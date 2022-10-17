Read full article on original website
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Centralia Mine Fires of Pennsylvania: Burning Underground Since 1962justpene50Centralia, PA
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Popular restaurant chain soon to open another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent thrifting for unique pieces and bargains. From small consignment shops to sprawling flea markets, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing places to thrift but none are as big or amazing as the giant Community Aid thrift store in Selinsgrove. Keep reading to learn more.
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next month
A major retail chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. Target is one of the most popular retailers in the country, known for its low prices and vast selection of products. Next month, the popular retail chain will open another new store in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.
Country Cupboard Express open for business
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The line for a food truck wrapped around well into the Best Western Inn's parking lot just off Route 15. But this is not just any food truck, it's the Country Cupboard Express. "This was kind of the next best thing, and we can still provide...
Five Great Central PA Hikes to do This Season
Escaping to the great outdoors is one of the best ways to make the most of your summer. Columbia & Montour Counties and the surrounding region is known far and wide for its outdoor recreation opportunities, including hiking, kayaking, tubing, fishing, boating, hunting, and more. For the trail lovers out there, we’ve decided to come up with a short list of our five favorite area hikes to complete this summer or fall in the peaceful Central Pennsylvania region.
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in Pennsylvania
There are a handful of "ghost towns" in Pennsylvania. The reasoning for the towns being referred to as such isn't too mystical. The state has a lot of industrial history, and with that comes industrial small-towns whose populations come and go.
NEPA’s first rooftop bar opens for business at Rikasa
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new business in downtown Pittston is a NEPA first. “Rooftop 53” is northeastern Pennsylvania’s first rooftop bar and is located above “Rikasa”. The elevated space offers a menu different from the restaurant on the first floor. Thanks to some pretty nifty features the rooftop bar will remain open all […]
New “state-of-the-art” carwash coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Lebanon County Rolling Thunder Express carwash, owned by Patrick Lewis, is set to open up in January 2023. The new carwash is going to be located right next door to Klick Lewis automotive dealership – in the space that used to be utilized as their used car lot.
Commissioners clash over coroner's building, approve $1 million agreement with regional airport
Williamsport, Pa. — In an eventful Thursday morning meeting, Lycoming County Commissioners Richard Mirabito and Scott Metzger clashed over what to do about a new facility for the county coroner. The commissioners do not agree on the best location for a new facility for the Lycoming County Coroner. Metzger wants to build a new facility on High Street on land currently owned by UPMC, while Mirabito advocates leasing an existing property on Arch Street in the Newberry section of Williamsport, owned by Don Lundy. ...
Bid awarded for SR 29 replacement project
Commissioner Alan Hall provided an update on the State Route 29 full depth reclamation project at the Sept. 28 meeting of the county commissioners. Hall said the proposed project was estimated to cost about $25 million; but the bid has been awarded – coming in at about $22 million and is scheduled to begin in the spring of next year. The project calls for a full depth reclamation of the road from the New York state line to the Wyoming County line.
Turnpike commission to close Carbon County on-ramp overnight
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY, (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will be closing the entry point from State Route 903, Exit 87, overnight for maintenance. On October 20, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced the northbound entry ramp from State Route 903 interchange, Exit 87, will be closed from Friday night, October 21 at 10 p.m. […]
Nay Aug Pool slides get demolished
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday morning people woke up to crews tearing down a portion of a popular pool in Scranton. Tearing down what’s left of the former Nay Aug Pool, piece by piece. “I woke up to that. This is what got me up this morning,” said Brett McCloe, of Scranton. Several bystanders […]
The Centralia Mine Fires of Pennsylvania: Burning Underground Since 1962
Steam rises from the Centralia mine fire burn zone. Credit: Flickr/rocbolt. According to Wikipedia, the Centralia mine fire is a coal-seam fire that has been burning in the labyrinth of abandoned coal mines underneath the borough of Centralia, Pennsylvania, United States, since at least May 27, 1962.
Fire damages Staples store in Dickson City
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A fire damaged a Staples store in Dickson City Monday night. Scranton fire crews were called to the store along Viewmont Drive in the borough around 7 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a small fire in the middle of the building as well as...
A Lehigh Valley school district is getting electric buses with the help of a $1M grant
A $1 million Pennsylvania grant is helping one Lehigh Valley school district switch some school buses from diesel to electric. The grant for Bethlehem Area School District (BASD) will allow it to purchase electric buses as well as install the chargers needed to keep them running. BASD has 110 buses...
4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Gallons of diesel stolen in Wyoming County
NOXEN, Pa. — Police in Wyoming County are searching for a gas thief after about 100 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from three different construction machines. It happened along Root Hallow Lane in Noxen Township. State police say the thief took the fuel and fled. Want to see...
Five Pennsylvania dog breeders on Humane Society's Horrible Hundred list
Nearly half of the dog breeders that landed on the Humane Society of the United States’ annual “Horrible Hundred” list of puppy mills are repeat offenders, including four from Pennsylvania. One of those breeders, from Lebanon County, landed on the annual list for the second time because...
What's up this weekend? October 21-23
What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. October 21-23 ...
City of Williamsport to construct trail connector from Basin Street to Riverwalk
The Susquehanna Riverwalk is expanding in Williamsport, providing greater access for walkers and cyclists. The City of Williamsport will be constructing a new trail connection—at the intersection of Basin Street and Via Bella under Interstate 180—following a funding award of 50,000 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority. The connector is one of 94 projects receiving funding through the Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program. ...
PA AG Shapiro makes campaign stop in Montrose
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro made a stop in Susquehanna County on Sunday afternoon, one of several weekend appearances in his gubernatorial campaign. Shapiro was greeted by roughly 175 supporters at the rally, sponsored by the Susquehanna County Democratic Party, which featured other candidates appearing on the November ballot, as well as messages from local elected leaders.
