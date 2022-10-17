ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 1

Chuck D.
3d ago

Coming to a neighborhood near you? Apparently guns aren’t broken. It’s situation America that’s sociologically, economically, demographically and morally broken. Increasing crime, violence, hate, shootings and killings are directly attributed to a broken and failing society. To say the least.

KCTV 5

15-year-old dead in Blue Springs shooting identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified. According to the Blue Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. A 15-year-old was found dead...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

Missing, endangered 80-year-old Kansas City man is found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: Mr. Allen has been found and is safe. Some previous coverage is below. A man who suffers from dementia has been reported missing and considered endangered. The Kansas City Police Department stated Walter L. Allen was last seen on Thursday about 6:05 a.m. in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon. The high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff around 1:45 p.m. The area is just south of I-70.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Blue Springs police identify teen gunned down outside of church last weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Blue Springs have released the name of a teenager gunned down outside a church last weekend. Police said officers found Wyatt Conroy, 15, dead in the parking lot of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection on Saturday evening. Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO

