Seal of Endorsement awarded by TICA, The International Cat Association.
Do you remember that we got a new sofa for our living room in June? This velvet sofa from Interior Define (not sponsored) was the most expensive piece of furniture I had ever purchased, and I decided to go for it because I was tired of purchasing one cheap sofa after another. Since Matt and I got married 20 years ago, all we’ve had are cheap or secondhand sofas. I wanted something new. I wanted something that I didn’t have to upholster myself. I wanted something that was of quality. And most importantly, I wanted something that our cat couldn’t destroy with her claws.
With the best pet cameras, you can check up on your furry friends when you're away from home
