ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oldmonterey.org

Stokes Adobe Open for Lunch on Weekends

Stokes Adobe is now open for lunch on weekends, Friday-Sunday, 12pm-2:30pm. Recognized in the 2022 edition of the Michelin Guide and voted Best New Restaurant in Monterey County Weekly's 2022 readers' poll, don't miss a chance to try this great neighborhood spot at 500 Hartnell Street in Downtown Old Monterey. Make your reservations online.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
visitgilroy.com

Breakfast Hot Spots in Gilroy

Who doesn’t love breakfast?! It’s the one meal that many of us eat at all hours of the day. Brunches have also grown very popular. And you know you’ve made “breakfast dinner” more often than you’d like to admit—long after the kids have left the nest. Let’s not forget that even cereal is a favorite late-night snack!
GILROY, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Stick Figure sells out Santa Cruz’s Catalyst Club in 48 seconds

Wednesday, October 5th was a very special night in Santa Cruz, California when Stick Figure brought his album release show to the Catalyst Club to celebrate the latest studio album, Wisdom, released on September 9th, 2022. Typically, you can normally catch the Billboard chart-topping reggae sensation Stick Figure headlining festivals or touring extensively on larger stages. The last time Stick Figure played the intimate Catalyst Club was 2016, so it came as a real surprise and treat when it was announced that tickets would be going on sale for a special album release party. When tickets went on sale the following day at 10am PST on September 15th, they sold out in record-breaking time.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
pajaronian.com

New family resource center to open in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE—A new bilingual center, aiming to provide services and resources to families across Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito counties, will open its doors Monday in Watsonville. Located at 1205 Freedom Blvd., Raíces y Cariño: A Community Collective for Families (RC Fam) will offer a variety of workshops, classes,...
WATSONVILLE, CA
andnowuknow.com

Monterey Mushrooms Celebrates 50th Anniversary at International Fresh Produce Association Global Produce & Floral Show; Shah Kazemi Shares

WATSONVILLE, CA - It’s all golden for Monterey Mushrooms as the company rings in its 50th anniversary, commonly referred to as the golden anniversary. To celebrate, the supplier is urging International Fresh Produce Association Global Produce & Floral Show attendees to stop by their booth, #3361, and reminisce on the past five decades in business.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Hollister hosts ribbon-cutting event for grand opening of 3 new stores

HOLLISTER, Calif. — The city of Hollister is planning a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the grand opening of Ross, Boot Barn and Famous Footwear. The event will take place at 1240 E. Park Street on Oct. 20. from 12 to 1 p.m. as the city plans a formal presentation and photo opportunities with the Hawkins Companies Team and the community.
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

Wild pigs destroying parks in south Monterey County

KING CITY, Calif. — Wild pigs on the Central Coast continue to be a growing problem as they extend their range of damage and county park leaders now looking at hiring a private hunter to help eradicate the problem. “It gets very very frustrating. Our parks are the jewels...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas woman wins brand new car courtesy of American Cancer Society

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Last week, Virginia Mendoza's life forever changed thanks to a raffle done for the Relay for Life Event. The Salinas resident won a brand new 2022 Honda HR-V, courtesy of Salinas Honda dealership. She won the car via a raffle she entered through the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life Event which took The post Salinas woman wins brand new car courtesy of American Cancer Society appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Bird flu has been detected in San Benito County

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): San Benito County announced that bird flu has been detected in wild birds and there are currently no active cases. The San Benito Health and Human Services Agency warns residents of the potential risk of coming into close contact with a diseased or dead bird. “It is best practice to never The post Bird flu has been detected in San Benito County appeared first on KION546.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Natividad medical center has expanded to North Monterey County

PRUNEDALE, Calif. — The Natividad Medical Center has expanded to North Monterey County by opening a medical group in Prunedale. Formerly Family Care Medical Group, Natividad has partnered with the doctors at the clinic located on Moro Road in Prunedale to enhance and expand medical services to the community.
PRUNEDALE, CA
KSBW.com

Prescribed burn conducted east of Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — A prescribed burn began east of Salinas in Monterey County on Wednesday. Cal Fire says the purpose of the burn was to reintroduce fire to the ecosystem and reduce the fuel supply in the area. The burn was on a private property in the Gablian Range.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

County Announces Correction to Vote-By-Mail Instructions

The Santa Cruz County Clerk is alerting the public of an error related to the voting instructions found in the ballot packets sent by mail to voters the week of Oct. 10. On the back of the instruction sheet (which includes your “I Voted” sticker), incorrect deadlines for returning ballots by mail are listed.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy