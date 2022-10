Stokes Adobe is now open for lunch on weekends, Friday-Sunday, 12pm-2:30pm. Recognized in the 2022 edition of the Michelin Guide and voted Best New Restaurant in Monterey County Weekly's 2022 readers' poll, don't miss a chance to try this great neighborhood spot at 500 Hartnell Street in Downtown Old Monterey. Make your reservations online.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO