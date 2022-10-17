Read full article on original website
WCVB
Inmate faces charges in attack on Massachusetts correction officer at MCI-Shirley
WOBURN, Mass. — An inmate charged in connection with an attack on a Massachusetts correction officer is was arraigned Thursday,. Roy Booth, 40, is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and mayhem. Authorities said the attack happened shortly after 2...
Striking truckers block exits of New England’s largest food distributor; up to 20 arrests made
PLYMPTON, Mass. — Striking truckers used tractor-trailers to block the exits at New England’s largest wholesale food distributor Monday and prevented some employees from leaving, resulting in as many as 20 arrests, police said. More than 400 Teamster union members arrived at the Sysco facility in Plympton, Massachusetts,...
More than a dozen striking Teamsters members arrested in Plympton
PLYMPTON, Mass. — More than a dozen striking Teamsters members were arrested at the Sysco Food Distribution plant in Plympton on Monday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a disturbance at the plant on Spring Street found 400 local and national Teamsters members who were blocking both entrances to the facility with tractor-trailers, according to the Plympton Police Department.
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
Police arrest Lowell man for allegedly breaking and entering into Tewksbury home
A Lowell man was arrested Tuesday after a months long investigation for allegedly breaking and entering into a Tewksbury home. According to the Tewksbury police department, Johnny Luna, 44, was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Whipple Road home on March 29. Luna was the subject of a months-long investigation...
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Since this article was published, the Greater New Bedford Regional Refuse Management District released the following information on how New Bedford and Dartmouth residents can recycle their mattresses and textiles. New Bedford residents: may continue to dispose of their mattresses and box springs as they would for other bulky...
‘I was in shock, I was crying’: Video shows Transit officer punch teen after fight at MBTA station
BOSTON — A chaotic scene outside the Ashmont MBTA station in Boston was captured on cell phone video, which shows a transit police officer punching a girl. “They hit my daughter, they mased my daughter, they kicked her down, there were people here to witness, they transported her to the police station, she’s never been arrested,” said Ashley Smith.
Police searching for missing New Bedford man
The man named Francisco was last seen at his home in the area of Grinnell and County streets.
fallriverreporter.com
Man who violently robbed two elderly women on consecutive days sentenced to prison in Fall River court
A 44-year-old Massachusetts man who violently robbed two elderly women on consecutive days in April of 2019 was sentenced to state prison last week, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Miguel Brasil, of New Bedford, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to indictments charging him with...
whdh.com
Brockton man facing multiple drug charges after month-long investigation leads to arrest
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - East Bridgewater Police announced they arrested a man on multiple drug charges, including trafficking over 100 grams of fentanyl, after a month-long investigation. The arrest of Javier Otero, 25, of Brockton, was made in collaboration with the FBI Boston Division’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force....
Man falls 20 feet from Route 1 overpass onto roadway in Danvers crash
A man who was involved in a collision on Route 1 in Danvers on Thursday morning was seriously injured after falling 20 feet onto Route 114, according to Massachusetts State Police. On Thursday morning at 9:18 a.m., state police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 1...
nbcboston.com
CEO of Boston Software Company Dies After Being Hit in Crosswalk
Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software Inc., has died after being hit by a car while in a crosswalk in Acton, the company announced Thursday. The company said Shaw, 44, died on Oct. 14. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters. Shaw was a graduate of Tufts University and, according to his LinkedIn, previously worked at 21st Century Software and Rocket Software before joining VMS Software in July 2021.
Massachusetts State Troopers Seize Arsenal of Guns, Drugs in OUI Stop
Massachusetts State Troopers made Massachusetts a little bit safer this weekend, taking seven guns off the streets. This past Saturday Trooper Charles Buckley, assigned to the State Police-Newbury Barracks, responded to the weigh station on Route 95 south in Rowley after witnesses reported a vehicle being operated erratically had pulled into the weigh station. Trooper Buckley located the vehicle, a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander, in a corner of the darkened weigh station and approached the vehicle.
WCVB
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
capecod.com
Three-vehicle crash leaves one car on its roof in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A three-vehicle crash left one car on its roof in Yarmouth. The crash happened shortly before 4 PM at the intersection of Forest and Long Pond Roads. Several people were evaluated by EMTs but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was being rerouted around the scene but delays were likely in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release names of two from Massachusetts killed in 5 vehicle crash on Route 495
The names of one woman and one man, both from Massachusetts, that died Saturday in a 5-vehicle crash on Route 495 have been released. According to Massachusetts State Police, just before 4:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer accused of planning and participating in “Unite the Right” rally has resigned
A Massachusetts police officer accused of planning and participating in a troubling rally has resigned from his position as patrol officer and is no longer employed by the police force he was working for. According to Mayor Scott Galvin and Chief Robert Rufo Jr., John Donnelly submitted a letter of...
Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts warn as Comcast/Xfinity discount deal is a scam
The adage that when a deal seems too good to be true it probably is plays true when it comes to a scam that is making the rounds that police in Massachusetts want to warn the public about. The East Bridgewater Police Department stated that they are receiving an increase...
Firefighters use boat to rescue 4 people from stalled cab after downpours flood streets of Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Downpours caused street flooding in parts of the Merrimack Valley overnight as heavy rain drenched the region. Flooding in the area of Andover and Amherst streets left cars submerged and streets impassable, leaving some motorists stranded. A cab driving through the neighborhood stalled in the floodwaters...
