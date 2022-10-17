Read full article on original website
27 First News
Adrian Jerome Hovanic, Champion, Ohio
CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With sadness, love and profound gratitude, the family of Adrian Jerome Hovanic announce his passing on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at his home with his wife Carol at his side. A lifetime resident of Champion Township. Ohio, Adrian is the last to survive and was...
27 First News
Robert “Riverboat” Smith, Champion, Ohio
CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Riverboat” Smith, 83, of Champion, Ohio passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was born October 11, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Sylvan R. and the late Grace May (Cleaves) Smith. In 1957, Bob...
27 First News
Sue Ann Poplava, Brookfield, Ohio
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sue Ann Poplava, 87, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, after a traumatic head injury due to a fall at her home. Her family held her in prayer through daily rosary at her bedside. Mrs. Poplava was born October 28, 1934, in...
27 First News
‘No time to react’: Ohio couple start petition for safer highways
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Kettering couple has started a petition to install overhead street lamps on highways that run through deer-crossing areas after experiencing a life-threatening car accident that they say could have been prevented. In the early morning hours of Oct. 17, Jasmine Shaw and Austin...
27 First News
Ohio & Western Pa.’s first snowflakes fell this morning
Snowflakes fell in a some spots early this morning as colder air poured into the region. The snow was not heavy, but it did add up in a few places across the the snowbelt. These snowflakes were the first of the 2022 snow season in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania.
27 First News
State ranked Mineral Ridge overcomes slow start for playoff win over Brookfield
Coming into the game, Mineral Ridge was ranked 18th in the final Division III state coaches poll. State ranked Mineral Ridge overcomes slow start for …. Coming into the game, Mineral Ridge was ranked 18th in the final Division III state coaches poll. Deal likely in Boardman-Canfield ambulance issue, …
27 First News
Oz responds to dog research attack ad during York County visit
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of...
27 First News
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Border Report) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday urged 20 sheriffs and law enforcement to continue fighting what he calls “chaos” on the border caused by the Biden administration. “Every sheriff in Texas is a border sheriff because of the open border policies...
27 First News
When does the time change and go back one hour?
(WKBN) – The sun is rising later and setting earlier. The air temperatures have turned colder. Fall is here, and the winter season is approaching. The days will get shorter through the end of fall, and the time change will cause an even earlier sunset into the colder season.
