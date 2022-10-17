ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Various Averages
3d ago

Ellison is a crook.I wouldn't put it past him to taint the water samples himself.Vote him out! Please

MinnPost

MinnPost poll: Suburban voters now have more negative outlook on DFLers, Minnesota’s direction

Gov. Tim Walz has campaigned on a “One Minnesota” theme. But when it comes to voter attitudes, there could be three Minnesotas. A new October poll of 1,585 likely voters by MinnPost/Embold Research found an improving mood among likely voters surveyed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, a gloomy but largely unchanged one in Greater Minnesota and an outlook in the metro suburbs that is far worse than views in a similar June poll.
KROC News

Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota Attorney General's Office places $11-million dollar fine on company that admitted to breaching aquifer during Line 3 construction

(Clearwater County, MN) -- Enbridge is facing a misdemeanor charge and fine after breaching a northern Minnesota aquifer. State Attorney General Keith Ellison has charged the company with appropriating state waters without a permit through construction after officials admitted to the January 2021 breach in Clearwater County. Company officials also admit they delayed notifying the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Enbridge will pay an $11-million dollar fine in connection with the breach.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Outside the beige walls of the Ramsey County Courthouse, more than 30 people chanted "Democracy!" in near-freezing weather Wednesday and held up signs reading, "We Choose Us" - the name of a voting rights advocacy organization that opposes efforts to make voting more difficult in counties across Minnesota.Members said groups such as the Dakota County Patriots and MidWest Swamp Watch are "attacking our democracy" by calling for "dangerous changes" that include hand-counting ballots, limiting drop-off boxes, and flooding a county election office with dozens of data requests that...
MinnPost

U.S. Ag. Secretary declares nine Minnesota counties disaster areas

Christopher Vondracek at the Star Tribune reports U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has designated nine counties in southwestern and south central Minnesota farm country as disaster areas, allowing drought-sapped farmers to receive federal assistance for the second consecutive year. The counties designated are Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Nicollet, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright.
CBS Minnesota

2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
mprnews.org

Jensen goes from maverick lawmaker to GOP standard bearer

It can take many years and many terms for state lawmakers to make their mark at Minnesota’s Capitol. Some don’t wait around. Scott Jensen, a Chaska Republican who entered the Minnesota Senate in 2017, found a quicker path to public notice than typical newcomers — partly by chance and partly by expertise.
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota Governors debate covers hot topics and gets reactions

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tuesday, Gray TV stations across the state of Minnesota hosted a gubernatorial debate between current governor Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen,. The debate was televised by our Gray sister station KTTC in Rochester. We livestreamed the debate on our website and Facebook, and...
valleynewslive.com

Governor Tim Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen debate question recap

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC hosted Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen as they go head-to-head in a televised debate Tuesday, October 18, 2022. QUESTION- Many of our viewers have reached out about the ongoing opioid crisis affecting communities big and small. According to the...
KARE 11

Prosecutor will seek quick release in abortion arrests

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman Thursday issued a new policy aimed at helping women from other states who face arrest warrants for getting abortions here. At a State Capitol news conference, Freeman told reporters he anticipates prosecutors in other states may issue arrest warrants for women who've...
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota company awarded $114M to supercharge U.S. battery manufacturing

N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new battery component processing and manufacturing facility is coming to Mercer County and will receive $114 million to help North Dakota expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse. The Biden Administration Wednesday announced the first set of projects funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure...
Northland FAN 106.5

Bundle Up! Minnesota, Wisconsin In For A Frigid La Nina Winter According To National Weather Service

The National Weather Service dropped their 2022-2023 winter outlook, in which they expect the impacts of a weak to moderate La Niña to influence at least a portion of winter weather across the country. The La Niña conditions (the name for a period of cooler conditions in the Pacific Ocean) is expected to wane through the later parts of winter but could have impacts through the early and middle parts of the season ahead.
