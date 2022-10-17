ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

thecentersquare.com

Some rent prices are coming down in Illinois

(The Center Square) – After skyrocketing the past year, some rent prices appear to be coming down in Illinois. After declining by as much as 20% in Chicago and other urban metros at the height of the pandemic, rent prices began to soar. Jon Leckie, researcher for the website...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois now the second largest sports betting market in the country

(The Center Square) – Illinois is now the second largest sports betting market in the country. According to figures from the Illinois Gaming Board, the state took in nearly $565 million in gross gaming revenue in August, about $8 million more than New Jersey. New York led the country with revenue of more than $877 million.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Minnesota ranks roughly average for hiring challenges

(The Center Square) – Minnesota’s employers are roughly average compared to other states in their hiring challenges, according to a new report released by the personal finance website WalletHub. Yet, the North Star state ranked at least seven positions above each of its neighbors. Minnesota ranked 26th. South...
MINNESOTA STATE
97ZOK

Start Seeing Bobcats: Illinois’ Population Of Them Is Growing

Hot on the heels of a story earlier this week involving an Illinois mountain lion being struck and killed by a vehicle last Sunday in Dekalb County, we get the reassuring news that Illinois' bobcat population is adding new members constantly. Bobcats, and their expanding populations have been a fairly...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois cities make list of best for remote work

(The Center Square) – As more workers opt for jobs that allow them to work from home, a new study reveals the best cities for remote work with several Illinois cities making the list. The website LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest cities based on several factors, including cost of...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Michigan employers do better than most states when hiring employees

(The Center Square) – Michigan employers are faring much better than those in other states nationwide when it comes to hiring employees, according to a new report released by the personal finance website WalletHub. The report rated states based on the rate of job openings in the latest month...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cadrene Heslop

$300 Checks For Illinois Residents Delayed

Illinois locals who signed up to receive direct deposits received their money. But people awaiting checks are still waiting. The process began and abruptly stopped. Millions of Illinois citizens have not received their money. The state began sending out refunds on September 12. The amount for return is $1.8 billion and will come in two payments - individual and property tax rebates. (source)
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Up to $30,000 in mortgage relief per eligible IL homeowner

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced it is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to help homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1. “Having a roof over your head is one of the pillars of feeling safe and having a positive quality of life. The lingering economic impact of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

No, those Illinois tax rebate checks aren’t bouncing

That’s what Morris farmer Connor Greve thought after trying to deposit the $50 tax rebate check he received in the mail from the State of Illinois. A few days after depositing the check Greve received a letter from his bank saying the check didn’t clear and he was being charged a $12 “returned check” fee.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlsam.com

$200 billion in federal bailouts for Illinois goes nowhere

According to Wirepoints, the governor is taking credit when he deserves little to none. Mark Glennon and the Steve Cochran Show talk about where the COVID bailout money went, what issues Illinois should have done and should do with the money, and creating more transparency for public taxpayers.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

End of benefits, rising inflation contribute to food insecurity in Connecticut

(The Center Square) – As benefits such as the enhanced child tax credit end and inflation increases, more Connecticut residents are facing food insecurity. As DataHaven reports that 17% of Connecticut adults have been unable to afford food at some point in the past year, Julieth Callejas, who serves as executive director of End Hunger Connecticut, told The Center Square in an exclusive interview that many factors contribute to the trend. The percentage is the highest in the last five years.
CONNECTICUT STATE
thecentersquare.com

Report: Rushing to carbon-free energy will cost Wisconsin $250 billion by 2050

(The Center Square) – A new report says Gov. Tony Evers’ goal to get Wisconsin carbon-free by 2050 comes with a $250 billion price tag. The Center of the American Experiment released its report on Wednesday. It explains that Gov. Evers’ pledge to move electric generation in the state completely away from coal and natural gas will drive energy prices in the state even higher.
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Vermont announces bonus round of state tax credits

(The Center Square) – A bonus round of funding has been added to a Vermont program designed to breathe life into downtowns. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development says $800,000 in state income tax credits are being made available beginning next year for projects designed to enhance the state’s history while improving building safety at aging historic commercial and community structures.
VERMONT STATE
thecentersquare.com

Virginia records another surplus, inflation could cost the state

(The Center Square) – Virginia recorded another revenue surplus through September, but the state may need that money to account for the high inflation rate and the potential for an economic recession. Through the first quarter of the fiscal year, Virginia’s revenues exceeded expectations by more than a half...
VIRGINIA STATE
enewspf.com

Pritzker Endorsed for Illinois Governor

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Voters considering their choices for Illinois Governor have a stark choice between the Democratic incumbent, J.B. Pritzker, and his Republican challenger, Darren Bailey. eNews Park Forest strongly endorses Pritzker. Taking office in 2019, Pritzker could not have foreseen the pandemic that would overwhelm the country and require...
ILLINOIS STATE

