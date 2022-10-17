‘Most important election I’ve ever voted in’: Georgia early voting begins

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Early voting is underway in Georgia for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Now, all eyes are on a tight race that could shift power in the U.S. Senate.

It’s between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker, who is currently involved in a scandal relating to claims he paid for a woman’s abortion more than a decade ago.

Action News Jax was at a Camden County early voting site in Kingsland, where several voters took advantage of the option to cast their ballot now.

“It’s a quick process, very, very easy,” described voter Steve Weinkle.

“You can’t even get through a Chick-fil-A drive-thru that fast!” joked Charles Booth, who says he was in and out of the voting site in under eight minutes.

“[Voting was] very quick. Very quick,” another voter, Marcia Anderson said in agreement. “Encourage people [to recognize] that this is something that you can’t ignore.”

That something includes local races for county commissioners.

“All politics is local,” said Booth.

But it also includes a race that could shift control in the U.S. Senate, from Warnock to Walker, known for his famed college football career with the University of Georgia.

“Herschel Walker was particularly impressive as a ballplayer,” Weinkle recalled. “He’s matured. I like him.”

“I voted for Raphael because I know he is a good man,” Anderson shared. “This election is the most important election I’ve ever voted in,” she added.

Walker has also responded to allegations he paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009.

“That’s a lie,” Walker asserted during a debate on Friday.

“My opponent has a problem with the truth,” Warnock fired back.

Walker used the debate stage to double down on his pro-life stance.

“Georgia is a state that respects life and I will be a senator that protects life,” he said.

“Walker says no exceptions, even in the case of rape, and says, or the life of the mother. I think that’s extreme,” Warnock said.

Under Georgia law, a candidate must get 50% of the vote to avoid a run-off. That means every voice counts.

“Regardless of who you want to vote for, exercise your right to vote!” Anderson stressed.

“People who don’t come out and vote give up their right to complain,” Weinkle stated.

