wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Charles Thomas steps off the Chumbolone “plantation”
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/21/2022): A fed up former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who -after almost 30 years retired in broadcasting- has come under fire for taking $50,000 from a conservative super PAC run by Dan Proft to promote Daren Bailey as a better candidate than Governor JB Pritzker, joins John Kass & Jeff Carlin to discuss stepping off the ‘Chumbalone’ plantation and facing backlash. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Tickets issued to some people who celebrated Mexican Independence Day
Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:. Mexican Independence Day Revelers In Chicago Slapped With Tickets For Waving Mexican Flags: ‘You Should Be Able To...
wgnradio.com
What is earnest money?
The Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of Home Sweet Home Chicago on WGN Radio every Saturday from 10am-1pm, David Hochberg, answers your questions. Tune in while David explains what is earnest money and how it is used. To learn more about Team Hochberg and what they can do for you go to 56david.com or call them at 1-855-56-DAVID, that’s 1-855-563-2843.
wgnradio.com
From the archives: The dedication of Honorary Wally Phillips Way
On October 21, 2004, the corner of Rush and Delaware was designated Honorary Wally Phillips Way. Here are some memories from that day. Wally’s daughter, Jennifer, talks with Spike O’Dell (10/15/04):. Original press release:. Alderman Burton Natarus to Present WGN Radio Legend Wally Phillips with Honorary Street Sign.
wgnradio.com
Chuck Swirsky on his new book ‘Always a Pleasure’
The radio voice of the Chicago Bulls and former WGN Radio sports host Chuck Swirsky joins Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about his new book, “Always a Pleasure”. They discuss where Chuck’s positive attitude comes from, his time with Steve & Garry, and interviewing Wayne Gretzky. Later on they talk about this year’s Bulls team.
wgnradio.com
How to look out for your loved ones this holiday season
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/08/2022: Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski joins the show to talk about how Access can help you look out for your loved ones this holiday season. To learn more about what Access Elevator can do for you go to allaboutaccess.com or call them at 1-630-616-6249.
wgnradio.com
The Mincing Rascals 10.19.22: Tribune endorsements, gubernatorial debate recap, and free public transportation
The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Mark Bazer, Host of “The Interview Show.” The Rascals talk about the Chicago Tribune endorsing all Democrats in the upcoming election. Austin was surprised that the Tribune endorsed Alexi Giannoulias for Secretary of State and Michael Frerichs for Illinois State Treasurer over their moderate Republican challengers. The second and final debate between Gov. Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey took place last night. How do the Rascals think the candidates performed? A proposal from Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning suggests turning parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways. What do the Rascals think of this idea? Progressive mayoral candidate Ja’mal Green thinks that public transportation should be free. Could this work in Chicago? Alderman Matt Martin is getting behind a BGA backed proposal to have the City Council alders pick their own committee chairs instead of letting the mayor do it. Eric believes this is going to be a big issue next year. And finally, Mark did an episode of “The Interview Show” that benefits the Amy Krouse Rosenthal Foundation. It features interviews with Jennifer Garner, John Green, Rebecca Makkai, and many more! You can stream it tomorrow (Thursday, 10/20) night.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Some Jewel and Mariano’s locations may close due to merger
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Some Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco locations in the Chicago area could be closed as part of Kroger’s acquisition of Albertsons. Kroger owns Mariano’s and Albertson’s owns Jewel. Experts tell Crain’s it’s possible some locations would have to be shut down in order to win regulatory approval for the $25 billion deal. Stores in close proximity to one another would be divested first to resolve antitrust concerns.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Chicago-area home sales fall 23% in September
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. New data shows Chicago-area home sales fell 23% in September. Crain’s reported the numbers compiled by Midwest Real Estate Data, the Chicago Association of Realtors and Showing Time. Elk Grove Village saw a drop of 52% compared to the year before, the biggest decline in the area. Grayslake saw a drop of 51%, Highland Park 50% and Romeoville fell 49%. Chicago’s biggest drop happened in Lincoln Park, where condo and townhouse sales were down 41%.
wgnradio.com
Eric Zorn: Should public transportation be free?
Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald joins John Williams to talk about the idea being floated by Chicago mayoral candidate Ja’mal Green (and others) that public transportation should be free. Eric also discusses the viability of the death penalty after the Parkland shooter received a life sentence for murdering 17 people.
wgnradio.com
Your Hometown featuring Naperville, Oct. 27
Naperville receives the spotlight in the WGN Radio Your Hometown series. Tune in Thursday, October 27 to hear stories from people and places in Naperville. The fourth largest city in Illinois, Naperville is frequently named as a top community to live and work and its public library system has been lauded as one of the best in the nation. Located about 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville extends into both DuPage and Will counties and is part of the Illinois Technology and Research corridor.
wgnradio.com
Huge indoor farm opens in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Co-founded by Kimball Musk, Square Roots brings AI technology to the growing business of growing food indoors. It’s unlikely the huge corn, soybean and wheat farms across the Midwest producing billions of bushels each year will ever be replaced by indoor farming, but when it comes to leafy veggies, fruits, and roots, farms like Kenosha’s new Square Roots are disrupting the industry. Tobias Peggs, CEO and co-founder with Kimball Musk, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the two-month old facility employing 25 people partners with Gordon Food Service and uses AI technology to deliver high-quality, pesticide-free, fresh produce to Chicago and Milwaukee area retail and restaurant customers year-round, often within hours of being harvested. The farm, housed in a giant industrial warehouse-type structure, uses proprietary, cloud-connected software to monitor and control multiple climates, enabling its farmers to grow a wide range of crops to meet local market needs. The Kenosha farm is the largest of Square Roots’ commercial-scale indoor farms in Michigan, New York, and Ohio. Retailers, including Meijer stores in the region, can be found via the Square Roots locator.
wgnradio.com
September home sales are down by half due to interest rates
Jon Hansen is joined by Dennis Rodkin, Crain’s Chicago Business residential real estate reporter, to talk about how the rising interest rates have halted home sales. Dennis also breaks down the price drops by town and talks about city sales vs suburban sales.
wgnradio.com
Business tax tips from Steven A. Leahy
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/08/2022: IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy of the Law Office of Steven A. Leahy, PC with Opem Tax Advocates joins the program to talk about how to run a prosperous business. To learn more about Steven A. Leahy go to chicagotaxteam.com or call 1-312-664-6649.
wgnradio.com
How to stop your children from making in-app purchases
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Bob Sirott to discuss the recent online marketplace scams and student loan forgiveness scams. He also shares details on how to stop your children from making in-app purchases and what to know for cybersecurity awareness month.
wgnradio.com
Don’t overpay the IRS
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/08/2022: IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy of the Law Office of Steven A. Leahy, PC with Opem Tax Advocates joins the show to talk about why it is ok to take tax deductions and not be afraid of the IRS. To learn more about Steven A. Leahy go to chicagotaxteam.com or call 1-312-664-6649.
wgnradio.com
How business owners can reduce the risk of audits
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/08/2022: IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy of the Law Office of Steven A. Leahy, PC with Opem Tax Advocates joins the program to explain how business owners can reduce the risk of an audit. To learn more about Steven A. Leahy go to chicagotaxteam.com or call 1-312-664-6649.
