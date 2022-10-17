Read full article on original website
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
In The Wake Of The Release Of Racist Tape, The Los Angeles City Council Elects A New President.Joseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly vs Compton Football
The Long Beach Poly...
LIVE UPDATES: Wilson vs. Bonita CIF Volleyball, Long Beach Poly at Chino Hills, St. Anthony at Roosevelt
We'll have live score updates from the first CIF Southern Section playoff matches for Wilson, Poly and St. Anthony when they start at 6 p.m. STORY...
VIDEO: Lakewood vs. Mira Costa, CIF Girls' Volleyball
The562's coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation.
PODCAST: Talking Long Beach Football Playoff Scenarios, CIF Playoff Divisions
This week we're breaking down what the Moore League playoff picture could look like with a key game between Wilson and Lakewood on Friday. We also debate Long Beach Poly's divisional fate considering the CIF Southern Section CalPreps playoff rankings format.
PREVIEW: Lakewood Starts CIF Girls' Volleyball Playoffs Today At Mira Costa
The562's coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562's coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Winning the Moore League with an undefeated record and finishing with a 28-6...
CIF Volleyball: Millikan Sweeps Paloma Valley
The562's coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562's coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The high school volleyball playoffs are already underway, as Millikan got...
Girls' Golf: Alyson Sor Makes History With Third Moore League Title
The562's coverage of Long Beach golf for the 2023 season is sponsored from Dan and Desiree Gooch. Not only did Wilson's Alyson Sor win her third Moore League Individual championship on Thursday at Recreation Park Golf Course, she made history while repeating the feat. Sor shot a 135...
Girls' Golf: Sor Still Atop Moore League Final After Second Round
The562's coverage of Long Beach golf for the 2023 season is sponsored from Dan and Desiree Gooch. Wilson's Alyson Sor extended her lead in the Moore League Girls' Golf Individual Final on the second day of competition at El Dorado Golf Course. Sor led by three shots...
PREVIEW: Lakewood at Wilson, Football
The562's coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562's coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. If you can't wait for some playoff football, you might as well head over to Wilson High's Homecoming on Friday...
Wilson's Alyson Sor Leads Moore League Girls' Golf Finals
The562's coverage of Long Beach golf for the 2023 season is sponsored from Dan and Desiree Gooch. After the first round of the Moore League Individual Final at Skylinks Golf Course on Tuesday, Wilson's Alyson Sor has a three shot lead on the field. Sor shot a 2-under...
PREVIEW: Jordan vs. Cabrillo, Football
The562's coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. The562's coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. What a difference a month makes. A short four weeks ago both Cabrillo and Jordan were primed for historic seasons after 4-0 starts heading...
The562 Internship Program Welcomes Eight For 2022-23
The562 is thrilled to welcome eight talented LBUSD high school students into our second class of interns for this 2022-23 school year. The interns were selected after a competitive application and interview process, which brought in applications from high schools across the city. As part of our partnership with the LBUSD, these are paid internships.
2urbangirls.com
City of Compton ranks #1 on state’s most distressed city list
The city of Compton has ranked #1 on the state auditor’s list of most fiscally distressed city for the fourth straight year. Acting State Auditor Michael Tilden provided an outline of recommendations the City could take to achieve stability to ensure the City can provide essential services to its residents.
precinctreporter.com
New Homes Planned For Long Beach in Washington Area
Those who think they can’t afford a house right now might want to think again. Habitat for Humanity L.A. recently finished its 10-home development, “Millennium Homes” on 14th Street between Pine and Pacific Ave., with new families set to move in by year’s end. Next up,...
nypressnews.com
Shaqtoberfest brings Halloween to Long Beach alongside the Queen Mary
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) — Halloween has arrived in Long Beach alongside the iconic Queen Mary. Shaqtoberfest premiered this month, replacing Dark Harbor which used to run at the Queen Mary this time of year. “By day families can come and trick or treat through the trails, getting candy...
South Pasadena News
Pasadena Villa Parke | Youth and Adult Boxing Programs
Pasadena’s Villa Parke Community Boxing, led by Fausto De La Torre, has finally opened their doors once again. Initially forced to close their indoor gym due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to take the opportunity to use the money allocated to the gym for “upgrade” or expansion as it were, last year.
Eater
In the Shadows of SoFi Stadium, a Three-Story Behemoth Serves Up Bar Bites and Booze
Cork & Batter, Inglewood’s newest addition near SoFi Stadium, opens tomorrow, Thursday, October 20, at the Sonder Lüm hotel. It’s located across the street from Hollywood Park Casino, YouTube Theater, and the forthcoming Intuit Dome (the future home of the Los Angeles Clippers). The restaurant and bar is the first large-scale operation to debut within the rapidly developing neighborhood surrounding the newly built stadium and the longstanding Forum, and will capitalize on the steady stream of scheduled concerts and sporting events, including the 2022 NFL season for both the Rams and Chargers.
Great ShakeOut earthquake drill ready to hit Los Angeles
The Great ShakeOut earthquake drill is back and set to take place Thursday. Students and employees will be asked to drop, cover, and hold on for the one-minute-long drill at 10:20 a.m. KTLA’s Ellina Abovian braved an earthquake simulator earlier Thursday to practice her technique with ShakeOut spokesman Lance Webster. “We have people practice drop, […]
mynewsla.com
Girl, 11, Reported Missing in Altadena Found
An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing in Altadena has been found, authorities said Thursday. Lea Fonseca was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lake Avenue, near Eliot Arts Magnet, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Thursday morning, the Los...
Leaving Los Angeles: These 10 LAUSD Schools Lost the Most Students During COVID
Enrollment in Los Angeles Unified schools has been dipping for years, declining even more during the pandemic — but which schools saw the biggest drops and why? The enrollment drop of close to 6% during the pandemic came from a concoction of factors including families moving out of state, students switching to non-LAUSD schools with […]
