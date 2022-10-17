ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nescopeck, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Newswatch 16

Country Cupboard Express open for business

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The line for a food truck wrapped around well into the Best Western Inn's parking lot just off Route 15. But this is not just any food truck, it's the Country Cupboard Express. "This was kind of the next best thing, and we can still provide...
LEWISBURG, PA
cohaitungchi.com

Five Great Central PA Hikes to do This Season

Escaping to the great outdoors is one of the best ways to make the most of your summer. Columbia & Montour Counties and the surrounding region is known far and wide for its outdoor recreation opportunities, including hiking, kayaking, tubing, fishing, boating, hunting, and more. For the trail lovers out there, we’ve decided to come up with a short list of our five favorite area hikes to complete this summer or fall in the peaceful Central Pennsylvania region.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

NEPA’s first rooftop bar opens for business at Rikasa

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new business in downtown Pittston is a NEPA first. “Rooftop 53” is northeastern Pennsylvania’s first rooftop bar and is located above “Rikasa”. The elevated space offers a menu different from the restaurant on the first floor. Thanks to some pretty nifty features the rooftop bar will remain open all […]
PITTSTON, PA
abc27.com

New “state-of-the-art” carwash coming to Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Lebanon County Rolling Thunder Express carwash, owned by Patrick Lewis, is set to open up in January 2023. The new carwash is going to be located right next door to Klick Lewis automotive dealership – in the space that used to be utilized as their used car lot.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Commissioners clash over coroner's building, approve $1 million agreement with regional airport

Williamsport, Pa. — In an eventful Thursday morning meeting, Lycoming County Commissioners Richard Mirabito and Scott Metzger clashed over what to do about a new facility for the county coroner. The commissioners do not agree on the best location for a new facility for the Lycoming County Coroner. Metzger wants to build a new facility on High Street on land currently owned by UPMC, while Mirabito advocates leasing an existing property on Arch Street in the Newberry section of Williamsport, owned by Don Lundy. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
susqcoindy.com

Bid awarded for SR 29 replacement project

Commissioner Alan Hall provided an update on the State Route 29 full depth reclamation project at the Sept. 28 meeting of the county commissioners. Hall said the proposed project was estimated to cost about $25 million; but the bid has been awarded – coming in at about $22 million and is scheduled to begin in the spring of next year. The project calls for a full depth reclamation of the road from the New York state line to the Wyoming County line.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Turnpike commission to close Carbon County on-ramp overnight

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY, (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will be closing the entry point from State Route 903, Exit 87, overnight for maintenance. On October 20, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced the northbound entry ramp from State Route 903 interchange, Exit 87, will be closed from Friday night, October 21 at 10 p.m. […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Nay Aug Pool slides get demolished

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday morning people woke up to crews tearing down a portion of a popular pool in Scranton. Tearing down what’s left of the former Nay Aug Pool, piece by piece. “I woke up to that. This is what got me up this morning,” said Brett McCloe, of Scranton. Several bystanders […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages Staples store in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A fire damaged a Staples store in Dickson City Monday night. Scranton fire crews were called to the store along Viewmont Drive in the borough around 7 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a small fire in the middle of the building as well as...
DICKSON CITY, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Gallons of diesel stolen in Wyoming County

NOXEN, Pa. — Police in Wyoming County are searching for a gas thief after about 100 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from three different construction machines. It happened along Root Hallow Lane in Noxen Township. State police say the thief took the fuel and fled. Want to see...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

What's up this weekend? October 21-23

What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. October 21-23 ...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

City of Williamsport to construct trail connector from Basin Street to Riverwalk

The Susquehanna Riverwalk is expanding in Williamsport, providing greater access for walkers and cyclists. The City of Williamsport will be constructing a new trail connection—at the intersection of Basin Street and Via Bella under Interstate 180—following a funding award of 50,000 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority. The connector is one of 94 projects receiving funding through the Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
susqcoindy.com

PA AG Shapiro makes campaign stop in Montrose

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro made a stop in Susquehanna County on Sunday afternoon, one of several weekend appearances in his gubernatorial campaign. Shapiro was greeted by roughly 175 supporters at the rally, sponsored by the Susquehanna County Democratic Party, which featured other candidates appearing on the November ballot, as well as messages from local elected leaders.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA

