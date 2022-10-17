Read full article on original website
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Upside Down Halloween Parade on 10/22Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
thecentersquare.com
Some rent prices are coming down in Illinois
(The Center Square) – After skyrocketing the past year, some rent prices appear to be coming down in Illinois. After declining by as much as 20% in Chicago and other urban metros at the height of the pandemic, rent prices began to soar. Jon Leckie, researcher for the website...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois now the second largest sports betting market in the country
(The Center Square) – Illinois is now the second largest sports betting market in the country. According to figures from the Illinois Gaming Board, the state took in nearly $565 million in gross gaming revenue in August, about $8 million more than New Jersey. New York led the country with revenue of more than $877 million.
thecentersquare.com
Minnesota ranks roughly average for hiring challenges
(The Center Square) – Minnesota’s employers are roughly average compared to other states in their hiring challenges, according to a new report released by the personal finance website WalletHub. Yet, the North Star state ranked at least seven positions above each of its neighbors. Minnesota ranked 26th. South...
Start Seeing Bobcats: Illinois’ Population Of Them Is Growing
Hot on the heels of a story earlier this week involving an Illinois mountain lion being struck and killed by a vehicle last Sunday in Dekalb County, we get the reassuring news that Illinois' bobcat population is adding new members constantly. Bobcats, and their expanding populations have been a fairly...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois cities make list of best for remote work
(The Center Square) – As more workers opt for jobs that allow them to work from home, a new study reveals the best cities for remote work with several Illinois cities making the list. The website LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest cities based on several factors, including cost of...
thecentersquare.com
Michigan employers do better than most states when hiring employees
(The Center Square) – Michigan employers are faring much better than those in other states nationwide when it comes to hiring employees, according to a new report released by the personal finance website WalletHub. The report rated states based on the rate of job openings in the latest month...
thecentersquare.com
Iowa’s job openings rates lower than more than half of other states’
(The Center Square) – Compared with the rest of the nation, Iowa’s job openings rates are below average, according to a new report released by the personal finance website WalletHub. The report rated states based on the rate of job openings both in the latest month and the...
$300 Checks For Illinois Residents Delayed
Illinois locals who signed up to receive direct deposits received their money. But people awaiting checks are still waiting. The process began and abruptly stopped. Millions of Illinois citizens have not received their money. The state began sending out refunds on September 12. The amount for return is $1.8 billion and will come in two payments - individual and property tax rebates. (source)
Up to $30,000 in mortgage relief per eligible IL homeowner
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced it is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to help homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1. “Having a roof over your head is one of the pillars of feeling safe and having a positive quality of life. The lingering economic impact of […]
No, those Illinois tax rebate checks aren’t bouncing
That’s what Morris farmer Connor Greve thought after trying to deposit the $50 tax rebate check he received in the mail from the State of Illinois. A few days after depositing the check Greve received a letter from his bank saying the check didn’t clear and he was being charged a $12 “returned check” fee.
Is It Really Illegal To Drive With Interior Dome Lights On In Illinois?
I gotta talk about this because I don't think anybody has ever confirmed or denied if this is legal to do in Illinois. Remember back when you were really young. Think of the first time you ever sat front passenger in your parents' car. You're playing with all the buttons and so excited you are finally, legally allowed to sit in the front with dad.
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: What Experts Are Saying About XBB, BQ.1.1
What is XBB and BQ.1.1? Experts are weighing in on new and emerging COVID variants and what they could mean for the pandemic heading into winter months. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. XBB, BQ.1.1: List of New COVID Variants Grows. Here's What...
wlsam.com
$200 billion in federal bailouts for Illinois goes nowhere
According to Wirepoints, the governor is taking credit when he deserves little to none. Mark Glennon and the Steve Cochran Show talk about where the COVID bailout money went, what issues Illinois should have done and should do with the money, and creating more transparency for public taxpayers.
thecentersquare.com
End of benefits, rising inflation contribute to food insecurity in Connecticut
(The Center Square) – As benefits such as the enhanced child tax credit end and inflation increases, more Connecticut residents are facing food insecurity. As DataHaven reports that 17% of Connecticut adults have been unable to afford food at some point in the past year, Julieth Callejas, who serves as executive director of End Hunger Connecticut, told The Center Square in an exclusive interview that many factors contribute to the trend. The percentage is the highest in the last five years.
thecentersquare.com
Report: Rushing to carbon-free energy will cost Wisconsin $250 billion by 2050
(The Center Square) – A new report says Gov. Tony Evers’ goal to get Wisconsin carbon-free by 2050 comes with a $250 billion price tag. The Center of the American Experiment released its report on Wednesday. It explains that Gov. Evers’ pledge to move electric generation in the state completely away from coal and natural gas will drive energy prices in the state even higher.
thecentersquare.com
Vermont announces bonus round of state tax credits
(The Center Square) – A bonus round of funding has been added to a Vermont program designed to breathe life into downtowns. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development says $800,000 in state income tax credits are being made available beginning next year for projects designed to enhance the state’s history while improving building safety at aging historic commercial and community structures.
thecentersquare.com
Virginia records another surplus, inflation could cost the state
(The Center Square) – Virginia recorded another revenue surplus through September, but the state may need that money to account for the high inflation rate and the potential for an economic recession. Through the first quarter of the fiscal year, Virginia’s revenues exceeded expectations by more than a half...
Take a trip to Illinois’ Oldest Dairy Queen open for 75 years
There is nothing quite like a classic soft-serve ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. And if you are looking for a special treat here in the Land of Lincoln, why not head to the Oldest Dairy Queen in Illinois, which has been serving customers from the same location for over 75 years.
enewspf.com
Pritzker Endorsed for Illinois Governor
Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Voters considering their choices for Illinois Governor have a stark choice between the Democratic incumbent, J.B. Pritzker, and his Republican challenger, Darren Bailey. eNews Park Forest strongly endorses Pritzker. Taking office in 2019, Pritzker could not have foreseen the pandemic that would overwhelm the country and require...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New Masking Guidance, COVID Guidelines Changed
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced some changes to the state's COVID guidelines recently, including a change to recommendations for masking under an executive order that remains in place. The executive order changes marks the latest shift in COVID restrictions from Pritzker, who in recent months altered the guidelines for testing...
