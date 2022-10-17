Read full article on original website
“Ozzy’s Dungeon” Is the Most Deranged Segment of Horror Anthology ‘V/H/S/99’
Editor's Note: The following contains V/H/S/99 spoilers.An anthology such as V/H/S/99 is like a chocolate box. There are different flavors of horror, and anyone can choose which one they prefer. Fans searching for a classic ghost story will be well-served with “Shredding” or “Suicide Bid.” Monster lovers will find a fantastic creature in “The Gawkers.” Finally, horror fiends willing to throw some laughs into the bloody mix will de be delighted with “To Hell and Back.” But while preferences are subjective, there’s no denying Flying Lotus’ “Ozzy’s Dungeon” is the most deranged V/H/S/99 segment.
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Trailer Reveals Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II in Crisis
We all knew this day was coming, but Netflix certainly made us wait a long while before finally unveiling the trailer for the new season of The Crown. Anticipation for Season 5 is at an all-time high as the episodes come amidst a combination of elements: The recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, the change in cast members, and the fact that the new season will depict the last years of Princess Diana’s life. The new season premieres in early November.
‘The School for Good and Evil’ Cast and Character Guide
Based on the first novel of Soman Chainani’s six-book series, The School for Good and Evil tells the story of two misfit best friends who get swept away into a fantasy world beyond the Endless Woods. Chainani wrote the story as a way to deviate from the classic male-centered storylines and focus on a female friendship that transcends labels and preconceived notions. In the dramatic, dreamy film, Sophie and Agatha find themselves attending the aptly named School for Good and Evil, a place where the true stories behind fables and fairytales begin. With enchanting twists and magical turns along the way, the two ladies attempt to find their happy endings while on opposing sides of a truly epic, magical battle.
'House of the Dragon' Shows That Rhaenys Always Had What It Takes to be Queen
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.Since the beginning of House of the Dragon, Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) has been referred to as "the Queen Who Never Was." Best's performance has stolen more than one episode as she brilliantly plays the character's complexities. Throughout the series, Rhaenys has proven herself a levelheaded player in the infamous game. Her husband, Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), listens to her council, a rarity with Westerosi marriages. But they disagree about one major issue. Corlys has never stopped trying to get Rhaenys' bloodline back on the throne, where he believes she rightfully belongs. Corlys isn't wrong.
'The English': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far About Emily Blunt's Revenge Western Series
Emily Blunt (Jungle Cruise) has more than proven herself as one of the biggest names in the acting world today. Whether it be the time-loop science fiction of Edge of Tomorrow (2014), the silent horror of A Quiet Place (2018), or the thrilling intensity of Sicario (2015), she has consistently delivered performances that have led to a justifiably prestigious career. It's a successful run that's showing no signs of stopping, with Blunt set to be one of many massive names in Christopher Nolan's latest, Oppenheimer (2023). Come by the end of this year, Blunt aims to stake her claim on one of the few facets of entertainment she's yet to conquer: television.
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?
The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
What Are the Lands of Rhûn From 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.The epic season finale of Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power revealed a shocking twist about the mysterious Stranger (Daniel Weyman) that has befriended the Harfoot Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh). Although some suspected that the Stranger may in fact be Sauron himself, the harfoots use a magical staff to reveal his true nature. The Stranger is in fact one of the Istari, or the “wizards” that we know from Peter Jackson’s films.
What's Up With Ser Criston's Disturbing Fanaticism For Alicent in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.Episode 9 of House of the Dragon entitled, "The Green Council" begins calmly enough as we observe the members of the small council gathered to discuss the revelation that Alicent (Olivia Cooke) heard Viserys' final wish that Aegon succeed him as Lord of the Seven Kingdoms. A longtime close ally of King Jaehaerys and King Viserys, Lyman Beesbury, (Bill Paterson) the Lord of Honeyholt, immediately objects to the legitimacy of Alicent's claim calling it, "seizure, theft" and tantamount to, "treason." His outburst is met with a quick death at the swift hand of Ser Criston Cole (Fabian Frankel) who thrusts his head so forcefully into the table that he immediately succumbs to the blunt force trauma. Whether his actions were merely to subdue Lord Beesbury or to actually inflict a fatal blow is unclear, but what is clear is that Criston has got some serious anger issues that likely come from his growing affection toward Alicent and his inability to act on them on account of his sworn oath to chastity as a Knight of the Kingsguard.
What Was Elendil and Miriel’s Conversation About in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.Although the last few episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have featured some of the most incredible (and expensive) action scenes ever seen on television, the season finale decided to slow things down a little bit. The characters are still mourning the losses from the brutal conflict in the Southlands as Middle-earth deals with the emergence of Mount Doom. There were certainly a lot of twists and turns (including a big one involving Sauron’s identity), but “Alloyed” is the most emotional episode of the series thus far.
