These easy Apple Crumble Bars are an irresistible dessert! A brown sugar crust with apple pie filling and topped with a gorgeous butter crumble!. I'm a huge apple fan. Apple pie, cake, cookies, bread, you name it! These Apple Crumble Bars are one of my favorite easy recipes. With a homemade crust and crumble topping that is filled with apple pie filling, you really can't get easier or tastier. Warm spices with the brown sugar really tie everything together! The bonus is you aren't making a separate crust and topping. The crust in this recipes doubles as the topping as well!

1 DAY AGO