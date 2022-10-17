Read full article on original website
Various Averages
3d ago
Ellison is a crook.I wouldn't put it past him to taint the water samples himself.Vote him out! Please
MinnPost poll: Suburban voters now have more negative outlook on DFLers, Minnesota’s direction
Gov. Tim Walz has campaigned on a “One Minnesota” theme. But when it comes to voter attitudes, there could be three Minnesotas. A new October poll of 1,585 likely voters by MinnPost/Embold Research found an improving mood among likely voters surveyed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, a gloomy but largely unchanged one in Greater Minnesota and an outlook in the metro suburbs that is far worse than views in a similar June poll.
Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
fox9.com
Fact Check: Was Scott Jensen one of Minnesota's biggest opioid prescribers?
(FOX 9) - It took several weeks to set up their first general election debate, but once Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen took the stage in Rochester on Tuesday night, they wasted no time lobbing attack lines at each other. Walz cast himself as a steady hand...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota Attorney General's Office places $11-million dollar fine on company that admitted to breaching aquifer during Line 3 construction
(Clearwater County, MN) -- Enbridge is facing a misdemeanor charge and fine after breaching a northern Minnesota aquifer. State Attorney General Keith Ellison has charged the company with appropriating state waters without a permit through construction after officials admitted to the January 2021 breach in Clearwater County. Company officials also admit they delayed notifying the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Enbridge will pay an $11-million dollar fine in connection with the breach.
Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Outside the beige walls of the Ramsey County Courthouse, more than 30 people chanted "Democracy!" in near-freezing weather Wednesday and held up signs reading, "We Choose Us" - the name of a voting rights advocacy organization that opposes efforts to make voting more difficult in counties across Minnesota.Members said groups such as the Dakota County Patriots and MidWest Swamp Watch are "attacking our democracy" by calling for "dangerous changes" that include hand-counting ballots, limiting drop-off boxes, and flooding a county election office with dozens of data requests that...
U.S. Ag. Secretary declares nine Minnesota counties disaster areas
Christopher Vondracek at the Star Tribune reports U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has designated nine counties in southwestern and south central Minnesota farm country as disaster areas, allowing drought-sapped farmers to receive federal assistance for the second consecutive year. The counties designated are Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Nicollet, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright.
2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
mprnews.org
Jensen goes from maverick lawmaker to GOP standard bearer
It can take many years and many terms for state lawmakers to make their mark at Minnesota’s Capitol. Some don’t wait around. Scott Jensen, a Chaska Republican who entered the Minnesota Senate in 2017, found a quicker path to public notice than typical newcomers — partly by chance and partly by expertise.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota Governors debate covers hot topics and gets reactions
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tuesday, Gray TV stations across the state of Minnesota hosted a gubernatorial debate between current governor Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen,. The debate was televised by our Gray sister station KTTC in Rochester. We livestreamed the debate on our website and Facebook, and...
Minnesota Has Two Nuclear Power Facilities, South Dakota, Zero
Alternative forms of energy are in every state. Here in South Dakota, we source power from the sun and wind. Thanks to the waterways of the Missouri River hydroelectric power also provides a big portion of energy with its four dams in the state. "In 2021, South Dakota generated two...
valleynewslive.com
Governor Tim Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen debate question recap
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC hosted Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen as they go head-to-head in a televised debate Tuesday, October 18, 2022. QUESTION- Many of our viewers have reached out about the ongoing opioid crisis affecting communities big and small. According to the...
Prosecutor will seek quick release in abortion arrests
MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman Thursday issued a new policy aimed at helping women from other states who face arrest warrants for getting abortions here. At a State Capitol news conference, Freeman told reporters he anticipates prosecutors in other states may issue arrest warrants for women who've...
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota company awarded $114M to supercharge U.S. battery manufacturing
N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new battery component processing and manufacturing facility is coming to Mercer County and will receive $114 million to help North Dakota expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse. The Biden Administration Wednesday announced the first set of projects funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure...
One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?
It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
Walz, Jensen clash in only televised Minnesota governor's race debate
DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP challenger Scott Jensen faced off in the first and only televised debate of the general election Tuesday night. As expected, the rivals traded barbs — and blame — on issues like abortion, crime, and the stalemate over spending the state surplus. Zoom...
spectrumnews1.com
Despite lower yields statewide, one Wisconsin farmer's corn crop is thriving
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A northeast Wisconsin farmer said he’s feeling pretty good after looking over the crop fields near Van Wychen Farms in Kaukauna. Jake Raab works for the Van Wychen’s. He jokes he’s their number one employee. Raab said this time of year is one...
Bundle Up! Minnesota, Wisconsin In For A Frigid La Nina Winter According To National Weather Service
The National Weather Service dropped their 2022-2023 winter outlook, in which they expect the impacts of a weak to moderate La Niña to influence at least a portion of winter weather across the country. The La Niña conditions (the name for a period of cooler conditions in the Pacific Ocean) is expected to wane through the later parts of winter but could have impacts through the early and middle parts of the season ahead.
MinnPost poll: Majority of Minnesotans support legalization of hemp and marijuana-derived edibles
A majority of Minnesotans surveyed as part of a new MinnPost/Embold Research poll say they support the state legalizing intoxicating THC edibles and beverages derived from hemp — which happened in July — and said the state should legalize marijuana-derived edibles. In 2012, Colorado and Washington became the...
