ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The 562

PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly vs Compton Football

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The Long Beach Poly...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Lakewood vs. Mira Costa, CIF Girls’ Volleyball

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

CIF Volleyball: Millikan Sweeps Paloma Valley

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The high school volleyball playoffs are already underway, as Millikan got...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Lakewood at Wilson, Football

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. If you can’t wait for some playoff football, you might as well head over to Wilson High’s Homecoming on Friday...
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

PREVIEW: Jordan vs. Cabrillo, Football

The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. What a difference a month makes. A short four weeks ago both Cabrillo and Jordan were primed for historic seasons after 4-0 starts heading...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

The562 Internship Program Welcomes Eight For 2022-23

The562 is thrilled to welcome eight talented LBUSD high school students into our second class of interns for this 2022-23 school year. The interns were selected after a competitive application and interview process, which brought in applications from high schools across the city. As part of our partnership with the LBUSD, these are paid internships.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

City of Compton ranks #1 on state’s most distressed city list

The city of Compton has ranked #1 on the state auditor’s list of most fiscally distressed city for the fourth straight year. Acting State Auditor Michael Tilden provided an outline of recommendations the City could take to achieve stability to ensure the City can provide essential services to its residents.
COMPTON, CA
precinctreporter.com

New Homes Planned For Long Beach in Washington Area

Those who think they can’t afford a house right now might want to think again. Habitat for Humanity L.A. recently finished its 10-home development, “Millennium Homes” on 14th Street between Pine and Pacific Ave., with new families set to move in by year’s end. Next up,...
LONG BEACH, CA
nypressnews.com

Shaqtoberfest brings Halloween to Long Beach alongside the Queen Mary

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) — Halloween has arrived in Long Beach alongside the iconic Queen Mary. Shaqtoberfest premiered this month, replacing Dark Harbor which used to run at the Queen Mary this time of year. “By day families can come and trick or treat through the trails, getting candy...
LONG BEACH, CA
South Pasadena News

Pasadena Villa Parke | Youth and Adult Boxing Programs

Pasadena’s Villa Parke Community Boxing, led by Fausto De La Torre, has finally opened their doors once again. Initially forced to close their indoor gym due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to take the opportunity to use the money allocated to the gym for “upgrade” or expansion as it were, last year.
PASADENA, CA
Eater

In the Shadows of SoFi Stadium, a Three-Story Behemoth Serves Up Bar Bites and Booze

Cork & Batter, Inglewood’s newest addition near SoFi Stadium, opens tomorrow, Thursday, October 20, at the Sonder Lüm hotel. It’s located across the street from Hollywood Park Casino, YouTube Theater, and the forthcoming Intuit Dome (the future home of the Los Angeles Clippers). The restaurant and bar is the first large-scale operation to debut within the rapidly developing neighborhood surrounding the newly built stadium and the longstanding Forum, and will capitalize on the steady stream of scheduled concerts and sporting events, including the 2022 NFL season for both the Rams and Chargers.
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

Great ShakeOut earthquake drill ready to hit Los Angeles

The Great ShakeOut earthquake drill is back and set to take place Thursday. Students and employees will be asked to drop, cover, and hold on for the one-minute-long drill at 10:20 a.m. KTLA’s Ellina Abovian braved an earthquake simulator earlier Thursday to practice her technique with ShakeOut spokesman Lance Webster. “We have people practice drop, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Girl, 11, Reported Missing in Altadena Found

An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing in Altadena has been found, authorities said Thursday. Lea Fonseca was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lake Avenue, near Eliot Arts Magnet, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Thursday morning, the Los...
ALTADENA, CA
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

 https://www.the562.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy