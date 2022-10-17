I look forward to supporting Bill Rock when he insists that 100% of Ever Vail be approved for the development of employee housing so the labor force we all treasure can live where they work. In the recent article about Vail Resorts rejecting the town of Vail’s $12 million offer, Rock passionately proclaimed the urgency for “building affordable housing that the town desperately needs now to support the hundreds of employees who are the town’s lifeblood.”

VAIL, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO