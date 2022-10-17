Read full article on original website
3 candidates running for 2 seats on the Zeeland Board of Education in November
ZEELAND, MI — Three candidates are competing for two, six-year seats on the Zeeland Board of Education in the November general election. Two incumbents Rick Dernberger, a trustee and April DeWitt, board vice president, are squaring off Nov. 8 against Gerald Rademaker, who is looking to take one of the open seats.
Far-right group targets Ottawa County school boards in Nov. 8 election
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The conservative political action group that in August successfully overturned the Ottawa County board, replacing several Republican incumbents with its own more conservative candidates, is now putting its weight behind 11 local school board candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The Ottawa Impact...
Seven candidates seeking a seat on Lowell school board
KENT COUNTY, MI - Seven people are battling for three, four-year seats on Lowell Board of Education in the November general election. School board member Gary Blough’s term will expire at the end of the year and he isn’t running for reelection, guaranteeing at least one new board member.
7 candidates vying for 3 East Grand Rapids Board of Education seats
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Seven candidates are vying for three, four-year seats on the East Grand Rapids Board of Education in the November general election. Two incumbents and five newcomers are seeking the three spots on the Nov. 8 ballot. The candidates include current school board president Mike Reid, board secretary Janice Yates, Peter Bisbee, Karen Machiorlatti-Waldron, Benjamin Masterson, Steve Millman and Matthew Richenthal.
Ottawa County’s 1st District guaranteed a new county commissioner after Nov. 8 election
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — Voters in Ottawa County’s 1st District will have their choice between two political newcomers to the county board in next month’s Nov. 8 election. The county’s 1st District is comprised of Olive and Port Sheldon townships and most of Park Township. The...
Township clerk’s work for Sen. Bumstead may be ‘conflict of interest’ but not illegal, prosecutor says
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A township clerk is doing nothing wrong by overseeing elections and serving as district representative for a state senator, local and state officials have determined. Muskegon County Clerk Nancy Waters, a Democrat, had consulted with the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office and the Michigan Bureau of...
7 running for 3 seats in Byron Center school board race
KENT COUNTY, MI – With seven candidates vying for three, four-year seats on the Byron Center school board, voters could see a change in members after November’s general election. Two incumbents, Bruce Dennett and Chuck Fedewa, are seeking reelection. Other candidates who are looking to fill an open...
Seven candidates to appear on ballot for Portage School Board election
PORTAGE, MI-- There are three school board seats on the ballot this year for the Nov. 8 Portage Public Schools election. Seven candidates will be vying for the open seats. Emily Crawford, 45, is a national account talent manager with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality and restaurant management and an associate degree in culinary arts from the New England Culinary Institute. She is a mother of four children, two of whom are Portage Public Schools graduates, and has over 10 years of experience in human resources and management and over five years in training, facilitating and developing training programs for national corporations.
School board member, healthcare consultant compete for county board seat in Southeast Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Grand Rapids school board member and a healthcare consultant will square off Nov. 8 in the race for the Kent County board’s 17th District. Democrat and longtime Grand Rapids Board of Education member Tony Baker faces Republican Jason Gillikin in the race for the seat representing a large portion of Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side. The district is largely defined by the boundaries of Wealthy Street to the north and Alger Street to the south.
Mona Shores school board race features 3 challengers against 3 incumbents
NORTON SHORES, MI – Three challengers are competing against three incumbent candidates for seats on the Mona Shores Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election. The seven-member school board has three, six-year seats up for grabs this November. Trustees Jeanne Cooper-Kuiper, Jay Keessen and Wesley Wilson are seeking reelection.
Book Ban Vote Unleashes Mayhem at Michigan School Board Meeting
A Michigan school board meeting over the fate of a controversial library book went off-the-rails Monday evening, with impassioned speakers airing their outrage and pushing political agendas.The raucous crowd became so wild that board members were forced to abruptly end the discussion—after voting to severely restrict students’ access to the book, Gender Queer: A Memoir.The Spring Lake School Board held a meeting Monday to discuss students’ access to the graphic novel by Maia Kobabe, superintendent Dennis Furton told The Daily Beast. The book has notoriously been banned in schools around the country, with many parents and community members claiming its...
Two newcomers face off in race for Kent County Board’s 15th District
KENT COUNTY, MI – Two challengers will square off at the Nov. 8 election in a race to represent Kent County’s 15th District. Democrat Lisa S. Oliver-King will face Republican Brian Boersema in the November general election for the county board seat representing a narrow strip of Grand Rapids that starts downtown at Fulton Street on the northern border and ends at 44th Street.
Should a Michigan village be dissolved? Local voters will decide
BREEDSVILLE, MI -- Voters will decide in November’s election if Breedsville shall remain an incorporated village, or instead vacate its village status to be governed by the surrounding township. If approved by two-thirds of voters in the township that includes the village of Breedsville, all property now in the...
Over 95k absentee ballots returned in West MI
State officials say over 400,000 absentee ballots have been returned ahead of the November 8 election. Around 95,000 of those ballots have come from West Michigan. Over 31,000 ballots have been returned from Kent County alone. The state says a total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out...
COVID ‘hazard pay’ bonuses for commissioners rescinded by Muskegon County board
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Muskegon County commissioners have reversed an earlier vote to award themselves $5,000 bonuses following what one said was considerable “pushback” from their constituents. The board of commissioners on Tuesday, Oct. 18, decided to remove themselves from the list of county employees who will...
Kent County commissioners mull where to send $127 million
Leaders will soon decide which projects will get a piece of $127 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars sent to Kent County.
Incumbent faces 2 challengers in race for Georgetown Township, Zeeland state House seat
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Bradley Slagh, R-Zeeland, faces two challengers Nov. 8 in the race for the state House’s 85th District. The Republican incumbent will face Democrat Todd Avery and Libertarian Greg Parlmer II in the general election for the seat. The district encompasses the I-196 corridor in Ottawa County and includes Georgetown Township, Hudsonville and Zeeland.
A Busy Holland City Council Meeting is Set for Tonight
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 19, 2022) – There are plenty of items for the Holland City Council to sift through during the Wednesday evening biweekly business meeting. The Holland BPW has a number of issues that Council hopes to approve through a single vote on its consent agenda. This includes easements for electric distribution under Howard Avenue and Washington Boulevard, declaring material as surplus, beginning work on a disinfection improvement project at the water reclamation facility, and to complete work on the East Point Substation.
Democrat lawmaker faces Republican challenger in Michigan House District 40 race
Democrat Christine Morse is running for reelection to the Michigan House of Representatives, against Republican challenger Kelly Sackett. Michigan House District 40 contains Portage, Texas Township and parts of Oshtemo Township and the city of Kalamazoo. The district was created in recent redistricting across Michigan. The winner in the Nov....
5 takeaways from Kalamazoo-area’s 2022 public and private school enrollment numbers
After two and a half years of tumult linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, the dust is finally beginning to settle for Kalamazoo-area schools. But enrollment numbers reflect a shifting landscape and a new normal. The pandemic had families reconsidering their school options, based on COVID restrictions and policies -- or lack thereof -- and the availability of in-person classes or other options.
