Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
canfieldcardinal.com
Social Studies teacher Racz is here to stay
Brian Racz, known by his beloved students as Mr. Racz, is an AP Government teacher at Canfield High School. Before teaching AP Government, Mr. Racz taught Global Studies for one year at Boardman, and World History for a few years after. After those classes, he has taught AP Government ever since. Prior to beginning his teaching career, Mr. Racz attended the University of Toledo for one year where he studied business. After completing his first year, Mr. Racz realized that both Toledo and business were not the right fit, so he transferred to Youngstown State University where he double majored in history and education.
WFMJ.com
New era ahead for historic Newton Falls Community Center
With decades of history dating back to the WWII era in the 1940s, the historic Newton Falls Community Center is a staple to those in the Village. On Wednesday evening, the public got a glimpse of plans to renovate the facility as it's now given this second chance at life.
WFMJ.com
Niles McKinley High School closed Thursday
There will be no classes held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, for students at Niles McKinley High School. In a post on the district's Facebook page, superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen announced that the building is experiencing mechanical problems with the heating system. The closure affects only staff and students at...
WFMJ.com
Boardman Center Middle School dealing with heating issues
Boardman Center Middle School students are feeling the effects of a September 4th flood that damaged the building's boiler system, particularly the last two days. Recent cold temperatures could be felt in some of the classrooms, a problem school administrators are still working to fix. 21 News received several calls...
kidsburgh.org
The Rachel Carson EcoVillage will bring sustainable living and a shared mission to the North Hills
Story by Andrea Stehle. Photos courtesy of Judy Trupin. A new community is coming to Pittsburgh. In its early planning stages, the Rachel Carson EcoVillage in Gibsonia will be a multi-generational community welcoming individuals of all backgrounds — including those with young kids — and focusing on sustainability. This unique, cooperative village will be located on Chatham University’s Eden Hall campus, giving residents access to the university community and campus amenities, plus a chance to contribute to the university’s advancement of sustainability.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | October 19th
Vindicator file photo / October 18, 1971 | Republican candidates for county offices took part in a luncheon hosted by the Mahoning County Republican Women’s Club 51 years ago. Standing from left, William M. Bryant, candidate for commissioner; William Goldman, engineer; Atty. Richard Shelar, prosecuting attorney; Sheriff Ray T. Davis; Alex Yankush, recorder, and Dan Maggianetti, candidate for commissioner; sitting Elsie Dieter, county Republican chairlady; Genevieve Novicky, candidate for clerk of courts, and Mrs. Barber Heister, women’s club president.
WFMJ.com
City of Sharon receives nearly $500,000 in ARP funds for revitalization projects
The City of Sharon has announced on Wednesday that it has been awarded nearly $500,000 in ARP funds for revitalization and development projects. These projects include a second location of Thai restaurant, Elephant No. 8 out of Slippery Rock, a Montessori academy to be located in the former Perkins Estate, a new day spa, expansion of adult programming at HopeCAT and facade improvements for both Buhl Mansion and Sharon City Plaza.
WFMJ.com
Valley included in half-billion dollar state investment region
Communities in Trumbull, Mahoning, and Columbiana along with 29 other counties in Ohio could benefit from a new $500 million program. Funding for the Appalachian Community Grant Program was approved by legislators and signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine. On Thursday, the Governor's Office of Appalachia released detailed guidelines...
School district in Butler on lockdown as threat investigated
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Knoch School District is operating under a modified lockdown Wednesday, with no visitors allowed in any of their four schools. The district is working with state and school police to determine if a threat is credible, according to a release from the district. There is an increased police presence on campus. An announcement about after-school activities is to be made during the day.
New Boardman restaurant committed to healthy options
A new restaurant in Boardman wants to give customers healthier options. Frank's Cafe opened on Market Street this summer.
WFMJ.com
Budget Blinds celebrates 30 years in business with ribbon cutting in Boardman
Pennsylvania-based business, Budget Blinds celebrated 30 years in business with a ribbon cutting ceremony in DeBartolo Commons in Boardman Wednesday morning. The Budget Blinds franchise is eight years old and started in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, and the company has been serving Ohio for about one year serving communities like Boardman, Canfield, Poland, Warren and Columbiana.
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
Boris Johnson eyes comeback bid as UK Tories pick new leader. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is among several British lawmakers trying to scoop up support ahead of a short, intense contest to become the country's next prime minister. Vance, Ryan campaigns return to Valley. The two warring candidates running...
Two local communities get funding for water projects
Governor Tom Wolf announced an investment of $236 million for 23 water infrastructure projects across 15 Pennsylvania counties, including Mercer and Lawrence Counties.
WFMJ.com
Explosives training to be conducted this week near Newton Falls
Newton Falls residents near Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center may notice an increase in blast noise from the area on Saturday, Oct. 22. Explosives will be used during training conducted by the Ohio Army National Guard’s 812th Engineer Company, and the notice is to let area residents know that a drill is taking place, and not to be alarmed.
Farm and Dairy
Hazard a guess on our newest antique tool
Jerry Clemens, of Hopedale, Ohio, said Item No. 1227 is an original Wagner Lockheed fluid refiller. Richard Bader, of Middletown, New York, said last week it is a mist sprayer used on flies, garden pests, cattle and home. David Plyler, Titusville, Pennsylvania, got Item No. 1227 in a box lot...
Local Huntington Bank location to close its doors
A representative said that customers will, or have already, received letters notifying them of the change
Huntington adding a new Pittsburgh branch, closing Beaver County site
ROCHESTER, Pa. — One of the biggest banks operating in Pittsburgh is adding a South Hills Village branch in March, continuing strategic expansion in and around the city. But Huntington National Bank also will be closing its Rochester office, amid a batch of branch consolidation spanning five states, which will mark its third Beaver County closure in roughly a year.
WFMJ.com
Fowler Township Police Department receives $55k in traffic safety grants
Fowler Township Police Chief, Michael Currington announced on Tuesday that the Ohio Department of Public Safety's (ODPS) Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) awarded $55,000 in federal traffic safety funding for Fowler Police Department for 2023. "Partnerships are critical to the success of any safety effort and we are committed to...
WFMJ.com
Early voting in Valley doubles from 2018 election
A record number of voters in Ohio are turning out to the election polls early in Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana Counties. In Mahoning, the number of folks voting early is way up this year. In October 2018, 781 voted early and during the same time in 2022, 3,034 voted. In...
nittanysportsnow.com
4-Star Ohio LB Brian Robinson Eager to Experience ‘White Out Game’ Atmosphere
The who’s who of high school football recruits will be at Beaver Stadium on Saturday and that includes 2024 4-star linebacker Brian Robinson. Robinson is a 6’4″, 235-pound outside linebacker from Austintown Fitch High School in Youngstown, Ohio. The Top 200 junior has received 30+ scholarship offers, including ones from Penn State, Michigan, Auburn, Georgia, Illinois, Notre Dame, Pitt, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia Tech, Washington and West Virginia.
Comments / 0