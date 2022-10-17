ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

‘Most important election I’ve ever voted in’: Georgia early voting begins

By Jessica Barreto, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yD4hQ_0icW523a00

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Early voting is underway in Georgia for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Now, all eyes are on a tight race that could shift power in the U.S. Senate.

It’s between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker, who is currently involved in a scandal relating to claims he paid for a woman’s abortion more than a decade ago.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax was at a Camden County early voting site in Kingsland, where several voters took advantage of the option to cast their ballot now.

“It’s a quick process, very, very easy,” described voter Steve Weinkle.

“You can’t even get through a Chick-fil-A drive-thru that fast!” joked Charles Booth, who says he was in and out of the voting site in under eight minutes.

“[Voting was] very quick. Very quick,” another voter, Marcia Anderson said in agreement. “Encourage people [to recognize] that this is something that you can’t ignore.”

That something includes local races for county commissioners.

“All politics is local,” said Booth.

But it also includes a race that could shift control in the U.S. Senate, from Warnock to Walker, known for his famed college football career with the University of Georgia.

“Herschel Walker was particularly impressive as a ballplayer,” Weinkle recalled. “He’s matured. I like him.”

“I voted for Raphael because I know he is a good man,” Anderson shared. “This election is the most important election I’ve ever voted in,” she added.

Walker has also responded to allegations he paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009.

“That’s a lie,” Walker asserted during a debate on Friday.

“My opponent has a problem with the truth,” Warnock fired back.

Walker used the debate stage to double down on his pro-life stance.

“Georgia is a state that respects life and I will be a senator that protects life,” he said.

“Walker says no exceptions, even in the case of rape, and says, or the life of the mother. I think that’s extreme,” Warnock said.

Under Georgia law, a candidate must get 50% of the vote to avoid a run-off. That means every voice counts.

“Regardless of who you want to vote for, exercise your right to vote!” Anderson stressed.

“People who don’t come out and vote give up their right to complain,” Weinkle stated.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 2

Lucky Phelps
3d ago

voted early in person. took less than twenty minutes. our men and women are stationed around the world to defend that right. don't ya kinda owe them to vote.

Reply
3
Related
Action News Jax

Georgia voters are breaking early voting records

Nearly half a million Georgians have cast their ballots in the midterm elections through three days of early voting, according to Georgia's , blowing by the previous record three-day totals in 2018 and keeping pace with a historic 2020 turnout in the presidential election. "One of the bigger surprises ......
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote

ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

What are the referendum questions on the ballot in Georgia?

ATLANTA — As Georgians go to the polls to cast their ballots in the November midterms, they will weigh the candidates for races such as Senate, governor and more. Tucked in toward the end of the ballot are a couple of other questions confronting voters, which with they might not have as much familiarity.
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Oprah seeks to lend her appeal to Abrams in Georgia election

ATLANTA — (AP) — Oprah Winfrey is again shining her star power on Democrat Stacey Abrams's bid for governor in Georgia, as Abrams pursues a rematch against incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, who she narrowly lost to in 2018. Winfrey appeared in a prerecorded chat with Abrams on a...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

AJC-UGA poll gauges Latino voting outlook in Georgia elections

A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia shows that Georgia’s Hispanic and Latin communities are evenly split on Republican and Democratic candidates. The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, GALEO, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe the communities will be vital to both...
GEORGIA STATE
Justine Lookenott

FoCo homeless woman mentioned during gubernatorial debate tells why she was denied ballot

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Melissa Clink, the leader of the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats, put Barbara Helm in contact with the Stacey Abrams campaign. Clink put Helm in contact with the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Voter Protection Team. Clink later learned that Abram’s campaign had been alerted of the situation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
People

Georgia Voters Have Already Smashed Turnout Records on Day One of Early Voting

Georgia voters will determine the fate of two hotly contested races: a U.S. Senate seat and governor Monday marked day one of early voting in Georgia, where two hotly contested races for governor and for a Senate seat will be decided next month. Already, voter turnout in the state has smashed previous records. Georgia's WSV-TV reports that, according to the the Georgia Secretary of State's office, more than 100,000 Georgians had cast their ballots early as of 4:15 p.m. on Monday. "This blows away the previous midterm first-day record...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Brad Raffensperger: 'I'm going to buck my own party if I have to'

With early voting underway, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tells Meet the Press Now that he remains committed to ensuring free and fair elections in the state of Georgia, even if it means going against his party. “I’m going to stand for the rule of law, and I’m going...
GEORGIA STATE
FiveThirtyEight

How Have The Georgia Polls Moved Since Herschel Walker's Abortion Controversy?

Two weeks ago, the world learned that Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia who supports a total abortion ban without exceptions, had paid for his pregnant then-girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009. (Walker denies this.) At the time, we cautioned that we would need to wait and see how the controversy might affect Walker’s chances of winning the race.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Lt. governor candidates square off in Atlanta Press Club debate

ATLANTA - With just three weeks to go until Election Day, the candidates vying to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor faced off in a debate in Midtown Tuesday. Democrat Charlie Bailey, Republican Burt Jones and Libertarian Ryan Graham shared the stage in the Atlanta Press Club (APC) Loudermilk-Young Debate Series.
ATLANTA, GA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
115K+
Followers
131K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy