Avon, CO

Vail Daily

Letter: In support of improved transit

As an owner of a rental unit used for long-term employee housing and a frequent visitor myself, I am invested in the Vail and Eagle County community and follow the local issues and news. I have been following the development of the proposed Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority with interest and encourage residents to vote “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit on your ballot.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Romer: Regional competitiveness requires moving from talk to action

While Eagle County has changed in the decades since Vail Mountain started turning chairlifts in 1962 and since Vail Valley Partnership’s predecessor organization the Vail Resort Association was founded in 1964, our foundational belief has not. We believe in the ability of our local businesses to improve lives, solve problems and strengthen our community.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail asks voters to let the town keep $800,000 in excess tax revenue

The town of Vail’s piggy bank for housing appears to be getting fatter than expected. Vail voters in November approved a sales tax increase to support housing initiatives in the town after officials projected that by increasing the sales tax on all items (excluding groceries) from 4% to 4.5%, it would generate $4.5 million in revenue for housing projects.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: In support of Savannah Wolfson

I am writing to share my support for House District 26 candidate Savannah Wolfson. The Nov. 8 election is incredibly important for Eagle County! We have the option of being represented by a radical from Boulder, or by a local mom who truly understands our way of life on the Western Slope.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Transportation authority is our best way forward

Eagle County’s population is growing, our resorts have continued to be world-class destinations, and visitors continue to visit this region. This growth provides economic opportunities for many but also strains our region’s housing and transportation systems. It’s long past time to work on collaborative solutions to increase transit...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Former Vail area local is walking all 6,800 miles of the American Discovery Trail

The United States is a pretty big country and Briana DeSanctis is seeing it one step at a time. The former Edwards resident is over 2,700 miles into her journey, which began on January 1, 2022. She is doing the American Discovery Trail, a 6,800-mile trail that starts in Delaware and ends in California. The American Discovery Trail is a system of recreational trails and roads that collectively form the coast-to-coast route.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Eagle Valley Transit will benefit us all

I’ve lived in this valley for 16 years, and I can say confidently that the proposal for the Eagle Valley Transit effort is one of the very best that I have seen presented to our community. Some voters may say, “I don’t take public transportation; therefore this has nothing...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Build employee housing at Ever Vail

I look forward to supporting Bill Rock when he insists that 100% of Ever Vail be approved for the development of employee housing so the labor force we all treasure can live where they work. In the recent article about Vail Resorts rejecting the town of Vail’s $12 million offer, Rock passionately proclaimed the urgency for “building affordable housing that the town desperately needs now to support the hundreds of employees who are the town’s lifeblood.”
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: We need to educate our kids, not indoctrinate them

I watched the Club 20 debate for State House District 26. I encourage all to search for the debate on YouTube and watch the contrast between the two candidates. One of Meghan Lukens’ big talking points in the debate was rising above partisan attacks, but she was partisan, polarizing, and could not speak to local issues.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Communication, compromise and common sense

The key issues in the Booth Heights affordable housing project dispute are focused on two issues, the safety of the bighorn sheep and the need to provide more affordable housing. A couple of years ago, an awful-looking chain link and barbed wired fence was installed parallel to the frontage road...
Vail Daily

Letter: 40 Days for Life campaign returns

On Sept. 28, 40 Days for Life began its second 2022 campaign in Glenwood Springs. The centerpiece of the campaign is a peaceful, non-political vigil on the public sidewalk in front of the Planned Parenthood Clinic near the Glenwood Springs Mall. The fall campaign will run until Nov. 6. For more information go to: 40DaysforLife.com/glenwoodsprings.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

Vail, CO
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

