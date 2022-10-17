Read full article on original website
Letter: In support of improved transit
As an owner of a rental unit used for long-term employee housing and a frequent visitor myself, I am invested in the Vail and Eagle County community and follow the local issues and news. I have been following the development of the proposed Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority with interest and encourage residents to vote “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit on your ballot.
Letter: Business community supports regional transportation authority
Regional collaboration is needed to help address the transportation, mobility, workforce, and climate needs of the Eagle River Valley. This process has been underway since late 2019 and began in response to regional business leaders wanting better solutions for employees and visitors. Similar areas in Colorado, including the Roaring Fork...
Romer: Regional competitiveness requires moving from talk to action
While Eagle County has changed in the decades since Vail Mountain started turning chairlifts in 1962 and since Vail Valley Partnership’s predecessor organization the Vail Resort Association was founded in 1964, our foundational belief has not. We believe in the ability of our local businesses to improve lives, solve problems and strengthen our community.
Climate Action Collaborative: Improved public transit is within reach
It’s Friday, and you’ve just gotten off work after a long week. You head outside and hop into the awaiting micro-transit van parked outside. You’ve no sooner queued up your favorite playlist when the van pulls up at the transportation center. You get out of the van and board the express bus headed toward home.
Vail asks voters to let the town keep $800,000 in excess tax revenue
The town of Vail’s piggy bank for housing appears to be getting fatter than expected. Vail voters in November approved a sales tax increase to support housing initiatives in the town after officials projected that by increasing the sales tax on all items (excluding groceries) from 4% to 4.5%, it would generate $4.5 million in revenue for housing projects.
Colorado Senate District 8 candidates Matt Solomon, Dylan Roberts share different visions in their fifth debate
Colorado Senate District 8 candidates Dylan Roberts and Matt Solomon may have felt a bit of deja vu as they returned to the Eagle County building for the Vail Daily candidate forum on Wednesday. It was the fifth of six scheduled debates for the two locals from Eagle County, a...
Avon adopts new review process for developments with proven community benefit
The Avon Town Council unanimously approved the creation of a Development Bonus code that will grant the council greater flexibility in expanding development rights when a proposed development provides a clear benefit to the community. The ordinance states that the new section of the Avon Municipal Code is “intended to...
Letter: In support of Savannah Wolfson
I am writing to share my support for House District 26 candidate Savannah Wolfson. The Nov. 8 election is incredibly important for Eagle County! We have the option of being represented by a radical from Boulder, or by a local mom who truly understands our way of life on the Western Slope.
Texts to Eagle County residents encourage people to vote in person on Election Day
Several unaffiliated voters in Eagle County on Oct. 14 received text messages encouraging them to vote in person Nov. 8. The messages claim to be from the Eagle County Republican Party. The message. This message was sent Oct. 14, before ballots were mailed:. “Wait! (Name) did you get your ballot?...
Letter: Transportation authority is our best way forward
Eagle County’s population is growing, our resorts have continued to be world-class destinations, and visitors continue to visit this region. This growth provides economic opportunities for many but also strains our region’s housing and transportation systems. It’s long past time to work on collaborative solutions to increase transit...
Former Vail area local is walking all 6,800 miles of the American Discovery Trail
The United States is a pretty big country and Briana DeSanctis is seeing it one step at a time. The former Edwards resident is over 2,700 miles into her journey, which began on January 1, 2022. She is doing the American Discovery Trail, a 6,800-mile trail that starts in Delaware and ends in California. The American Discovery Trail is a system of recreational trails and roads that collectively form the coast-to-coast route.
Candidate in Eagle County’s sheriff’s race taken into custody for outstanding traffic tickets following debate
Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek told attendees at Wednesday night’s Vail Daily candidate forum that he was the only candidate in the two-person sheriff’s race who didn’t have outstanding warrants. Van Beek’s opponent, 37-year-old Paul Agneberg, was subsequently taken into custody outside the Eagle County building...
Vail Health, Breckenridge Grand Vacations partner on 87 new employee housing units in Edwards
Last week, Breckenridge Grand Vacations (under its Edwards Property LLC) closed on a 3.5-acre parcel of land in Edwards that will be developed in partnership with Vail Health into 87 condominium units for workforce housing. “This project is an example of how collaboration between two local organizations with similar end...
Letter: Eagle Valley Transit will benefit us all
I’ve lived in this valley for 16 years, and I can say confidently that the proposal for the Eagle Valley Transit effort is one of the very best that I have seen presented to our community. Some voters may say, “I don’t take public transportation; therefore this has nothing...
Letter: Build employee housing at Ever Vail
I look forward to supporting Bill Rock when he insists that 100% of Ever Vail be approved for the development of employee housing so the labor force we all treasure can live where they work. In the recent article about Vail Resorts rejecting the town of Vail’s $12 million offer, Rock passionately proclaimed the urgency for “building affordable housing that the town desperately needs now to support the hundreds of employees who are the town’s lifeblood.”
Letter: We need to educate our kids, not indoctrinate them
I watched the Club 20 debate for State House District 26. I encourage all to search for the debate on YouTube and watch the contrast between the two candidates. One of Meghan Lukens’ big talking points in the debate was rising above partisan attacks, but she was partisan, polarizing, and could not speak to local issues.
Vail Daily to host Wednesday candidate forum at the Eagle County Building in Eagle
The Vail Daily will host a candidate forum Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the Eagle County Room of the Eagle County Administration Building at 500 Broadway in Eagle. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the forum will get underway at 6:30 p.m. Local candidates set to appear include incumbent Eagle County...
Vail Symposium presents panel discussion about preserving the Colorado River
IF YOU GO: What: Overworked and Under Threat: Preserving the Colorado River When: Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, 6-7:15 p.m. Where: Zoom Webinar | Virtual More information: This webinar is free. Please visit http://www.vailsymposium.org for more information. The Colorado River is a workhorse — sustaining life as we know it for...
Letter: Communication, compromise and common sense
The key issues in the Booth Heights affordable housing project dispute are focused on two issues, the safety of the bighorn sheep and the need to provide more affordable housing. A couple of years ago, an awful-looking chain link and barbed wired fence was installed parallel to the frontage road...
Letter: 40 Days for Life campaign returns
On Sept. 28, 40 Days for Life began its second 2022 campaign in Glenwood Springs. The centerpiece of the campaign is a peaceful, non-political vigil on the public sidewalk in front of the Planned Parenthood Clinic near the Glenwood Springs Mall. The fall campaign will run until Nov. 6. For more information go to: 40DaysforLife.com/glenwoodsprings.
