2 College Friends Got a $250,000 ‘Shark Tank' Deal With Mark Cuban for the Business They Built From Their Dorm Room

'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary says Twitter isn't even worth $10 billion and Elon Musk should start from scratch if he wants to make his money back
Elon Musk's offer to purchase Twitter for $44 billion is far more than what the company is actually worth, Kevin O'Leary said. "I don't think it's worth $10 billion," O'Leary said to CNBC, emphasizing the need for new management in the company. He urged Musk to "get out the whacking...
People Are Sharing Things Rich People Buy That Poor People Don't Even Know Exist, And It's Wild
Yeah, I had no idea kidnapping insurance was a thing.
Billionaire Byron Allen Makes History With Most Expensive Home Purchase by an African American in the U.S.
The media mogul has purchased a home in Malibu's Paradise Cove for $100 million, the neighborhood's most expensive real estate transaction this year. Malibu’s Paradise Cove neighborhood is getting a new resident: billionaire media mogul Byron Allen. The Los Angeles-based Allen Media Group / Entertainment Studios chairman and CEO,...
Elon Musk says he and his brother have financially supported their 76-year-old father Errol since he 'ran out of money in the 1990s'
Elon Musk said he and his brother have supported their father since he "ran out of money in 90s." He was reacting to a tweet saying he was from a family that owned an African emerald mine. Musk has always appeared to have a complicated relationship with his 76-year-old father.
Elon Musk Got Angry When Employees Didn't Stay At Work Late At His Maiden Venture: Ex-Colleagues Reminisce About Billionaire In Documentary
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has been an enigma for many, and not much is known about his management skills. What Happened: Musk comes off as an exacting leader in an account shared by Jim Ambras, a former Zip2 vice president, in a BBC documentary aired this week. Zip2...
Elon Musk, father of 9, says friends have suggested he have 500 kids — but he thinks that would be 'a bit weird'
Elon Musk said he's open to having more children in a new interview with the Financial Times. Though some friends have suggested he have 500 children, Musk said that would be "a bit weird." The father of nine said he'd stop having kids if he could no longer be a...
California Man Sues Hot Sauce Brand After Discovering It Isn't Made in Texas
Whether you're team Tapatio or team Cholula, or maybe you prefer Valentina over Frank's, almost everyone has a strong opinion on their hot sauce of choice. This, of course, can lead to heated debates and, in rare cases, legal action. Such is the case in California, where one resident purchased a hot sauce they were led to believe was manufactured in Texas.
Elon Musk is a combination of Einstein, Tesla, and Rockefeller, says a former SpaceX exec – but even his mother admits no one wants to be him
Elon Musk is smarter than Einstein, the former talent chief of SpaceX told a BBC documentary. Dolly Singh said Musk's legacy would be a combination of Einstein, Rockefeller and Tesla. Musk's mother, Maye, said everyone admires her son but admitted no one would want to be him. Elon Musk should...
20 Genius Things Mark Cuban Says To Do With Your Money
You might have heard this billionaire's name, but who is Mark Cuban and how did he make his money? It's possible you know him as one of the sharks on the hit show "Shark Tank," but Cuban is more than...
