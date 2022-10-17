Read full article on original website
Chuck D.
3d ago
Coming to a neighborhood near you? Apparently guns aren’t broken. It’s situation America that’s sociologically, economically, demographically and morally broken. Increasing crime, violence, hate, shootings and killings are directly attributed to a broken and failing society. To say the least.
Argument led to deadly shooting in Grain Valley duplex, police say
Grain Valley police said an argument among people living in a duplex NW Scenic Lane and NW Sawgrass Drive led to a deadly shooting Wednesday.
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate spike in fentanyl deaths including toddler
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are issuing an urgent warning over the rise in fentanyl deaths. In less than two weeks, at least four people have died from fentanyl poisoning, including a toddler. KMBC 9 is investigating the growing threat and how officers are responding. A...
KCTV 5
15-year-old dead in Blue Springs shooting identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified. According to the Blue Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. A 15-year-old was found dead...
Shot 8 times, survivor of Grandview double shooting describes ambush
He survived getting shot eight times in a Grandview park. Now James Patrick Stowe is speaking out about the ambush that killed his friend.
One person found shot, killed in Grain Valley
Grain Valley's Police Department said one person was found dead from gunshot injuries near Northwest Scenic Lane and Northwest Sawgrass Drive.
Kansas City police investigate 2 shootings within 3 miles
Kansas City police are investigating two separate shootings that happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Silver Alert canceled after missing Kansas City man found
Kansas City police cancel Silver Alert for Walter Allen, saying he was found and is safe.
Kansas City teenager sentenced for shooting over $20 drug deal
Kansas City teenager sentenced for shooting another teen over a disagreement involving a $20 marijuana deal.
Police rule two found dead in wooded area of KC as murder-suicide
Police have identified two people who were found dead in a wooded area of Kansas City last weekend.
Kansas City police respond to shooting near Westport Road, Main Street
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that critically injured a victim on Wednesday evening. The shooting happened near Westport Road and Main Street.
KCTV 5
Missing, endangered 80-year-old Kansas City man is found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: Mr. Allen has been found and is safe. Some previous coverage is below. A man who suffers from dementia has been reported missing and considered endangered. The Kansas City Police Department stated Walter L. Allen was last seen on Thursday about 6:05 a.m. in...
KMBC.com
Police investigate man's fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon in Grain Valley
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Police in Grain Valley said they are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said officers were called at 1 p.m. to Northwest Scenic Lane and Northwest Sawgrass Drive and found a man fatally shot inside a duplex. Police said it all started with an argument.
KCTV 5
4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon. The high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff around 1:45 p.m. The area is just south of I-70.
KMBC.com
Blue Springs police identify teen gunned down outside of church last weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Blue Springs have released the name of a teenager gunned down outside a church last weekend. Police said officers found Wyatt Conroy, 15, dead in the parking lot of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection on Saturday evening. Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
KMBC.com
Two 19-year-olds charged for smash-and-grab gun store thefts caught on video
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arrests have been made in a string of gun store thefts that have struck the Kansas City area in the past week. Two Kansas men have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to the alleged firearms thefts. An additional...
Kansas City mom’s stolen car found less than 2 miles away
A Kansas City woman's car was found two days, and less than two miles, after it was stolen while she worked at a Minsky's restaurant.
Neighbors shocked after Kansas City man charged in sword killing
Neighbors and weapons specialists are reacting after a Kansas City man was charged, accused of impaling his brother with a sword.
Toddler dies from fentanyl overdose, Kansas City police say
Kansas City police say a toddler and three other people have died from fentanyl overdoses in a two-week span during October.
KCTV 5
Man found shot in street, Independence police take 1 into custody
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence police have taken one person into custody after a man was found shot in the street. The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the area of E. Fair Street near S. Dodgion Avenue. That is one block east of Noland Road. The victim, a...
KMBC.com
Man in custody after fleeing the scene of a shooting in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One man is in custody, and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Independence, Missouri. Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting call in the 300 block of E. Fair Street. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male in the roadway suffering...
