Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.Episode 9 of House of the Dragon entitled, "The Green Council" begins calmly enough as we observe the members of the small council gathered to discuss the revelation that Alicent (Olivia Cooke) heard Viserys' final wish that Aegon succeed him as Lord of the Seven Kingdoms. A longtime close ally of King Jaehaerys and King Viserys, Lyman Beesbury, (Bill Paterson) the Lord of Honeyholt, immediately objects to the legitimacy of Alicent's claim calling it, "seizure, theft" and tantamount to, "treason." His outburst is met with a quick death at the swift hand of Ser Criston Cole (Fabian Frankel) who thrusts his head so forcefully into the table that he immediately succumbs to the blunt force trauma. Whether his actions were merely to subdue Lord Beesbury or to actually inflict a fatal blow is unclear, but what is clear is that Criston has got some serious anger issues that likely come from his growing affection toward Alicent and his inability to act on them on account of his sworn oath to chastity as a Knight of the Kingsguard.

23 HOURS AGO