'Call the Midwife' Holiday Special to Premiere on PBS This Christmas
Get ready to cook up some figgy puddings, hang up some mistletoe and, oh yeah, Call the Midwife, because PBS has just announced that the holiday special for the beloved and long-running series will air on Christmas Day. The holiday special will certainly be a warm and welcome addition to your holiday festivities.
Guillermo del Toro Details The ‘Pinocchio’ Shot That Took Over 2 Months to Set Up
It’ll probably surprise no one when I tell you that Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio looks incredible. I was able to see the first thirty-five minutes and was floored at every aspect of the stop-motion film, including the level of artistry in every shot. In addition, unlike previous versions of Pinocchio, del Toro sets the film in Mussolini's Italy, against a Fascist backdrop, which adds a fantastic and surprising layer to the well-known story.
'Yellowstone,' 'Tulsa King' Season Premieres to Be Shown at Select AMC Theaters
The folks behind Yellowstone and Tulsa King must have been incredibly moved by Nicole Kidman’s unforgettable AMC theaters ad, because they’ve made the decision to release both the Season 5 premiere of the former and the series premiere of the latter to over 100 AMC locations. Both Taylor Sheridan created productions will hit over 100 of the chain’s theaters on October 29, with tickets now available on AMC’s website and its mobile app. With both Season 5 of Yellowstone and the debut season of Tulsa King landing on Paramount Network and Paramount+, respectively, beginning November 13, the news means that you could catch both episodes two weeks before everyone else - just be kind and don’t give away spoilers!
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Featurette Breaks Down That Pivotal June/Serena Episode
In this week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) find themselves in a tough situation after the events of the previous episode. Serena is finally in labor, but the women are stranded, and it’s up to June to help Serena. Will the two find common ground?
'Sam & Kate' Trailer: Dustin Hoffman & Sissy Spacek Team Up With Their Real Children for Cozy Rom-Com
This holiday season it's all in the family, and we mean that on several levels. A new trailer for Sam & Kate has just been released, giving us a glimpse into the new criss-cross romantic dramedy. Sam & Kate is a life-affirming family film that stars the Oscar-winning pair Dustin...
'The Suspect' Trailer Sees Aidan Turner Go From Hero to Potential Killer
Get ready, a fresh British thriller is gearing up to take over the small screen. The Suspect, which stars The Hobbit's Aidan Turner is set to give audiences with an appetite for murder mysteries plenty to sink their teeth into over the course of the five-part series. A new trailer...
Gary Oldman Gathers His ‘Slow Horses’ to Solve a Cold War Mystery in Season 2 Trailer
Apple TV+ has revealed a new trailer for Season 2 of Slow Horses, a drama series starring Gary Oldman as the unwilling leader of a group of disgraced spies. The series adapts the best-selling novels by author Mick Herron, and Season 2 is set to tell the story of the second book in the collection, Dead Lions.
Unanswered Questions From 'The Rings of Power' Season 1
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.The final episode of Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brought a resolution to more questions than some might have expected: after all, most of the first season served as a long and elaborately drawn-out opening act to an overarching five-season storyline, there were only so many resolutions that could be reasonably expected from the finale. It was rather surprising, then, that the storyline revealed as much as it did: audiences found out the masquerade Sauron had been hiding under for the whole season, the (likely) identity of The Stranger, and, of course, the forging of the first three Rings of Power.
'The Handmaid's Tale's Ann Dowd Teases Season 5 Consequences and 'The Testemants'
Ahead of the Season 5 premiere of The Handmaid's Tale, Collider had the opportunity to chat with the cast of the series and discuss some of the more spoilery aspects that have now come to pass. While previous seasons have shown that Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) does have something resembling a moral compass, even though she still causes emotional and physical damage to the girls she thinks she's protecting, Season 5 shows her in a slightly new light. After teenage Esther (Mckenna Grace) suffers at the hands of Commander Putnam (Stephen Kunken), leading the young girl to attempt suicide and kill Janine (Madeline Brewer) in the process, Aunt Lydia goes to Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) with the crime. Gilead doesn't have the best track record with protecting its women, so everyone is surprised when Lawrence has Nick (Max Minghella) kill Putnam.
'The Morning Show' Season 3 Adds Natalie Morales
Natalie Morales is joining the ever-expanding cast of the Apple TV+ The Morning Show according to a report by Variety. Morales has been cast in the role of Kate Danton, the best friend of Stella (Greta Lee) from Stanford. Both characters were part of a start-up incubator programme run by Paul Marks, who will be portrayed by Jon Hamm, who was cast in August.
