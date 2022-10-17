ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

LaGrange man facing one count of ‘use of a device to film underneath an individual’s clothing’ after Kroger incident

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ToQjk_0icW6A8m00

LaGRANGE, Ga. ( WRBL ) — A LaGrange man faces a count of “use of a device to film underneath an individual’s clothing” after the victim says he used his phone to take photos and/or videos up her skirt at a local Kroger.

On Oct. 16, the LaGrange Police Department received report of the incident via the victim. This victim gave a description of the suspect to both police and Kroger staff, who found surveillance video of the suspect.

Photos from the video were posted on social media in an effort to identify the suspect.

LaGrange Police investigate robbery by snatch, several vapes stolen from gas station

On Oct. 17, suspect Brandon Hill, 34, called LaGrange police and offered to speak with detectives.

Hill told detectives he is the man in the Kroger photos.

Investigation determined Hill took photos and/or videos up the victim’s skirt.

Hill was arrested and charged with “use of a device to film underneath an individual’s clothing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department (706) 883-2603.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Woman rips off Kroger for hundreds with fake receipt, police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police said they're searching a woman who used a fake receipt to get $356.16 in cash from a local Kroger in Stockbridge. Officers said the suspect used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk on Oct. 17. The machine is designed to take customers' old coins and trade them for dollars of the equivalent amount.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
WTVM

Hearing rescheduled for Columbus mother accused of killing infant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman charged in the death of her 3-month-old was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20 for a bond hearing. 27-year-old Tanyankia Roberts is charged with the March 2021 death of her infant son, Jamier Roberts. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says an...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Man arrested after filming under individual’s clothing in grocery store in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man after allegedly recording under a woman’s clothes in a grocery store. On October 16, a female victim reported to the LaGrange Police Department that she had been victimized when she observed an unknown male squatted behind her using his cell phone to either record or take pictures up her skirt.
LAGRANGE, GA
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Lanett police seek suspects involved in mass shooting

On October 13, 2022, at approximately 9:41pm officers received a call to 1912 50th Avenue SW Lanett, AL, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival officers determined that there were 6 people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical treatment was provided by Lanett Fire and EMS, East Alabama Fire and EMS, East Alabama Medical Center EMS, and Huguley Fire Department and persons transported to multiple different hospitals for further treatment.
LANETT, AL
WRBL News 3

Teen shot in back at Warren Williams Homes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating the shooting of a teenager at an apartment complex on Monday night. According to police, the 16-year-old girl was shot in the back. The teen’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Police responded to the scene of the shooting, in the area of 12th Street between Webster Avenue […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Former Animal Farm co-owner denied bond in restroom cameras case; nine to ten new victims revealed to have come forward at hearing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The former co-owner of a popular Columbus restaurant who is facing charges of illegal surveillance in the establishment’s restrooms appeared in court Thursday afternoon, for a bond hearing. Earlier in the month, on Oct. 10, 2022, the attorney for 37-year-old Dennis Cleveland Thompson, former co-owner of Animal Farm restaurant, filed a […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSPA 7News

AL couple killed in shooting, investigation underway

Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley says investigators located 45-year-old Sallye Grant in a bedroom with at least one gunshot wound to her chest. She was pronounced dead at 5:15 that morning. Her husband, 52-year-old Tony Grant, was also shot at the home. He was transported to Baptist South Hospital where he died a week later on Sunday, October 16th from his injuries.
HURTSBORO, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Carroll County teen missing for over a week after leaving home

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Carroll County investigators are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl who hasn't been seen for over a week. Officials say 17-year-old Sharkeria Sharnae Bennett left her home on the 200 block of Tumlin Lake Road in Temple, Georgia on Oct. 11. The family says...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Teen missing over a year from Alabama could be in Georgia, officials say

ATLANTA — A teenager that's been missing for over a year from Alabama may be in Georgia, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on Thursday. The center said then 17-year-old Fready Perez Ambrocio left his home in Opelika, Alabama, on Oct. 7, 2021, and never returned. Investigators said they believe he could still be in Alabama but that Ambrocio "could have also traveled to Georgia."
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus: Woman dead in automotive accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, driver charged with DUI

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A woman died following an automotive crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd at Sheppard Dr., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. The accident initially happened around 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. Jennifer Durham, 64, sustained life-threatening injuries when another driver traveling down the wrong side of the roadway […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy