Plympton, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

More than a dozen striking Teamsters members arrested in Plympton

PLYMPTON, Mass. — More than a dozen striking Teamsters members were arrested at the Sysco Food Distribution plant in Plympton on Monday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a disturbance at the plant on Spring Street found 400 local and national Teamsters members who were blocking both entrances to the facility with tractor-trailers, according to the Plympton Police Department.
PLYMPTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘I was in shock, I was crying’: Video shows Transit officer punch teen after fight at MBTA station

BOSTON — A chaotic scene outside the Ashmont MBTA station in Boston was captured on cell phone video, which shows a transit police officer punching a girl. “They hit my daughter, they mased my daughter, they kicked her down, there were people here to witness, they transported her to the police station, she’s never been arrested,” said Ashley Smith.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

CEO of Boston Software Company Dies After Being Hit in Crosswalk

Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software Inc., has died after being hit by a car while in a crosswalk in Acton, the company announced Thursday. The company said Shaw, 44, died on Oct. 14. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters. Shaw was a graduate of Tufts University and, according to his LinkedIn, previously worked at 21st Century Software and Rocket Software before joining VMS Software in July 2021.
ACTON, MA
WUPE

Massachusetts State Troopers Seize Arsenal of Guns, Drugs in OUI Stop

Massachusetts State Troopers made Massachusetts a little bit safer this weekend, taking seven guns off the streets. This past Saturday Trooper Charles Buckley, assigned to the State Police-Newbury Barracks, responded to the weigh station on Route 95 south in Rowley after witnesses reported a vehicle being operated erratically had pulled into the weigh station. Trooper Buckley located the vehicle, a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander, in a corner of the darkened weigh station and approached the vehicle.
ROWLEY, MA
WCVB

Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston

BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Three-vehicle crash leaves one car on its roof in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A three-vehicle crash left one car on its roof in Yarmouth. The crash happened shortly before 4 PM at the intersection of Forest and Long Pond Roads. Several people were evaluated by EMTs but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was being rerouted around the scene but delays were likely in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
YARMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release names of two from Massachusetts killed in 5 vehicle crash on Route 495

The names of one woman and one man, both from Massachusetts, that died Saturday in a 5-vehicle crash on Route 495 have been released. According to Massachusetts State Police, just before 4:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
MANSFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

