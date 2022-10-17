Cork & Batter, Inglewood’s newest addition near SoFi Stadium, opens tomorrow, Thursday, October 20, at the Sonder Lüm hotel. It’s located across the street from Hollywood Park Casino, YouTube Theater, and the forthcoming Intuit Dome (the future home of the Los Angeles Clippers). The restaurant and bar is the first large-scale operation to debut within the rapidly developing neighborhood surrounding the newly built stadium and the longstanding Forum, and will capitalize on the steady stream of scheduled concerts and sporting events, including the 2022 NFL season for both the Rams and Chargers.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO