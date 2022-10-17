ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

cleveland19.com

Canton Central Catholic high school honors student killed in car crash

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday was a tough night for the Canton Central Catholic High School soccer team. It was their soccer sectional tournament game, but one of their teammates wasn’t on the field, 16-year-old Jacob Brown. “We just don’t know what the worlds gonna be like without him,”...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man speaks out after violent carjacking in Barberton

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Akron man said an armed carjacker put a gun to his head, before hitting his neck and face and stealing his car. Tyler Elliott shared his story with 19 News after a simple trip on Tuesday to visit his sister in Barberton turned into a nightmare.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man and prison corrections officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the state juvenile corrections facility in Massillon. The State Highway Patrol and Department of Youth Services are investigating the Tuesday night incident. David Upshaw’s...
MASSILLON, OH
WKYC

Ohio named 5th 'spookiest' state in the country

OHIO, USA — With Halloween right around the corner, the website Vivant has ranked the "spookiest" states in the country. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ohio ended up as the 5th spookiest state in...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Elementary educator is 2023 Ohio Teacher of the Year

CLEVELAND — A northeast Ohio elementary school teacher is being recognized for making an impact beyond her classroom’s walls. Melissa Kmetz is a third-grade language arts instructor for Lakeview Elementary in Cortland and now she’s the 2023 Ohio Teacher of the Year. “It was such a shock,”...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Customer dies after being shot in Akron store

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 48-year-old man died Tuesday, after being shot inside an Akron convenience store last month. According to Akron police, the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the store located in the 800 block of Lovers Lane on Sept. 1. The store cashier told Akron police...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man, woman shot inside Canton apartment

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a shooting early Monday. Canton police said officers were called out to an apartment in the 1600 block of Oakmont Ave. N.W. around 3:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they said both victims were...
CANTON, OH
