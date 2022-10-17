PORTAGE, MI-- There are three school board seats on the ballot this year for the Nov. 8 Portage Public Schools election. Seven candidates will be vying for the open seats. Emily Crawford, 45, is a national account talent manager with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality and restaurant management and an associate degree in culinary arts from the New England Culinary Institute. She is a mother of four children, two of whom are Portage Public Schools graduates, and has over 10 years of experience in human resources and management and over five years in training, facilitating and developing training programs for national corporations.

PORTAGE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO