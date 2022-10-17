ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

The Arts Commission Announces Return of the Merit Award Program for Local Artists

The Arts Commission is pleased to announce the launch of the Merit Award Program for 2022. The Merit Award Program recognizes outstanding local literary, performing and visual artists, rewarding the many hours and personal resources each artist dedicates to their artform. Applications and guidelines for the Merit Award program are...
