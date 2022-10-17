ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Seven candidates seeking a seat on Lowell school board

KENT COUNTY, MI - Seven people are battling for three, four-year seats on Lowell Board of Education in the November general election. School board member Gary Blough’s term will expire at the end of the year and he isn’t running for reelection, guaranteeing at least one new board member.
LOWELL, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

7 candidates vying for 3 East Grand Rapids Board of Education seats

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Seven candidates are vying for three, four-year seats on the East Grand Rapids Board of Education in the November general election. Two incumbents and five newcomers are seeking the three spots on the Nov. 8 ballot. The candidates include current school board president Mike Reid, board secretary Janice Yates, Peter Bisbee, Karen Machiorlatti-Waldron, Benjamin Masterson, Steve Millman and Matthew Richenthal.
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Township clerk’s work for Sen. Bumstead may be ‘conflict of interest’ but not illegal, prosecutor says

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A township clerk is doing nothing wrong by overseeing elections and serving as district representative for a state senator, local and state officials have determined. Muskegon County Clerk Nancy Waters, a Democrat, had consulted with the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office and the Michigan Bureau of...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
MLive

7 running for 3 seats in Byron Center school board race

KENT COUNTY, MI – With seven candidates vying for three, four-year seats on the Byron Center school board, voters could see a change in members after November’s general election. Two incumbents, Bruce Dennett and Chuck Fedewa, are seeking reelection. Other candidates who are looking to fill an open...
BYRON CENTER, MI
MLive

Seven candidates to appear on ballot for Portage School Board election

PORTAGE, MI-- There are three school board seats on the ballot this year for the Nov. 8 Portage Public Schools election. Seven candidates will be vying for the open seats. Emily Crawford, 45, is a national account talent manager with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality and restaurant management and an associate degree in culinary arts from the New England Culinary Institute. She is a mother of four children, two of whom are Portage Public Schools graduates, and has over 10 years of experience in human resources and management and over five years in training, facilitating and developing training programs for national corporations.
PORTAGE, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

School board member, healthcare consultant compete for county board seat in Southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Grand Rapids school board member and a healthcare consultant will square off Nov. 8 in the race for the Kent County board’s 17th District. Democrat and longtime Grand Rapids Board of Education member Tony Baker faces Republican Jason Gillikin in the race for the seat representing a large portion of Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side. The district is largely defined by the boundaries of Wealthy Street to the north and Alger Street to the south.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
TheDailyBeast

Book Ban Vote Unleashes Mayhem at Michigan School Board Meeting

A Michigan school board meeting over the fate of a controversial library book went off-the-rails Monday evening, with impassioned speakers airing their outrage and pushing political agendas.The raucous crowd became so wild that board members were forced to abruptly end the discussion—after voting to severely restrict students’ access to the book, Gender Queer: A Memoir.The Spring Lake School Board held a meeting Monday to discuss students’ access to the graphic novel by Maia Kobabe, superintendent Dennis Furton told The Daily Beast. The book has notoriously been banned in schools around the country, with many parents and community members claiming its...
SPRING LAKE, MI
MLive

Two newcomers face off in race for Kent County Board’s 15th District

KENT COUNTY, MI – Two challengers will square off at the Nov. 8 election in a race to represent Kent County’s 15th District. Democrat Lisa S. Oliver-King will face Republican Brian Boersema in the November general election for the county board seat representing a narrow strip of Grand Rapids that starts downtown at Fulton Street on the northern border and ends at 44th Street.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Should a Michigan village be dissolved? Local voters will decide

BREEDSVILLE, MI -- Voters will decide in November’s election if Breedsville shall remain an incorporated village, or instead vacate its village status to be governed by the surrounding township. If approved by two-thirds of voters in the township that includes the village of Breedsville, all property now in the...
BREEDSVILLE, MI
iheart.com

Over 95k absentee ballots returned in West MI

State officials say over 400,000 absentee ballots have been returned ahead of the November 8 election. Around 95,000 of those ballots have come from West Michigan. Over 31,000 ballots have been returned from Kent County alone. The state says a total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out...
The Grand Rapids Press

Incumbent faces 2 challengers in race for Georgetown Township, Zeeland state House seat

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Bradley Slagh, R-Zeeland, faces two challengers Nov. 8 in the race for the state House’s 85th District. The Republican incumbent will face Democrat Todd Avery and Libertarian Greg Parlmer II in the general election for the seat. The district encompasses the I-196 corridor in Ottawa County and includes Georgetown Township, Hudsonville and Zeeland.
ZEELAND, MI
whtc.com

A Busy Holland City Council Meeting is Set for Tonight

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 19, 2022) – There are plenty of items for the Holland City Council to sift through during the Wednesday evening biweekly business meeting. The Holland BPW has a number of issues that Council hopes to approve through a single vote on its consent agenda. This includes easements for electric distribution under Howard Avenue and Washington Boulevard, declaring material as surplus, beginning work on a disinfection improvement project at the water reclamation facility, and to complete work on the East Point Substation.
HOLLAND, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

5 takeaways from Kalamazoo-area’s 2022 public and private school enrollment numbers

After two and a half years of tumult linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, the dust is finally beginning to settle for Kalamazoo-area schools. But enrollment numbers reflect a shifting landscape and a new normal. The pandemic had families reconsidering their school options, based on COVID restrictions and policies -- or lack thereof -- and the availability of in-person classes or other options.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
25K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy