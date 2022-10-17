ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
therealdeal.com

Most SoCal cities miss state housing plan deadline

Nearly two thirds of Southern California cities and counties have breezed past a state deadline to plan more homes, giving up a 2.5-year extension to rezone land. Some 124 governments failed to get their final “housing element” plan approved by Oct. 15, forcing them to become compliant or face major penalties, the Orange County Register reported.
therealdeal.com

RXR looks to cash in on NYC multifamily mania

With its sights set on expanding into new markets, RXR is siphoning off some of its residential properties across the tristate area. The New York-based real estate firm is selling five of its luxury multifamily properties in New York and Connecticut, Commercial Observer reported. Up for grabs is its 42...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Windfall Group gains support for 190-unit resi development in Aurora

Downtown Aurora could be getting an alluring makeover. A City Council committee in the Chicago-area city recommended plans for Windfall Group to build Pacifica Riverview, a seven-story multifamily apartment building with 190 residential units on the western side of the Fox River downtown, the Aurora Beacon-News reported. The aldermen that...
therealdeal.com

Caddis building 60K-sq-ft medical office in Frisco

One of the state’s largest medical-facility developers is bringing a new medical office to the DFW suburb of Frisco. Caddis Healthcare Real Estate, whose portfolio includes over $1 billion in acquisitions and developments across the Lone Star State, is set to build a three-story, 60,000-square-foot medical office in Frisco for $12 million.
FRISCO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy