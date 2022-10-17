ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diegans paint the town brown and gold as they celebrate the Padres

By Elizabeth Alvarez
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Murals showcasing the San Diego Padres are popping up around the county in celebration of the team making it to the NLCS.

One mural, located behind the Vogue Theatre in Chula Vista, has been titled “The San Diego-oose!” and shows a goose. Fans consider a goose a good omen ever since one landed in the middle of the field during last week’s Game 3 against the Dodgers.

Schedule: Padres, Phillies face off in NLCS

The artists behind these and other murals around town are Paul Jimenez and Signe Ditona, founders of Ground Floor Murals. The couple was laid off from their jobs at the start of the pandemic and managed to turn their passion for art into a full-blown business as well as service to the community.

“The San Diego-oose!” mural by Paul Jimenez and Signe Ditona is seen in Chula Vista. (KSWB Photo)

“The reaction and more and more people enjoying our work is really what we do it for,” said Jimenez. “Yesterday, (Sunday) I just saw a bunch of kids that were in front of all of these murals, all of these photos. I don’t know, it is exactly why we do it so it’s really cute to see little kids be so excited to see our work.”

The most recent mural Ground Floor Murals did is up next to Westbrew in the Gaslamp Quarter. It’s of Joe Musgrove and captures the moment after his ear probe. The painting of San Diego’s hometown pitcher has him looking unfazed by the ordeal.

Padres punch ticket to NLCS: player reactions

“The Padres are the biggest sports team in San Diego,” said Ditona. “It’s what we all really feel we have a sense of community that is synonymous with the Padres is really what makes everything that we do so worth it.”

Fans continue to stop and take pictures of all the Padre themed murals across town as their excitement builds for Game 1 and Game 2 of the National League Championship Series taking place at Petco Park.

