Local high school football game canceled
East Palestine High School has announced that Saturday's high school football road game against Valley Christian has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.
Grieving family demands answers after brawl at Ohio high school football game
A high school football game ends with a large fight, police deploying pepper spray and an already grieving family demanding answers.
OHSAA playoff scenarios for every local high school football team in contention
More than 30 local teams still have a shot the playoffs this season.
cleveland19.com
Canton Central Catholic high school honors student killed in car crash
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday was a tough night for the Canton Central Catholic High School soccer team. It was their soccer sectional tournament game, but one of their teammates wasn’t on the field, 16-year-old Jacob Brown. “We just don’t know what the worlds gonna be like without him,”...
Lowellville quarterback Vinny Ballone might be Ohio high school football's best-kept secret
The senior has thrown for more than 2,600 yards and 44 touchdowns this season without throwing an interception
3News' Maureen Kyle shares special message to dad, the legendary St. Ignatius coach Chuck Kyle, before his final game
CLEVELAND — It's the end of an era for one of Cleveland's most well-known institutions. For 40 years, St. Ignatius coach Chuck Kyle has taken the Wildcats football team to 11 state titles, two national championships and countless other accolades. Tomorrow -- Friday, Oct. 21 -- is the last...
cleveland19.com
Akron man speaks out after violent carjacking in Barberton
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Akron man said an armed carjacker put a gun to his head, before hitting his neck and face and stealing his car. Tyler Elliott shared his story with 19 News after a simple trip on Tuesday to visit his sister in Barberton turned into a nightmare.
WKYC
Tom Hamilton, voice of the Cleveland Guardians, receives major honors
CLEVELAND — It's a voice everyone knows and loves. For the past 33 years, one thing has remained consistent with baseball in Cleveland: Guardians radio announcer Tom Hamilton. “To do it in a city like Cleveland is extra special because people care,” said Hamilton. For over three decades,...
Ohio man charged for yelling racial slurs, pepper spraying fans at 6th grade football game
But no one attending Sunday's football game between sixth-grade teams was prepared for the behavior of a 30-year-old Port Clinton man after Sandusky won.
Body cam video: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson pulled over by Ohio State Highway Patrol for speeding in Sandusky County
CLYDE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol released a body cam video on Thursday of Cleveland Browns' quarterback Deshaun Watson being pulled over just months after being traded to Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
Police use pepper spray to stop alleged fight at Ellet vs. Firestone high school football game in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Police used pepper spray “to gain control and disperse the crowd” after a fight allegedly broke out after Friday night’s high school football game between Ellet and Firestone in Akron. Police say the fight involved players, students and spectators near one of the...
Cleveland Central Catholic High School placed on 'short' lockdown due to threat
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Central Catholic High School underwent "a short period of lockdown due to an alleged threat" on Monday morning, the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland confirmed to 3News. Police have since lifted the lockdown and all students and staff are safe. The school says that it is continuing...
whbc.com
Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man and prison corrections officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the state juvenile corrections facility in Massillon. The State Highway Patrol and Department of Youth Services are investigating the Tuesday night incident. David Upshaw’s...
Teens arrested for armed carjacking in Barberton
Three teens including a 16-year-old and 17-year-old who reportedly assaulted and carjacked a motorist at gunpoint in Barberton were arrested after a chase Tuesday night, according to an Akron police report.
Ohio named 5th 'spookiest' state in the country
OHIO, USA — With Halloween right around the corner, the website Vivant has ranked the "spookiest" states in the country. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ohio ended up as the 5th spookiest state in...
Students on school bus that caught fire at local high school
A school bus was on fire Monday morning, according to Cardinal Joint Fire District.
spectrumnews1.com
Elementary educator is 2023 Ohio Teacher of the Year
CLEVELAND — A northeast Ohio elementary school teacher is being recognized for making an impact beyond her classroom’s walls. Melissa Kmetz is a third-grade language arts instructor for Lakeview Elementary in Cortland and now she’s the 2023 Ohio Teacher of the Year. “It was such a shock,”...
cleveland19.com
Customer dies after being shot in Akron store
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 48-year-old man died Tuesday, after being shot inside an Akron convenience store last month. According to Akron police, the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the store located in the 800 block of Lovers Lane on Sept. 1. The store cashier told Akron police...
cleveland19.com
Man, woman shot inside Canton apartment
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a shooting early Monday. Canton police said officers were called out to an apartment in the 1600 block of Oakmont Ave. N.W. around 3:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they said both victims were...
WKYC
Celebrating an AMAZING season for the Cleveland Guardians + HUGE Cleveland Cavaliers season preview
It was an epic ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians & the New York Yankees, but in the end, the home team prevailed, 5-1. Aaron Civale was handed the loss.
